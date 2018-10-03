Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  Freedom Oil and Gas Ltd    FDM   AU000000FDM1

FREEDOM OIL AND GAS LTD (FDM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Freedom Oil and Gas : & Gas Successfully Drills its First Three Wells in its On-Going Eagle Ford Shale Development Program

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/03/2018 | 03:53am CEST

Freedom Oil & Gas Successfully Drills its First Three Wells in its On-Going Eagle Ford Shale Development Program

Company also provides production update on previously-drilled wells

Houston, October 2, 2018: Freedom Oil & Gas Ltd (ASX: FDM, US OTC: FDMQF) ("Freedom") today announced that it has successfully drilled the first three wells of its continuous Eagle Ford Shale development program in Dimmit County, Texas. The three Vega wells, which are located on the Wilson pad, were each drilled to a depth of approximately 6,500 feet, with a lateral length of around 7,700 feet.

"The drilling operations of the first three wells of our continuous drilling program have gone as planned and we are pleased with the performance of our contracted drilling rig," said J. Michael Yeager, Chairman and

Chief Executive Officer of Freedom. "We were able to keep the lateral lengths tightly within our target zones and drilled each of these wells on schedule and on budget. We are in the final stages of securing completion services and expect to put the three Vega wells on production in the quarter. The rig is in the process of moving to the Hovencamp North pad where we will commence drilling the next six wells."

The two original producing wells (Wilson B1 and Wilson B2) from the Wilson pad, which were temporarily shut-in for safety purposes during the drilling of the Vega wells, are currently being returned to production. Also, the additional four wells drilled from the Hovencamp pad continue to flow on their own at an average of 600 barrels of oil equivalent per well. Liquids content is strong at 75-80 percent of production, and the wells have surface flowing pressures of approximately 300 psi.

CONTACT

Further inquiries contact information:

Freedom Oil and Gas Ltd is a development stage independent oil and gas company. The Company has commenced the drilling of its acreage in the liquids rich area of the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas, in the United States. For more information, visitwww.freedomog.com.

J. Michael Yeager

Andrew Crawford

Chief Executive Officer

Company Secretary

+1-832-783-5700

+61-2-4925-3659

About Freedom Oil and Gas Ltd, ACN 128 429 158 (ASX: FDM, US OTC: FDMQF)

Australian registered office Suite 2, 24 Bolton Street, Newcastle, NSW 2300

United States office 5151 San Felipe, Suite 800, Houston, Texas 77056

Disclaimer

Freedom Oil & Gas Ltd. published this content on 02 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 October 2018 01:52:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FREEDOM OIL AND GAS LTD
03:53aFREEDOM OIL AND GAS : & Gas Successfully Drills its First Three Wells in its On-..
PU
09/24FREEDOM OIL AND GAS : & Gas Mid-Year Proved Reserves Increased 43 Percent in Fir..
PU
09/12FREEDOM OIL AND GAS : & Gas Drills First Well in its Continuous Eagle Ford Shale..
PU
08/29FREEDOM OIL AND GAS : & Gas Commences Continuous Drilling Program in Eagle Ford ..
AQ
08/27FREEDOM OIL AND GAS : & Gas Commences Continuous Drilling Program in Eagle Ford ..
PU
08/21FREEDOM OIL AND GAS : & Gas Announces 30-Day Average Production from Four New Ea..
PU
07/26FREEDOM OIL AND GAS : & Gas Operations Update
PU
04/26FREEDOM OIL AND GAS : & Gas to Commence Completion Operations on its Four-Well P..
PU
02/21FREEDOM OIL AND GAS : & Gas More Than Doubles Year-End 2017 Proved Reserves and ..
PU
02/14FREEDOM OIL AND GAS : & Gas Mobilizes Rig to Commence Four Well Drilling Program..
PU
More news
Chart FREEDOM OIL AND GAS LTD
Duration : Period :
Freedom Oil and Gas Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FREEDOM OIL AND GAS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
J. Michael Yeager Executive Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Howard K. Selzer Chief Financial Officer & IR Contact
Roger Brian Clarke Vice Chairman
Lee Anthony Clarke Independent Non-Executive Director
Joseph Charles Camuglia Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FREEDOM OIL AND GAS LTD-25.45%163
CONOCOPHILLIPS45.55%92 840
CNOOC LTD39.04%88 408
EOG RESOURCES20.00%75 001
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION11.55%63 571
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED-4.12%40 923
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.