Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Freenet Group    FNTN   DE000A0Z2ZZ5

FREENET GROUP

(FNTN)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

freenet AG: Clarification of voting behaviour in the Board of Directors of the Sunrise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2019 | 12:10pm EDT

DGAP-News: freenet AG / Key word(s): Statement
freenet AG: Clarification of voting behaviour in the Board of Directors of the Sunrise (news with additional features)

08.10.2019 / 18:06
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Clarification of voting behaviour in the Board of Directors of the Sunrise
 

Dear Fellow Sunrise Shareholders,
 

As member of the Board of Directors of Sunrise, we would like to set the record straight about our position relating to Sunrise's proposed transaction and correct Sunrise's reporting that we changed our opinion on the transaction overtime.


As part of their efforts to pursue support for the proposed transaction, Sunrise has chosen to disclose confidential board and board committee discussions in an attempt to somehow discredit our service on the Board of Directors of Sunrise. However, their statement that we changed our perspective on the merits of the transaction during this process is patently not true and their selective disclosure therefore only serves to further mislead shareholders. While we believe that board discussions should remain confidential, we feel compelled in this case to provide Sunrise shareholders with the facts as clearly as possible within legal boundaries.
 

We made our concerns about an all-cash structure for UPC very clear to the Board of Directors of Sunrise from the outset and have remained consistent in our view throughout. While we agreed with a continuation of the negotiation process in the early stages to explore whether alternative terms could be agreed, it is misleading and incorrect for Sunrise to present this as having been "supportive" of the all-cash-deal. In fact, on two separate occasions in January 2019 at the Board of Directors of Sunrise (once the unfavourable deal terms became more tangible), we voted against the deal due to its structure and shared our opposition publicly. And ultimately, when the proposed deal was presented to the Board of Directors for final approval, we voted against.
 

We have been consistent in our opposition from the outset and, as more information has become available, our opposition has only strengthened. From our extensive experience in the telecoms sector and detailed review of the proposed deal, it is clear to us that the UPC Switzerland transaction is not in the best interests of Sunrise and its shareholders and thus should be rejected at this month's EGM.
 

- Since the deal's announcement in January, Sunrise's share price has declined and we fear there will be further downside if the transaction were to move ahead
 

- We question the sustainability of the cable industry and believe that its decline across markets will only accelerate as the switch to 5G becomes mainstream
 

- The deal is expensive and given the cable industry's as well as UPC's challenges, Sunrise shareholders will pay too much for UPC Switzerland
 

- The deal's all-cash structure is not in the best interest of Sunrise and its shareholders
 

- Sunrise will continue to thrive as a stand-alone company and there are more cost-effective alternatives than UPC Switzerland to further drive convergence
 

We remain committed to the best interests of Sunrise and its shareholders and therefore consistent in our opposition to the proposed deal. Increasing the value of Sunrise is in the interest of all its shareholders. We are not the only shareholder that has been public in their opposition, and encourage all shareholders to oppose the UPC Switzerland transaction and the corresponding capital increase on 23 October 2019.
 

Best regards,
 

Christoph Vilanek                                                          Ingo Arnold
CEO of freenet AG                                                         CFO of freenet AG
Member of the Board of Directors of                                Member of the Board of Directors of
Sunrise Communications Group AG                                 Sunrise Communications Group AG
(since April 2016)                                                         (since April 2019)

 

Additional features:

Document: http://n.eqs.com/c/fncls.ssp?u=YIDCMLUPMI
Document title: Clarification of voting behaviour in the Board of Directors of the Sunrise

08.10.2019 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: freenet AG
Hollerstraße 126
24782 Büdelsdorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 51306-778
Fax: +49 (0)40 51306-970
E-mail: ir@freenet.ag
Internet: www.freenet-group.de
ISIN: DE000A0Z2ZZ5, DE000A1KQXU0
WKN: A0Z2ZZ , A1KQXU
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 887231

 
End of News DGAP News Service

887231  08.10.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=887231&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FREENET GROUP
12:36pFREENET : Clarification of voting behaviour in the Board of Directors of the Sun..
PU
12:10pFREENET AG : Clarification of voting behaviour in the Board of Directors of the ..
EQ
10/01FREENET : reconfirms its decision to vote against the proposed capital increase ..
PU
09/30FREENET AG : freenet AG reconfirms its decision to vote against the proposed cap..
EQ
09/30Sunrise Communications Slashes Size of Rights Issue for Acquisition of UPC Sw..
DJ
09/27Sunrise could slash size of rights issue to fund UPC deal - sources
RE
09/27Freenet has no quick plans to sell Sunrise shares - CEO
RE
09/26Sunrise plan to buy Liberty Global's UPC gets anti-trust green light
RE
09/12Activist investor AOC opposes Sunrise takeover of Swiss UPC
RE
09/10Activist investor AOC gets Sunrise Communications stake - source
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 2 883 M
EBIT 2019 273 M
Net income 2019 211 M
Debt 2019 1 846 M
Yield 2019 8,65%
P/E ratio 2019 11,2x
P/E ratio 2020 10,9x
EV / Sales2019 1,49x
EV / Sales2020 1,46x
Capitalization 2 454 M
Chart FREENET GROUP
Duration : Period :
freenet Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FREENET GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 20,05  €
Last Close Price 19,09  €
Spread / Highest target 46,7%
Spread / Average Target 5,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christoph Vilanek Chief Executive Officer
Helmut Thoma Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ingo Arnold Chief Financial Officer
Stephan A. Esch Chief Technology Officer
Claudia Anderleit Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FREENET GROUP13.10%2 698
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS7.17%249 194
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION17.89%89 779
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG2.90%79 510
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY SJSC--.--%54 707
BCE INC.20.08%43 634
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group