freenet : Management presentation Q1 2020 results (Englisch)

MANAGEMENT SUMMARY
Strong Q1 in all operational and financial KPIs, no significant impact on revenue and EBITDA foreseeable for Q2
COVID-19impact on stationary sales compensated by online and direct sales
Decrease of gross adds seems to be balanced through lower churn intake - no final numbers yet due to time lag
Margin losses in accessories and adjacent services covered by savings in personal and lease cost as well as by reduction of marketing expenses
TV services without additional uptake but higher usage
B2B business in TV, radio and Wifi facing delays in payments
Management Board convinced of the resilience of the freenet Group's business model and reconfirming guidance for 2020 - free cash flow and liquidity underlines the sustainability and cash generating proposition of freenet Group
freenet is facing two rounds of refinancing of in total 700 mEUR in October 2020 and March 2021
The board does not want to apply for KfW loans or other federal funding in order to stay independent and flexible
Management team sees severe uncertainties forCOVID-19 recovery and the macroeconomic impact on capital and refinancing markets
A strengthened balance sheet is key to securepay-out of future dividends - accumulated retained earnings remain available for shareholders
Management Board and Supervisory Board have decided to propose to the AGM on 27 May 2020 the one-time suspension of the 2019 dividend. For the future, implemented dividend policy to pay-out at least 80% of free cash flow remains unchanged.
CONSISTENT REACTION ON COVID-19
MEASURES - COST
Corona task force comprising key functions e.g. Legal, HR, IT, Retail and 3 out of 5 board members
Primary focus on protection of risk groups and safety of staff including mobile office, hygiene rules, A/B shifts, separation of key people
Visible commitment towards employees by guaranteeing to fill upshort-time compensation to 100% and to pay all sales reps in mobilcom-debitel shops and Gravis stores with their recent average variable commission even if the shop/store is closed
> 1,000 employees inshort-time work from mid March till May
Reduced availability and service level of customer care
Stop of any variable external expenses such as consulting
Renegotiation of lease contracts for shops, stores and office space
MEASURES - OPERATIONAL
No 100% shutdown of retail, constantly around 200 shops open for repair,click-and-collect
Reduction of opening hours during curfew(11:00-16:00)
> 90% of all shops and stores up and running again since last week
Limitation of sales rep presence in the shops depending on size
First open week retail performance onpre-COVID level
Increase of logistics capacity and shift of marketing expenses to online
No price downs or any other promotional matters
Support package for franchise partners and related dealers including payment term extension
Counter-cyclicalrestart of TV and OOH advertising end of April
RUN RATE ON TRACK DESPITE COVID-19
EXPERIENCES AND LEARNINGS
High motivation and loyalty of staff
Positive reaction of end consumers on any measures
Footfall dropped to 50% but is now back onpre-crises level
Online sales of mobile contracts with hardware stable, but increase in SIM only
MediaMarkt Saturn grew its absolute online numbers, third party small retail stable through their own measures
#contract renewals up, churn intake down in March and April
Gravis online sales record revenues for March and April at low margin
freenet.tv price increase for vouchers slightly delayed
waipu.tv usage up, new customer intake with some tailwind
Delay in bigger projects such as Digital Audio Broadcasting (DAB+)
RESULT - Q1 AND APRIL
Impact on net adds less 25%
So far, no change to consumer bad debt
ARPU stable
Group revenue and margin close to planned level
Typical constraints from other telcos e.g. roaming, over usage not valid for freenet due to business model
STABLE TRENDING ON ALL MAJOR KPIS
648.8
R E V E N U E S
104.2
E B I T D A
49.9
mEUR
mEUR
mEUR
8,430,000
S U B S C R I B E R B A S E
4,118
E M P L O Y E E S
F R E E C A S H F L O W
GROUP SUBSCRIBER BASE GROWING IN BOTH SEGMENTS MOBILE AND TV
SUBSCRIBER BASE
+44.2
in ´000s
+22.1
+1.0
-4.2
8,430
8,367
DIPA
TTENV
VT.U
FTENU N K
1
P O S T
F R E E
F R E E
WA I P
31.12.19
31.03.20
6,925,000
P O S T PA I D C U S TO M E R S
35,300
F R E E N E T F U N K (active, not pausing)
1,016,900
F R E E N E T T V C U S TO M E R S (revenue generating)
452,500
WA I P U .T V S U B S C R I B E R S
1freenet FUNK: ARPU comparable to postpaid contracts, but not yet counted within postpaid base
AFTER POSITIVE NET ADDS IN Q1 POSITIVE TRAJECTORY FOR FULL YEAR PROJECTED
SHIFT FROM GROSS ADDS TO RENEWAL
POSTPAID CUSTOMERS
▪3rdconsecutive quarter with growing postpaid net adds
in ´000s
▪COVID-19 impact from March 15
▪Key changes in 2ndhalf March and in April:
6,862
6,866
6,903
6,925
▪MediaMarkt Saturn with lower volume in retail but strong
6,834
online sales and re-opening from week 17
▪Free retail partners and small distributions w/o volume losses
due to direct sales, online and click-and-collect
▪1/3 of all mobilcom-debitel shops never really closed,
employees worked on the phone and social media and kept
total transaction volume (gross adds and renewal on planned
level)
▪Overall number of rotational churners going down, renewals going up
▪Churn intake lower than budgeted starting in March versus previous
year - will impact net adds over the full year with some delay
Q1 19
Q2 19
Q3 19
Q4 19
Q1 20
FREENET.TV WITH >1 MILLION CUSTOMERS
FREENET TV SUBSCRIBERS (RGU)
in ´000s
Stable
▪Stable number of paying users - 1.017m RGUs at the end of Q1 20 ▪About 14,000 satellite customers leaving over the next 9 months
1,020
1,037
1,037
1,021
1,017
▪Price increase from May 1st2020 from 5.75 EUR to 6.99 EUR/month
implemented for direct debit subscriber. Retail distribution of new 85
EUR vouchers (old 69 EUR) delayed
due to COVID-19
▪Price notification to direct debit customer will lead
to 3-5% churn - break even would allow 8.5%
▪From summer TV campaigns will always carry one
other freenet product
Q1 19
Q2 19
Q3 19
Q4 19
Q1 20
WAIPU.TV ACCELERATION NET ADDS
CONTINUOUS IMPROVEMENT IN Q1
WAIPU.TV SUBSCRIBERS
▪Personal EPG feature gives easy access to favourite
▪Launch of additional TV channels including Auto Motor &
Sport (content exclusive to waipu.tv), female oriented
Lifestyle channel Beauty TV and a further broadening of
in '000s
174
133
453
408
366
332
286
252
202
waipu.tv's childrens' entertainment portfolio
▪
Platform service level >99,9% during entire Q1
▪
Daily usage up by 30% during shut down
Q1 18
Q2 18
Q3 18
Q4 18
Q1 19
Q2 19
Q3 19
Q4 19
Q1 20
Subscribers in line with expectations (+166,100 or +58.0% yoy);
+44,200subscribers gained in Q1 20
COUNTERMEASURES TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL STABILITY & FLEXIBILITY
MONITORING ACTIVITIES TO SECURE LIQUIDITY
Daily coordination between CFO, Treasury, and Receivables Management on each individual payout and expected deposits
Weekly coordination between subsidiaries regarding individual financial transactions
No change of consumer bad debt
MAXIMIZING AVAILABLE CASH
Cooperative dialogue with landlords about potential suspension of payments
Continuous dialog with suppliers and MNOs regarding payment terms
Use of flexible credit lines in the volume of 40 mEUR - "Revolver" - further increase of 260 mEUR possible
Utilization ofshort-term work compensation for employees impacted by shop closures
NOT YET FOLLOWED
1) Discussion with banks about provided KfW loans and
2) Discussion with tax authorities about suspension of tax payments
Federal funding would include permanent reduction of financial flexibility (for example dividend payments over years). Therefore any preparation of potential usage have been stopped yet
STRENGTHENING CAPITAL BASE IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19 IMPACT
FINANCIAL MARKET REACTIONS
Massive spike of operational uncertainties due to globalCOVID-19 impact - Equity markets react with significant volatility
Debt markets: Banks facing increased credit default risks, while demand for capital increases as well
Market for promissory notes shows sharp decline in the supply of capital (fewer transactions, fewer subscribing investors, realised transactions with significantly higher margins and shorter maturities)
Further development not predictable - BUT: selection criteria might be tightened, and postponed/ additional transactions might lead to a crowding-out in favour of investment grade issuers
FREENET'S ASSESSMENT OF THE ABILITY TO REFINANCE
freenet's operational position is solid and balance sheet perceived basically robust
BUT:Refinancing approx. 700 mEUR short-term challenging under current situation and current financing structure
Sustaining financial stability and flexibility of the Group necessary and inevitable
Consequently, retained earnings will remain available for shareholders by being reinvested into a stronger balance sheet structure
Management Board and Supervisory Board have decided to propose to the AGM on 27 May 2020 the one-time suspension of the 2019 dividend. For the future, implemented dividend policy to pay-out at least 80% of free cash flow remains unchanged.
SOLID GROUP PERFORMANCE
REVENUE
in mEUR
802.5
689.9
699.1
741.0
96.4
648.8
84.7
67.5
74.8
622.4 624.3 656.3 706.1
Q1 19
Q2 19
Q3 19
Q4 19
Q1 20
FIRST QUARTER
Revenue w/o Motion TM up 26.5 mEUR to 648.8 mEUR driven by Mobile segment.
Gross profit reported down to 213.2 mEUR(-5.2% yoy) weighing the impact of international calls (-5.0 mEUR) and de-consolidated Motion TM (-2.4 mEUR). Remainder mainly explained by extra-ordinary hardware bonus received in Q1 19.
Adjusted by regulatory effects, EBITDA slightly up. Reported EBITDA with 104.2 mEUR (2019: 107.9 mEUR) as expected.
GROSS PROFIT
EBITDA
in mEUR
in mEUR
227.3
219.4
219.4
230.1
213.2
107.9
107.5
110.3
101.0
104.2
2.4
4.2
2.1
2.2
-5.0
0.2
-5.0
0.5
0.1
-5.0
-2.0
-5.0
-5.0
1.8
-2.0
-5.0
224.9
219.3
222.1
230.9
218.2
107.4
109.5
115.1
104.2
109.2
Q1 19
Q2 19
Q3 19
Q4 19
Q1 20
Q1 19
Q2 19
Q3 19
Q4 19
Q1 20
Gross Profitw/o Motion and reg. effects
EBITDAw/o Motion and reg. effects
International calls/ roaming
Motion TM
MOBILE SEGMENT PERFORMED STABLE
REVENUE
in mEUR
730.2
672.7
624.7
631.3
96.4
84.7
582.6
67.5
74.8
557.1 556.5 588.0 633.8
Q1 19
Q2 19
Q3 19
Q4 19
Q1 20
NO COVID-19 IMPACT VISIBLE
Revenue w/o Motion TM up by 25.5 mEUR to 582.6 mEUR vs. 557.1 mEUR last year due to stronger hardware sales by GRAVIS stores.
Gross profit adjusted by Motion TM and regulatory effects lower due toextra-ordinary high hardware bonus received in Q1 19.
EBITDA without Motion TM and adjusted by regulatory effects stable as negative gross profit deviation fully compensated by lower SG&A.
Additional comment: The regulation of mobile portability fees effective since 20 April 2020 could have a negativesingle-digit million EBITDA impact during 2020.
GROSS PROFIT
EBITDA
in mEUR
in mEUR
179.6
168.9
169.3
174.0
165.3
96.5
90.4
94.9
85.4
91.6
0.2
2.4
2.1
2.2
4.2
-5.0
0.5
0.1
1.8
-5.0
-5.0
-5.0
0.1
-2.0
-5.0
-0.2
-1.8
-2.0
-5.0
-2.2
-0.1
-2.0
-1.8
-1.8
-0.1
-0.0
177.0
168.8
172.1
174.8
170.5
97.8
94.3
101.5
90.5
98.7
Q1 19
Q2 19
Q3 19
Q4 19
Q1 20
Q1 19
Q2 19
Q3 19
Q4 19
Q1 20
Gross Profitw/o Motion and reg. effects
International calls/ roaming
Motion TM
Inter-segment allocation
EBITDAw/o Motion, reg. effects and inter-segment allocation
POSTPAID CUSTOMER BASE GROWING- HIGH-MARGIN DLS REVENUES INCREASING
POSTPAID CUSTOMERS
in '000s:
6,862
6,834
6,866
6,903
6,925
DEVELOPMENT WITHIN GUIDANCE
Positive postpaid customer development in Q1 20. No negative effects fromCOVID-19 up to the end of March.
ARPU remained stable in first three month of 2020 compared toyear-end.
Revenues from Digital Lifestyle Products could be increased by 2.3% yoy to 43.0 mEUR in Q1 20.
Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20
ARPU POSTPAID
DIGITAL LIFESTYLE (DLS) REVENUES
in EUR
in mEUR
18.8
18.8
18.8
18.5
18.4
56.6
44.6
46.5
43.0
42.1
Q1 19
Q2 19
Q3 19
Q4 19
Q1 20
Q1 19
Q2 19
Q3 19
Q4 19
Q1 20
TV & MEDIA SLIGHTLY UP VS Q1 19
REVENUE
EXPECTATIONS MET IN ALL AREAS
in mEUR
▪All in revenue stable, based on higher service revenues while marketing and event
61.0
62.9
63.8
66.1
60.7
revenues are falling due to COVID-19.
▪Therefore gross profit slightly up at EXARING, not compensating slight losses at
Media Broadcast.
▪EBITDA up as slight gross profit loss overcompensated by lower marketing spend.
Q1 19
Q2 19
Q3 19
Q4 19
Q1 20
GROSS PROFIT
EBITDA
in mEUR
45.8
40.7
40.6
39.1
-1.3
38.1
-1.4
-1.4
-1.4
-1.5
in mEUR
14.3
18.9
19.4
20.9
15.5
-1.8
-1.5
-1.5
-1.7
-1.7
40.5
42.2
41.9
47.1
39.6
22.5
17.2
16.1
20.7
20.9
Q1 19
Q2 19
Q3 19
Q4 19
Q1 20
Q1 19
Q2 19
Q3 19
Q4 19
Q1 20
Gross Profitw/o Motion and reg. effects
EBITDAw/o reg. effects and inter-segment allocation
Inter-segment allocation
GROWING IPTV BUSINESS GETS VISIBLE
GROSS PROFIT Q1 19 VS Q1 20
[in mEUR]
▪Gross profit w/o inter-segment allocation
1.4
Σ-1.8 mEUR
decreased by 0.9 mEUR to 39.6 mEUR mainly
0.8
induced by:
-0.4
-1.4
39.6
-1.5
(1)Media Broadcast: Lower media barter
40.5
39.1
marketing deals as well as lower revenues
38.1
from event business b/c of COVID-19
Gross profit
Inter-segment
Gross profit Q1 2019
MB B2C
MB B2B
EXARING
Gross profit Q1 2019
Inter-segment
Gross profit
(2)EXARING: Higher B2C revenues due to
Q1 2019
allocation
w/o inter-segment
& inter-segment
allocation
Q1 2020
higher number of paying users.
allocation
allocation
EBITDA Q1 19 VS Q1 20
▪EBITDA w/o inter-segment allocation increased
[in mEUR]
by 1.1 mEUR to 17.2 mEUR due to:
Σ-1.5 mEUR
2.6
(1)Media Broadcast: Lower gross profit partly
1.7
0.1
compensated by lower marketing spend
(esp. media barter)
-1.6
-1.7
16.1
17.2
15.5
(2)EXARING: Higher B2C revenues
14.3
accompanied by lower marketing spend.
EBITDA
Inter-segment
EBITDA Q1 2019
MB B2C
MB B2B
EXARING
EBITDA Q1 2020
Inter-segment
EBITDA
Q1 2019
allocation
w/o inter-segment
w/o inter-segment
allocation
Q1 2020
allocation
allocation
FREE CASH FLOW ON UPPER END OF GUIDED RANGE
FREE CASH FLOW (FCF)
EXPECTED VS ACTUAL
in mEUR
QUARTERLY BREAKDOWN
in mEUR
426.8
104.2
-10.9
0.0
-6.5
-7.8
249.0
75-85
70-80
-16.8
-0.2
-12.6
49.9
40-50
40-50
49.9
Q1 20
Q2 20e
Q3 20e
Q4 20e
OTHER MAIN FINANCIAL KPIS:
EQUITY RATIO, NET DEBT & LEVERAGE
T O T A L A S S E T S &
N E T D E B T &
E Q U I T Y R A T I O
L E V E R A G E *
in mEUR/ as indicated
in mEUR/ as indicated
A D J . N E T D E B T &
L E V E R A G E *
in mEUR/ as indicated
27.7%
4,986.3
26.6%
4,764.6
4.2x4.7x
2,053.61,987.4
2.4x2.7x
1,155.41,153.3
31.03.1931.03.20
Lower total assets as direct consequence of lower fair value of CECONOMY stake
31.03.1931.03.20
Leverage increased as LTM EBITDA as of March 2019 included book profits from analogue radio divestment (dropping out throughout 2019)
31.03.1931.03.20
Deducting market values of equity investments
reduces leverage below mid-term target
*The last twelve months (i.e. April 2019 to March 2020 or April 2018 to March 2019 for the previous year) are used for the period-related parameter EBITDA.
REGULATORY EFFECTS STILL IMPACT MOBIL SEGMENT IN 2020
I N T E R N AT I O NA L C A L L S / R O A M I N G ( M O B I L E )
EU international calls/ roaming regulation
International call regulation effective since 15 May 2019
Follow-upEBITDA effect in Q1/Q2 20 amounts to approx. -8 mEUR, thereafter completely phased-in:
Q 1 2 0
Q 2 2 0 e
Q 3 2 0 e
Q 4 2 0 e
-5.0
-3.0
+/-0.0
+/-0.0
MOBILE - DETAILED REVENUE SPLIT
REVENUES W/O MOTION TM
in mEUR
588.0
633.8
557.1
556.5
28
37
26
30
129
192
110
108
33
34
35
32
387
385
387
381
Q1 19
Q2 19
Q3 19
Q4 19
2,335.5
120
540
134
1,541
FY 19
582.6
31
138
31
382
Q1 20
Service Revenue Postpaid
Service Revenue NoFrills/ Prepaid
Hardware
Other
FINANCING AND MATURITY STRUCTURE UNCHANGED
31.12.
31.03.
2019
2020
Maturity
mEUR
%
2020
258.5
15
2021
428.0
25
2022
163.5
10
2023
210.0
12
2024
582.0
34
beyond
47.0
3
Total
1,689.0
100
Maturity
mEUR
%
2020
258.5
15
2021
428.0
25
2022
163.5
10
2023
210.0
12
2024
582.0
34
beyond
47.0
3
Total
1,689.0
100
Note: Figures do not include revolving credit facilities.
STABLE BUSINESS OUTLOOK IN ALL CUSTOMER SEGMENTS
MARKET OUTLOOK
Despite various factors, a slight economical growth expected in Germany based on a steady domestic demand.
Within the mobile communications market a moderate growth is forecasted.
Total revenues in the German television market are expected to remain stable, while IPTV penetration is expected to grow
FREENET SUBSCRIBERS
Postpaid customer base is expected to increase moderately
freenet TV RGUs are estimated to remain stable compared to 2019
waipu.tv subscriber are guided with a solid growth
FINANCIAL KPIS
Postpaid ARPU expected stable
Financial improvement of EXARING AG (waipu.tv) through customer growth; reachingbreak-even Q4 20
SUBSCRIBER
(w/o freenet FUNK)
G U I D A N C E F Y 2 0 2 0
solid growth
waipu.tv subs
ARPU (€)
stable
freenet TV RGU
Postpaid
stable
moderate
increase
customer
R E S U L T
2 0 1 9
in '000s/ as indicated:
8.332
waipu.tv subs
408
ARPU (€)
1.021
freenet TV RGU
Postpaid
18.7
6.903
customer
GROUP GUIDANCE BASED ON STABLE OPERATIONAL EXPECTATIONS
STABLE BUSINESS OUTLOOK
in mEUR
REVENUES
G U I D A N C E F Y 2 0 2 0
stable
R E S U L T 2 0 1 9
2,609.1*
(reported: 2,932.5)
EBITDA
G U I D A N C E F Y 2 0 2 0
415 - 435
R E S U L T 2 0 1 9
426.8
FREE CASH FLOW
G U I D A N C E F Y 2 0 2 0
235 - 255
R E S U L T 2 0 1 9
249.0
Without revenues contributed by
MOTION TM.
FREE CASH FLOW BRIDGE AND QUARTERLY BREAKDOWN IN FY 2020