Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Freenet Group    FNTN   DE000A0Z2ZZ5

FREENET GROUP

(FNTN)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

freenet : Management Board and Supervisory Board propose one-time suspension of dividend - Virtual AGM to be held on 27 May 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/03/2020 | 01:40pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: freenet AG / Key word(s): Dividend
freenet Group's Management Board and Supervisory Board propose one-time suspension of dividend - Virtual AGM to be held on 27 May 2020

03-May-2020 / 19:34 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Ad-hoc release
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014

freenet Group's Management Board and Supervisory Board propose one-time suspension of dividend - Virtual AGM to be held on 27 May 2020

Büdelsdorf, 03 May 2020. The coronavirus crisis is leading to massive economic turbulence and restrictions on public life worldwide. Nevertheless, the freenet Group also reported very solid figures for the first quarter of 2020 in a separate corporate news today. On this basis, and taking into account the effects of COVID-19, business development for the year 2020 is currently expected to continue in line with the guidance issued in February 2020.

Nevertheless, it is not yet possible to predict the extent to which the global supply shock induced by so-called lockdowns will translate into a systemic economic crisis that will affect the labour market, the banking sector and, even more so than before, the financial market. Against this backdrop, the short-term refinancing requirements for promissory notes amounting to approx. 700 million euros in October 2020 and March 2021 could pose financial challenges for the freenet Group.

For this reason, the freenet AG Management Board and Supervisory Board have decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting on 27 May 2020, apart from the mandatory minimum dividend of 0.04 euros per share, the one-time retention of retained earnings (suspension of dividend). This is intended to maintain the financial stability and flexibility of the Group in order to remain able to act even if the situation should deteriorate. For the future, the company stands by its current dividend policy, which provides for a payout of at least 80 per cent of free cash flow.

In addition, the freenet AG Executive Board and Supervisory Board today decided to make use of the new regulations of the so-called COVID-19 Act for the Annual General Meeting and to conduct the Annual General Meeting virtually on 27 May 2020.

Further details can also be found in the interim statement, management presentation and corporate news published today. In addition, freenet AG will host an analysts' conference call at 10:00 CEDT on 4 May 2020, during which the management will comment in detail on the current situation.


Contact

Investor Relations
freenet Group
Tel.: +49 (0) 40 / 513 06 778
Mail: ir@freenet.ag
https://www.freenet-group.de/en/index.html

03-May-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: freenet AG
Hollerstraße 126
24782 Büdelsdorf
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)40 51306-778
Fax: +49 (0)40 51306-970
E-mail: ir@freenet.ag
Internet: www.freenet-group.de
ISIN: DE000A0Z2ZZ5, DE000A1KQXU0
WKN: A0Z2ZZ , A1KQXU
Indices: MDAX, TecDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1035019

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1035019  03-May-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1035019&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FREENET GROUP
01:59pFREENET : reports very solid figures for the first quarter of 2020 and confirms ..
PU
01:40pFREENET : Management Board and Supervisory Board propose one-time suspension of ..
EQ
01:40pFREENET AG : freenet Group reports very solid figures for the first quarter of 2..
EQ
04/29FREENET : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies
MD
04/24FREENET : Warburg Research reaffirms its Buy rating
MD
04/22FREENET : Buy rating from HSBC
MD
04/06FREENET NAMENSAKTIEN : Receives a Sell rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
04/02FREENET NAMENSAKTIEN : Independant Research remains Neutral
MD
03/30FREENET NAMENSAKTIEN : Barclays remains a Sell rating
MD
03/30FREENET NAMENSAKTIEN : UBS drops its Sell rating
MD
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 2 480 M
EBIT 2020 269 M
Net income 2020 209 M
Debt 2020 1 823 M
Yield 2020 8,25%
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
P/E ratio 2021 9,84x
EV / Sales2020 1,63x
EV / Sales2021 1,60x
Capitalization 2 216 M
Chart FREENET GROUP
Duration : Period :
freenet Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FREENET GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Average target price 18,00  €
Last Close Price 17,31  €
Spread / Highest target 56,0%
Spread / Average Target 3,99%
Spread / Lowest Target -51,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Christoph Vilanek Chief Executive Officer
Helmut Thoma Chairman-Supervisory Board
Ingo Arnold Chief Financial Officer
Stephan A. Esch Chief Technology Officer
Claudia Anderleit Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FREENET GROUP-15.34%2 438
VERIZON COMMUNICATIONS-7.44%235 162
NIPPON TELEGRAPH AND TELEPHONE CORPORATION-0.53%82 934
DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG-8.55%69 527
SAUDI TELECOM COMPANY0.67%48 240
EMIRATES TELECOMMUNICATIONS GROUP COMPANY PJSC0.26%36 699
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group