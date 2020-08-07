Log in
STACR REMIC Trust Notes Receive NAIC Price Breakpoints

08/07/2020

McLEAN, Va., Aug. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today announced that its STACR® (Structured Agency Credit Risk) REMIC Trust 2019-DNA4 notes have received National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) price breakpoints for the 2019 filing year.  

Freddie Mac engaged NAIC Structured Securities Group (SSG) to evaluate STACR REMIC Trust transactions issued in 2019 and STACR Trust (DNA/HQA) transactions issued in 2018 and 2019 for year-end 2019. The year-end 2019 results of NAIC Structured Securities Group (SSG) analysis for STACR REMIC Trust 2019-HQA4 is expected within the next few weeks. NAIC Structured Securities Group (SSG) is also in process of evaluating the 2018 and 2019 STACR Trust (DNA/HQA) transactions.

The 2019-DNA4 offering was Freddie Mac’s first STACR REMIC Trust structure. In a STACR REMIC Trust structure, notes are issued by a trust that is treated as a Real Estate Mortgage Investment Conduit (REMIC). The trust pays interest (uncapped LIBOR floater) and principal (less credit and/or modification losses) to noteholders on a monthly basis. The performance of the STACR REMIC Trust securities is dependent upon the credit and prepayment performance of the reference obligations. The 2019 year-end NAIC price breakpoints for STACR REMIC Trust 2019-DNA4 can be found at https://crt.freddiemac.com/_assets/docs/offerings/stacr/stacr-remictrust-debt-note-naic-price-breakpoints-designations-.xlsx.

 NAIC Designations are the specific alphanumeric symbols in use by the NAIC SVO to denote a category of credit quality. The NAIC's Structured Securities Group (SSG) is responsible for the day-to-day credit quality assessment and valuation of securities owned by state regulated insurance companies. The SVO conducts credit analysis on these securities for the purpose of assigning an NAIC designation and/or unit price. The NAIC designation categories are described on the NAIC’s SSG webpage.

About Freddie Mac Single-Family Credit Risk Transfer
Freddie Mac’s Single-Family CRT programs transfer credit risk away from U.S. taxpayers to global private capital via securities and (re)insurance policies. We founded the GSE Single-Family CRT market when we issued our first Structured Agency Credit Risk (STACR®) notes in July 2013. In November 2013, we introduced our Agency Credit Insurance Structure (ACIS®) program. Today, CRT serves as the primary source of private capital investment in residential mortgage credit. For specific STACR and ACIS transaction data, please visit Clarity, our CRT data intelligence portal.

About Freddie Mac
Freddie Mac makes home possible for millions of families and individuals by providing mortgage capital to lenders. Since our creation by Congress in 1970, we’ve made housing more accessible and affordable for homebuyers and renters in communities nationwide. We are building a better housing finance system for homebuyers, renters, lenders, investors and taxpayers. Learn more at FreddieMac.com, Twitter @FreddieMac and Freddie Mac’s blog FreddieMac.com/blog.

MEDIA CONTACT: Fred Solomon
703-903-3861
Frederick_Solomon@FreddieMac.com 
INVESTOR CONTACT: Christian Valencia
571-382-3727

Primary Logo


