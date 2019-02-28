Log in
FREENET GROUP

FREENET GROUP

(FNTN)
My previous session
News 
News

Sunrise seeks to compete on price after $6.3 billion UPC deal

02/28/2019 | 06:00am EST
Swiss telecom company Sunrise's logo is seen at its headquarters in Opfikon

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss telecoms group Sunrise wants to crank up price competitiveness following its 6.3 billion Swiss franc ($6.3 billion/£4.8 billion) takeover of Liberty Global's Swiss unit and also expects job cuts from the deal, Chief Executive Olaf Swantee told Reuters on Thursday.

"Our strategy at Sunrise won't change, but will be bolstered," Swantee said. "We compete first and foremost through quality, secondly through innovation but thirdly and also very clearly through value for money. Because we will now have our own network infrastructure and TV platform, we will be able to boost that."

The purchase of Liberty's UPC Switzerland, to be accompanied by a 4.1 billion francs rights issue, bolsters Sunrise's position as Switzerland's second-largest telecoms company, and creates a bigger challenger to market leader Swisscom.

Stakeholder Freenet -- which holds about a quarter of Sunrise's shares -- has not yet decided whether it can or will take part in the rights issue, Sunrise Chief Financial Officer Andre Krause told Reuters in the same call.

(Reporting by Angelika Gruber; writing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)
ChangeLast1st jan.
FREENET GROUP -2.53% 18.515 Delayed Quote.11.86%
LIBERTY GLOBAL PLC -0.15% 26.26 Delayed Quote.23.06%
SUNRISE COMMUNICATIONS GROUP -9.95% 72.9 Delayed Quote.-6.42%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 2 861 M
EBIT 2018 309 M
Net income 2018 226 M
Debt 2018 1 464 M
Yield 2018 8,82%
P/E ratio 2018 10,84
P/E ratio 2019 10,18
EV / Sales 2018 1,36x
EV / Sales 2019 1,33x
Capitalization 2 427 M
Chart FREENET GROUP
Duration : Period :
freenet Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FREENET GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 17
Average target price 22,2 €
Spread / Average Target 17%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christoph Vilanek Chief Executive Officer
Helmut Thoma Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ingo Arnold Chief Financial Officer
Stephan A. Esch Chief Technology Officer
Claudia Anderleit Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FREENET GROUP11.86%2 761
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS0.75%234 370
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORP7.85%85 061
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM-2.29%78 422
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%53 547
TELEFONICA2.71%44 517
