FREDDIE MAC

FREDDIE MAC

(FMCC)
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed OTC Bulletin Board - Other OTC - 10/17 10:10:55 am
3.26 USD   -1.21%
10:01aMortgage Rates Jump
GL
10/16Freddie Mac Prices $259 Million Multifamily K-Deal, K-J26
GL
10/16FREDDIE MAC : The Value of Accessibility
PU
News 
News

Mortgage Rates Jump

10/17/2019 | 10:01am EDT

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®), showing that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 3.69 percent, up 12 basis points from last week.

“Despite this week’s uptick in mortgage rates, the housing market remains on the upswing with improvement in construction and home sales,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “While there has been a material weakness in manufacturing and consistent trade uncertainty, other economic trends like employment and homebuilder sentiment are encouraging.”

News Facts

  • 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.69 percent with an average 0.6 point for the week ending October 17, 2019, up from last week when it averaged 3.57 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 4.85 percent. 
  • 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.15 percent with an average 0.5 point, up from last week when it averaged 3.05 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 4.26 percent. 
  • 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) averaged 3.35 percent with an average 0.4 point, unchanged from last week. A year ago at this time, the 5-year ARM averaged 4.10 percent.

Average commitment rates should be reported along with average fees and points to reflect the total upfront cost of obtaining the mortgage. Visit the following link for the Definitions. Borrowers may still pay closing costs which are not included in the survey.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, investors and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Angela Waugaman
703-714-0644
Angela_Waugaman@FreddieMac.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9c56a0a2-fd37-4fa4-9a93-003894b9055b

Primary Logo

Primary Mortgage Market Survey®

U.S. weekly average mortgage rates as of 10/17/2019

© GlobeNewswire 2019
