FREDDIE MAC (FMCC)

FREDDIE MAC

(FMCC)
07/23 09:52:51 am
2.01 USD   -1.47%
Mortgage Rates Rise for the First Time in Weeks
07/22U.S. Existing-Home Sales Rose 20.7% in June -- 3rd Update
07/22U.S. home sales rack up record gain; tight supply, COVID-19 seen slowing momentum
Mortgage Rates Rise for the First Time in Weeks

07/23/2020 | 10:01am EDT

MCLEAN, Va., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today released the results of its Primary Mortgage Market Survey® (PMMS®), showing that the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage (FRM) averaged 3.01 percent.

“While housing demand continues to rebound, the month-long swoon in economic activity has caused the 10-year Treasury benchmark to drop. In the short-term, this means the demand will continue on the back of near record low mortgage rates,” said Sam Khater, Freddie Mac’s Chief Economist. “However, the most recent consumer spending data has been pointing to slow growth since mid-June. The concern is that the pause in economic activity will cause unemployment to remain elevated which will lead to longer-term labor market distress.”

News Facts

  • 30-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 3.01 percent with an average 0.8 point for the week ending July 23, 2020, up slightly from 2.98 percent. A year ago at this time, the 30-year FRM averaged 3.75 percent.  
  • 15-year fixed-rate mortgage averaged 2.54 percent with an average 0.7 point, up from last week when it averaged 2.48 percent. A year ago at this time, the 15-year FRM averaged 3.18 percent.  
  • 5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARM) averaged 3.09 percent with an average 0.3 point, up slightly from last week when it averaged 3.06 percent. A year ago at this time, the 5-year ARM averaged 3.47 percent.

Average commitment rates should be reported along with average fees and points to reflect the total upfront cost of obtaining the mortgage. Visit the following link for the Definitions. Borrowers may still pay closing costs which are not included in the survey.

Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, investors and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Angela Waugaman
703-714-0644
Angela_Waugaman@FreddieMac.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9a2b5236-1622-4e08-8216-4cd42cc3a7a1

Primary Mortgage Market Survey®

U.S. weekly average mortgage rates as of 07/23/2020

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 11 582 M - -
Net income 2020 -209 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -34,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 6 572 M 6 572 M -
EV / Sales 2019
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,57x
Nbr of Employees 6 892
Free-Float 89,6%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 3,81 $
Last Close Price 2,04 $
Spread / Highest target 243%
Spread / Average Target 86,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,96%
Managers
NameTitle
David M. Brickman President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Sara Mathew Non-Executive Chairman
Christian Mark Lown Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Frank Nazzaro Chief Information Officer & Executive VP
Saiyid T. Naqvi Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FREDDIE MAC-32.09%6 572
CHAILEASE HOLDING COMPANY LIMITED-5.04%5 914
MITSUBISHI UFJ LEASE & FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED-32.29%3 975
FAR EAST HORIZON LIMITED-10.27%3 349
ELEMENT FLEET MANAGEMENT CORP.-14.61%3 101
INTRUM-18.97%3 100
