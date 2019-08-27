Log in
Liberty Global will not amend terms of Swiss unit sale

08/27/2019 | 03:51am EDT
Swiss telecom company Sunrise's logo is seen at an office building in Zurich

(Reuters) - Liberty Global Plc said it would not change the terms of a planned sale of its UPC business in Switzerland to Sunrise Communications despite criticism of the deal from the Swiss telecom firm's largest shareholder.

German telecoms group Freenet AG said last week it remained open for talks after criticising Sunrise's planned 6.3 billion Swiss franc (5.27 billion pounds) takeover of UPC's Swiss business, saying the all-cash deal was unfavourable for Sunrise shareholders.

It has asked for the price to be lowered and for Liberty Global to maintain a stake in the business.

"Liberty Global is fully committed to completing the transaction as agreed. The company has not had any discussions regarding amending the binding transaction terms, and has no intention or interest in doing so", Liberty Global said on Tuesday.

Sunrise's planned 4.1 billion Swiss franc rights issue to fund the deal requires a simple majority vote. Freenet, which holds a 24.5% stake in Sunrise, has said it would vote against the rights issue.

Sunrise stepped up efforts to rescue the deal last week, saying it had identified new cost savings and could cut the size of the rights issue, but still failed to win Freenet over.

UPC Switzerland's second-quarter revenue fell 3.6% compared to the year-earlier period. Investors are closely monitoring the company's performance to see whether the Sunrise bid is fairly valued.

Sunrise shares slipped 0.8% in early trading, while Freenet rose 0.4%.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Kirsten Donovan)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FREENET GROUP 0.20% 17.17 Delayed Quote.1.12%
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC 1.13% 25.87 Delayed Quote.21.23%
SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP 0.21% 72.25 Delayed Quote.-16.60%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 887 M
EBIT 2019 274 M
Net income 2019 220 M
Debt 2019 1 800 M
Yield 2019 9,58%
P/E ratio 2019 9,74x
P/E ratio 2020 9,56x
EV / Sales2019 1,38x
EV / Sales2020 1,35x
Capitalization 2 194 M
Chart FREENET GROUP
Duration : Period :
freenet Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FREENET GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 14
Average target price 20,96  €
Last Close Price 17,22  €
Spread / Highest target 62,6%
Spread / Average Target 21,7%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christoph Vilanek Chief Executive Officer
Helmut Thoma Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ingo Arnold Chief Financial Officer
Stephan A. Esch Chief Technology Officer
Claudia Anderleit Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FREENET GROUP1.12%2 439
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-0.53%234 553
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP9.37%86 337
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-0.05%78 068
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%56 527
BCE INC.13.87%41 646
