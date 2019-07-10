Log in
Freehold Royalties : Unveils its Inaugural Environmental, Social & Governance Report

07/10/2019 | 12:53pm EDT

NEWS RELEASE

TSX: FRU

Freehold Royalties Ltd. Unveils its Inaugural Environmental, Social & Governance Report

CALGARY, Alberta, June 26, 2019 - Freehold Royalties Ltd. (Freehold) (TSX:FRU) is pleased to announce that it has unveiled its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) report.

The ESG report demonstrates our commitment to accountability and is consistent with our strategy of providing a lower-risk investment in the oil and gas industry. The goal of the report is to provide our investors and stakeholders with greater transparency about our business operations, our environmental and social risks and responsibilities, and how our business model differentiates Freehold from other oil and gas investments.

A copy of Freehold's ESG report is available at www.freeholdroyalties.com.

For further information, contact:

Freehold Royalties Ltd. Matt Donohue

Manager, Investor Relations & Capital Markets t. 403.221.0833

  1. 403.221.0888 tf. 1.888.257.1873
  1. mdonohue@rife.com
  1. www.freeholdroyalties.com

Disclaimer

Freehold Royalties Ltd. published this content on 10 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 July 2019 16:52:02 UTC
