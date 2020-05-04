Log in
FREENET GROUP

(FNTN)
freenet : Management presentation Q1 2020 results (Englisch)

05/04/2020 | 03:24am EDT

MANAGEMENT PRESENTATION

Q1 Results for 2020

C H R I S T O P H V I L A N E K , C E O

I N G O A R N O L D , C F O

04.05.2020 Analyst and Investor Conference Call

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This presentation contains forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. The actual performance, results and timing of the business of freenet AG could differ materially from the expectations regarding performance, results and timing expressed in this presentation.

These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including an adverse development of global economic conditions, in particular a decline of demand in our most important markets; a deterioration of our refinancing possibilities on the credit and financial markets; events of force majeure including natural disasters, pandemics, acts of terrorism, political unrest, armed conflicts, industrial accidents and their effects on our sales, purchasing, services or other activities.

This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to purchase any securities of freenet AG. Any such decision must not be made on the basis of the information provided in this presentation.

freenet AG does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise information provided during this presentation.

04.05.2020 2

AGENDA

1MANAGEMENT SUMMARY

2

COVID-19/ ACHIEVEMENTS Q1

C. VILANEK, CEO

3

FINANCIALS Q1

I. ARNOLD, CFO

4Q&A SESSION

MANAGEMENT SUMMARY

  • Strong Q1 in all operational and financial KPIs, no significant impact on revenue and EBITDA foreseeable for Q2
  • COVID-19impact on stationary sales compensated by online and direct sales
  • Decrease of gross adds seems to be balanced through lower churn intake - no final numbers yet due to time lag
  • Margin losses in accessories and adjacent services covered by savings in personal and lease cost as well as by reduction of marketing expenses
  • TV services without additional uptake but higher usage
  • B2B business in TV, radio and Wifi facing delays in payments

Management Board convinced of the resilience of the freenet Group's business model and reconfirming guidance for 2020 - free cash flow and liquidity underlines the sustainability and cash generating proposition of freenet Group

  • freenet is facing two rounds of refinancing of in total 700 mEUR in October 2020 and March 2021
  • The board does not want to apply for KfW loans or other federal funding in order to stay independent and flexible
  • Management team sees severe uncertainties forCOVID-19 recovery and the macroeconomic impact on capital and refinancing markets
  • A strengthened balance sheet is key to securepay-out of future dividends - accumulated retained earnings remain available for shareholders
    Management Board and Supervisory Board have decided to propose to the AGM on 27 May 2020 the one-time suspension of the 2019 dividend. For the future, implemented dividend policy to pay-out at least 80% of free cash flow remains unchanged.

04.05.2020 4

CONSISTENT REACTION ON COVID-19

MEASURES - COST

  • Corona task force comprising key functions e.g. Legal, HR, IT, Retail and 3 out of 5 board members
  • Primary focus on protection of risk groups and safety of staff including mobile office, hygiene rules, A/B shifts, separation of key people
  • Visible commitment towards employees by guaranteeing to fill upshort-time compensation to 100% and to pay all sales reps in mobilcom-debitel shops and Gravis stores with their recent average variable commission even if the shop/store is closed
  • > 1,000 employees inshort-time work from mid March till May
  • Reduced availability and service level of customer care
  • Stop of any variable external expenses such as consulting
  • Renegotiation of lease contracts for shops, stores and office space

MEASURES - OPERATIONAL

  • No 100% shutdown of retail, constantly around 200 shops open for repair,click-and-collect
  • Reduction of opening hours during curfew(11:00-16:00)
  • > 90% of all shops and stores up and running again since last week
  • Limitation of sales rep presence in the shops depending on size
  • First open week retail performance onpre-COVID level
  • Increase of logistics capacity and shift of marketing expenses to online
  • No price downs or any other promotional matters
  • Support package for franchise partners and related dealers including payment term extension
  • Counter-cyclicalrestart of TV and OOH advertising end of April

04.05.2020 5

RUN RATE ON TRACK DESPITE COVID-19

EXPERIENCES AND LEARNINGS

  • High motivation and loyalty of staff
  • Positive reaction of end consumers on any measures
  • Footfall dropped to 50% but is now back onpre-crises level
  • Online sales of mobile contracts with hardware stable, but increase in SIM only
  • MediaMarkt Saturn grew its absolute online numbers, third party small retail stable through their own measures
  • #contract renewals up, churn intake down in March and April
  • Gravis online sales record revenues for March and April at low margin
  • freenet.tv price increase for vouchers slightly delayed
  • waipu.tv usage up, new customer intake with some tailwind
  • Delay in bigger projects such as Digital Audio Broadcasting (DAB+)

RESULT - Q1 AND APRIL

  • Impact on net adds less 25%
  • So far, no change to consumer bad debt
  • ARPU stable
  • Group revenue and margin close to planned level
  • Typical constraints from other telcos e.g. roaming, over usage not valid for freenet due to business model

04.05.2020 6

STABLE TRENDING ON ALL MAJOR KPIS

648.8

R E V E N U E S

104.2

E B I T D A

49.9

mEUR

mEUR

mEUR

8,430,000

S U B S C R I B E R B A S E

4,118

E M P L O Y E E S

F R E E C A S H F L O W

04.05.2020 7

GROUP SUBSCRIBER BASE GROWING IN BOTH SEGMENTS MOBILE AND TV

SUBSCRIBER BASE

+44.2

in ´000s

+22.1

+1.0

-4.2

8,430

8,367

DIPA

TTENV

VT.U

FTENU N K

1

P O S T

F R E E

F R E E

WA I P

31.12.19

31.03.20

6,925,000

P O S T PA I D C U S TO M E R S

35,300

F R E E N E T F U N K (active, not pausing)

1,016,900

F R E E N E T T V C U S TO M E R S (revenue generating)

452,500

WA I P U .T V S U B S C R I B E R S

1freenet FUNK: ARPU comparable to postpaid contracts, but not yet counted within postpaid base

04.05.2020 8

AFTER POSITIVE NET ADDS IN Q1 POSITIVE TRAJECTORY FOR FULL YEAR PROJECTED

SHIFT FROM GROSS ADDS TO RENEWAL

POSTPAID CUSTOMERS

3rdconsecutive quarter with growing postpaid net adds

in ´000s

COVID-19 impact from March 15

Key changes in 2ndhalf March and in April:

6,862

6,866

6,903

6,925

MediaMarkt Saturn with lower volume in retail but strong

6,834

online sales and re-opening from week 17

Free retail partners and small distributions w/o volume losses

due to direct sales, online and click-and-collect

1/3 of all mobilcom-debitel shops never really closed,

employees worked on the phone and social media and kept

total transaction volume (gross adds and renewal on planned

level)

Overall number of rotational churners going down, renewals going up

Churn intake lower than budgeted starting in March versus previous

year - will impact net adds over the full year with some delay

Q1 19

Q2 19

Q3 19

Q4 19

Q1 20

04.05.2020 9

FREENET.TV WITH >1 MILLION CUSTOMERS

FREENET TV SUBSCRIBERS (RGU)

in ´000s

Stable

Stable number of paying users - 1.017m RGUs at the end of Q1 20 About 14,000 satellite customers leaving over the next 9 months

1,020

1,037

1,037

1,021

1,017

Price increase from May 1st2020 from 5.75 EUR to 6.99 EUR/month

implemented for direct debit subscriber. Retail distribution of new 85

EUR vouchers (old 69 EUR) delayed

due to COVID-19

Price notification to direct debit customer will lead

to 3-5% churn - break even would allow 8.5%

From summer TV campaigns will always carry one

other freenet product

Q1 19

Q2 19

Q3 19

Q4 19

Q1 20

04.05.2020 10

WAIPU.TV ACCELERATION NET ADDS

CONTINUOUS IMPROVEMENT IN Q1

WAIPU.TV SUBSCRIBERS

Personal EPG feature gives easy access to favourite

channels

Proprietary waiputhek© feature now contains more than

10,000 on demand assets

Launch of additional TV channels including Auto Motor &

Sport (content exclusive to waipu.tv), female oriented

Lifestyle channel Beauty TV and a further broadening of

in '000s

174

133

453

408

366

332

286

252

202

waipu.tv's childrens' entertainment portfolio

Platform service level >99,9% during entire Q1

Daily usage up by 30% during shut down

Q1 18

Q2 18

Q3 18

Q4 18

Q1 19

Q2 19

Q3 19

Q4 19

Q1 20

Subscribers in line with expectations (+166,100 or +58.0% yoy);

+44,200subscribers gained in Q1 20

04.05.2020 11

COUNTERMEASURES TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL STABILITY & FLEXIBILITY

MONITORING ACTIVITIES TO SECURE LIQUIDITY

  • Daily coordination between CFO, Treasury, and Receivables Management on each individual payout and expected deposits
  • Weekly coordination between subsidiaries regarding individual financial transactions
  • No change of consumer bad debt

MAXIMIZING AVAILABLE CASH

  • Cooperative dialogue with landlords about potential suspension of payments
  • Continuous dialog with suppliers and MNOs regarding payment terms
  • Use of flexible credit lines in the volume of 40 mEUR - "Revolver" - further increase of 260 mEUR possible
  • Utilization ofshort-term work compensation for employees impacted by shop closures

NOT YET FOLLOWED

  • 1) Discussion with banks about provided KfW loans and
    2) Discussion with tax authorities about suspension of tax payments
  • Federal funding would include permanent reduction of financial flexibility (for example dividend payments over years). Therefore any preparation of potential usage have been stopped yet

04.05.2020 12

STRENGTHENING CAPITAL BASE IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19 IMPACT

FINANCIAL MARKET REACTIONS

  • Massive spike of operational uncertainties due to globalCOVID-19 impact - Equity markets react with significant volatility
  • Debt markets: Banks facing increased credit default risks, while demand for capital increases as well
  • Market for promissory notes shows sharp decline in the supply of capital (fewer transactions, fewer subscribing investors, realised transactions with significantly higher margins and shorter maturities)

Further development not predictable - BUT: selection criteria might be tightened, and postponed/ additional transactions might lead to a crowding-out in favour of investment grade issuers

FREENET'S ASSESSMENT OF THE ABILITY TO REFINANCE

  • freenet's operational position is solid and balance sheet perceived basically robust
  • BUT:Refinancing approx. 700 mEUR short-term challenging under current situation and current financing structure
  • Sustaining financial stability and flexibility of the Group necessary and inevitable
  • Consequently, retained earnings will remain available for shareholders by being reinvested into a stronger balance sheet structure

Management Board and Supervisory Board have decided to propose to the AGM on 27 May 2020 the one-time suspension of the 2019 dividend. For the future, implemented dividend policy to pay-out at least 80% of free cash flow remains unchanged.

04.05.2020 13

SOLID GROUP PERFORMANCE

REVENUE

in mEUR

802.5

689.9

699.1

741.0

96.4

648.8

84.7

67.5

74.8

622.4 624.3 656.3 706.1

Q1 19

Q2 19

Q3 19

Q4 19

Q1 20

FIRST QUARTER

  • Revenue w/o Motion TM up 26.5 mEUR to 648.8 mEUR driven by Mobile segment.
  • Gross profit reported down to 213.2 mEUR(-5.2% yoy) weighing the impact of international calls (-5.0 mEUR) and de-consolidated Motion TM (-2.4 mEUR). Remainder mainly explained by extra-ordinary hardware bonus received in Q1 19.
  • Adjusted by regulatory effects, EBITDA slightly up. Reported EBITDA with 104.2 mEUR (2019: 107.9 mEUR) as expected.

GROSS PROFIT

EBITDA

in mEUR

in mEUR

227.3

219.4

219.4

230.1

213.2

107.9

107.5

110.3

101.0

104.2

2.4

4.2

2.1

2.2

-5.0

0.2

-5.0

0.5

0.1

-5.0

-2.0

-5.0

-5.0

1.8

-2.0

-5.0

224.9

219.3

222.1

230.9

218.2

107.4

109.5

115.1

104.2

109.2

Q1 19

Q2 19

Q3 19

Q4 19

Q1 20

Q1 19

Q2 19

Q3 19

Q4 19

Q1 20

Gross Profitw/o Motion and reg. effects

EBITDAw/o Motion and reg. effects

International calls/ roaming

Motion TM

04.05.2020

14

MOBILE SEGMENT PERFORMED STABLE

REVENUE

in mEUR

730.2

672.7

624.7

631.3

96.4

84.7

582.6

67.5

74.8

557.1 556.5 588.0 633.8

Q1 19

Q2 19

Q3 19

Q4 19

Q1 20

NO COVID-19 IMPACT VISIBLE

  • Revenue w/o Motion TM up by 25.5 mEUR to 582.6 mEUR vs. 557.1 mEUR last year due to stronger hardware sales by GRAVIS stores.
  • Gross profit adjusted by Motion TM and regulatory effects lower due toextra-ordinary high hardware bonus received in Q1 19.
  • EBITDA without Motion TM and adjusted by regulatory effects stable as negative gross profit deviation fully compensated by lower SG&A.
  • Additional comment: The regulation of mobile portability fees effective since 20 April 2020 could have a negativesingle-digit million EBITDA impact during 2020.

GROSS PROFIT

EBITDA

in mEUR

in mEUR

179.6

168.9

169.3

174.0

165.3

96.5

90.4

94.9

85.4

91.6

0.2

2.4

2.1

2.2

4.2

-5.0

0.5

0.1

1.8

-5.0

-5.0

-5.0

0.1

-2.0

-5.0

-0.2

-1.8

-2.0

-5.0

-2.2

-0.1

-2.0

-1.8

-1.8

-0.1

-0.0

177.0

168.8

172.1

174.8

170.5

97.8

94.3

101.5

90.5

98.7

Q1 19

Q2 19

Q3 19

Q4 19

Q1 20

Q1 19

Q2 19

Q3 19

Q4 19

Q1 20

Gross Profitw/o Motion and reg. effects

International calls/ roaming

Motion TM

Inter-segment allocation

EBITDAw/o Motion, reg. effects and inter-segment allocation

04.05.2020 15

POSTPAID CUSTOMER BASE GROWING- HIGH-MARGIN DLS REVENUES INCREASING

POSTPAID CUSTOMERS

in '000s:

6,862

6,834

6,866

6,903

6,925

DEVELOPMENT WITHIN GUIDANCE

  • Positive postpaid customer development in Q1 20. No negative effects fromCOVID-19 up to the end of March.
  • ARPU remained stable in first three month of 2020 compared toyear-end.
  • Revenues from Digital Lifestyle Products could be increased by 2.3% yoy to 43.0 mEUR in Q1 20.

Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20

ARPU POSTPAID

DIGITAL LIFESTYLE (DLS) REVENUES

in EUR

in mEUR

18.8

18.8

18.8

18.5

18.4

56.6

44.6

46.5

43.0

42.1

Q1 19

Q2 19

Q3 19

Q4 19

Q1 20

Q1 19

Q2 19

Q3 19

Q4 19

Q1 20

04.05.2020 16

TV & MEDIA SLIGHTLY UP VS Q1 19

REVENUE

EXPECTATIONS MET IN ALL AREAS

in mEUR

All in revenue stable, based on higher service revenues while marketing and event

61.0

62.9

63.8

66.1

60.7

revenues are falling due to COVID-19.

Therefore gross profit slightly up at EXARING, not compensating slight losses at

Media Broadcast.

EBITDA up as slight gross profit loss overcompensated by lower marketing spend.

Q1 19

Q2 19

Q3 19

Q4 19

Q1 20

GROSS PROFIT

EBITDA

in mEUR

45.8

40.7

40.6

39.1

-1.3

38.1

-1.4

-1.4

-1.4

-1.5

in mEUR

14.3

18.9

19.4

20.9

15.5

-1.8

-1.5

-1.5

-1.7

-1.7

40.5

42.2

41.9

47.1

39.6

22.5

17.2

16.1

20.7

20.9

Q1 19

Q2 19

Q3 19

Q4 19

Q1 20

Q1 19

Q2 19

Q3 19

Q4 19

Q1 20

Gross Profitw/o Motion and reg. effects

EBITDAw/o reg. effects and inter-segment allocation

Inter-segment allocation

04.05.2020

17

GROWING IPTV BUSINESS GETS VISIBLE

GROSS PROFIT Q1 19 VS Q1 20

[in mEUR]

Gross profit w/o inter-segment allocation

1.4

Σ-1.8 mEUR

decreased by 0.9 mEUR to 39.6 mEUR mainly

0.8

induced by:

-0.4

-1.4

39.6

-1.5

(1)Media Broadcast: Lower media barter

40.5

39.1

marketing deals as well as lower revenues

38.1

from event business b/c of COVID-19

Gross profit

Inter-segment

Gross profit Q1 2019

MB B2C

MB B2B

EXARING

Gross profit Q1 2019

Inter-segment

Gross profit

(2)EXARING: Higher B2C revenues due to

Q1 2019

allocation

w/o inter-segment

& inter-segment

allocation

Q1 2020

higher number of paying users.

allocation

allocation

EBITDA Q1 19 VS Q1 20

EBITDA w/o inter-segment allocation increased

[in mEUR]

by 1.1 mEUR to 17.2 mEUR due to:

Σ-1.5 mEUR

2.6

(1)Media Broadcast: Lower gross profit partly

1.7

0.1

compensated by lower marketing spend

(esp. media barter)

-1.6

-1.7

16.1

17.2

15.5

(2)EXARING: Higher B2C revenues

14.3

accompanied by lower marketing spend.

EBITDA

Inter-segment

EBITDA Q1 2019

MB B2C

MB B2B

EXARING

EBITDA Q1 2020

Inter-segment

EBITDA

Q1 2019

allocation

w/o inter-segment

w/o inter-segment

allocation

Q1 2020

allocation

allocation

04.05.2020 18

FREE CASH FLOW ON UPPER END OF GUIDED RANGE

FREE CASH FLOW (FCF)

EXPECTED VS ACTUAL

in mEUR

QUARTERLY BREAKDOWN

in mEUR

426.8

104.2

-10.9

0.0

-6.5

-7.8

249.0

75-85

70-80

-16.8

-0.2

-12.6

49.9

40-50

40-50

49.9

Q1 20

Q2 20e

Q3 20e

Q4 20e

04.05.2020 19

OTHER MAIN FINANCIAL KPIS:

EQUITY RATIO, NET DEBT & LEVERAGE

T O T A L A S S E T S &

N E T D E B T &

E Q U I T Y R A T I O

L E V E R A G E *

in mEUR/ as indicated

in mEUR/ as indicated

A D J . N E T D E B T &

L E V E R A G E *

in mEUR/ as indicated

27.7%

4,986.3

26.6%

4,764.6

4.2x4.7x

2,053.61,987.4

2.4x2.7x

1,155.41,153.3

31.03.1931.03.20

Lower total assets as direct consequence of lower fair value of CECONOMY stake

31.03.1931.03.20

Leverage increased as LTM EBITDA as of March 2019 included book profits from analogue radio divestment (dropping out throughout 2019)

31.03.1931.03.20

Deducting market values of equity investments

reduces leverage below mid-term target

*The last twelve months (i.e. April 2019 to March 2020 or April 2018 to March 2019 for the previous year) are used for the period-related parameter EBITDA.

04.05.2020 20

OPEN FOR YOUR QUESTIONS.

Untertitel (optional)

F O R F O L L O W - U P Q U E S T I O N S R E A C H O U T T O :

freenet AG Investor Relations

investor-relations@freenet.ag

www.freenet-group.de

Tel.: +49 (0) 40 513 06 778

REGULATORY EFFECTS STILL IMPACT MOBIL SEGMENT IN 2020

I N T E R N AT I O NA L C A L L S / R O A M I N G ( M O B I L E )

  • EU international calls/ roaming regulation
  • International call regulation effective since 15 May 2019
  • Follow-upEBITDA effect in Q1/Q2 20 amounts to approx. -8 mEUR, thereafter completely phased-in:

Q 1 2 0

Q 2 2 0 e

Q 3 2 0 e

Q 4 2 0 e

-5.0

-3.0

+/-0.0

+/-0.0

04.05.2020 22

MOBILE - DETAILED REVENUE SPLIT

REVENUES W/O MOTION TM

in mEUR

588.0

633.8

557.1

556.5

28

37

26

30

129

192

110

108

33

34

35

32

387

385

387

381

Q1 19

Q2 19

Q3 19

Q4 19

2,335.5

120

540

134

1,541

FY 19

582.6

31

138

31

382

Q1 20

Service Revenue Postpaid

Service Revenue NoFrills/ Prepaid

Hardware

Other

04.05.2020 23

FINANCING AND MATURITY STRUCTURE UNCHANGED

31.12.

31.03.

2019

2020

Maturity

mEUR

%

2020

258.5

15

2021

428.0

25

2022

163.5

10

2023

210.0

12

2024

582.0

34

beyond

47.0

3

Total

1,689.0

100

Maturity

mEUR

%

2020

258.5

15

2021

428.0

25

2022

163.5

10

2023

210.0

12

2024

582.0

34

beyond

47.0

3

Total

1,689.0

100

Note: Figures do not include revolving credit facilities.

04.05.2020 24

STABLE BUSINESS OUTLOOK IN ALL CUSTOMER SEGMENTS

MARKET OUTLOOK

  • Despite various factors, a slight economical growth expected in Germany based on a steady domestic demand.
  • Within the mobile communications market a moderate growth is forecasted.
  • Total revenues in the German television market are expected to remain stable, while IPTV penetration is expected to grow

FREENET SUBSCRIBERS

  • Postpaid customer base is expected to increase moderately
  • freenet TV RGUs are estimated to remain stable compared to 2019
  • waipu.tv subscriber are guided with a solid growth

FINANCIAL KPIS

  • Postpaid ARPU expected stable
  • Financial improvement of EXARING AG (waipu.tv) through customer growth; reachingbreak-even Q4 20

SUBSCRIBER

(w/o freenet FUNK)

G U I D A N C E F Y 2 0 2 0

solid growth

waipu.tv subs

ARPU (€)

stable

freenet TV RGU

Postpaid

stable

moderate

increase

customer

R E S U L T

2 0 1 9

in '000s/ as indicated:

8.332

waipu.tv subs

408

ARPU (€)

1.021

freenet TV RGU

Postpaid

18.7

6.903

customer

04.05.2020 25

GROUP GUIDANCE BASED ON STABLE OPERATIONAL EXPECTATIONS

STABLE BUSINESS OUTLOOK

in mEUR

REVENUES

G U I D A N C E F Y 2 0 2 0

stable

R E S U L T 2 0 1 9

2,609.1*

(reported: 2,932.5)

EBITDA

G U I D A N C E F Y 2 0 2 0

415 - 435

R E S U L T 2 0 1 9

426.8

FREE CASH FLOW

G U I D A N C E F Y 2 0 2 0

235 - 255

R E S U L T 2 0 1 9

249.0

  • Without revenues contributed by
    MOTION TM.

04.05.2020 26

FREE CASH FLOW BRIDGE AND QUARTERLY BREAKDOWN IN FY 2020

FREE CASH FLOW (FCF) FY 2020

in mEUR

-25

+ 40

-50

-40

415-435

-60

-45

235-255

QUARTERLY BREAKDOWN

in mEUR

75-8570-80

40-50

40-50

Q1 20

Q2 20

Q3 20

Q4 20

04.05.2020 27

Disclaimer

Freenet AG published this content on 03 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 May 2020 07:23:05 UTC
