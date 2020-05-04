freenet : Management presentation Q1 2020 results (Englisch) 0 05/04/2020 | 03:24am EDT Send by mail :

MANAGEMENT PRESENTATION Q1 Results for 2020 C H R I S T O P H V I L A N E K , C E O I N G O A R N O L D , C F O 04.05.2020 Analyst and Investor Conference Call CAUTIONARY STATEMENT This presentation contains forward-looking statements which involve risks and uncertainties. The actual performance, results and timing of the business of freenet AG could differ materially from the expectations regarding performance, results and timing expressed in this presentation. These statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, including an adverse development of global economic conditions, in particular a decline of demand in our most important markets; a deterioration of our refinancing possibilities on the credit and financial markets; events of force majeure including natural disasters, pandemics, acts of terrorism, political unrest, armed conflicts, industrial accidents and their effects on our sales, purchasing, services or other activities. This presentation does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to purchase any securities of freenet AG. Any such decision must not be made on the basis of the information provided in this presentation. freenet AG does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise information provided during this presentation. 04.05.2020 2 AGENDA 1MANAGEMENT SUMMARY 2 COVID-19/ ACHIEVEMENTS Q1 C. VILANEK, CEO 3 FINANCIALS Q1 I. ARNOLD, CFO 4Q&A SESSION MANAGEMENT SUMMARY Strong Q1 in all operational and financial KPIs, no significant impact on revenue and EBITDA foreseeable for Q2

COVID-19 impact on stationary sales compensated by online and direct sales

impact on stationary sales compensated by online and direct sales Decrease of gross adds seems to be balanced through lower churn intake - no final numbers yet due to time lag

Margin losses in accessories and adjacent services covered by savings in personal and lease cost as well as by reduction of marketing expenses

TV services without additional uptake but higher usage

B2B business in TV, radio and Wifi facing delays in payments Management Board convinced of the resilience of the freenet Group's business model and reconfirming guidance for 2020 - free cash flow and liquidity underlines the sustainability and cash generating proposition of freenet Group freenet is facing two rounds of refinancing of in total 700 mEUR in October 2020 and March 2021

The board does not want to apply for KfW loans or other federal funding in order to stay independent and flexible

Management team sees severe uncertainties for COVID-19 recovery and the macroeconomic impact on capital and refinancing markets

COVID-19 recovery and the macroeconomic impact on capital and refinancing markets A strengthened balance sheet is key to secure pay-out of future dividends - accumulated retained earnings remain available for shareholders

Management Board and Supervisory Board have decided to propose to the AGM on 27 May 2020 the one-time suspension of the 2019 dividend. For the future, implemented dividend policy to pay-out at least 80% of free cash flow remains unchanged. 04.05.2020 4 CONSISTENT REACTION ON COVID-19 MEASURES - COST Corona task force comprising key functions e.g. Legal, HR, IT, Retail and 3 out of 5 board members

Primary focus on protection of risk groups and safety of staff including mobile office, hygiene rules, A/B shifts, separation of key people

Visible commitment towards employees by guaranteeing to fill up short-time compensation to 100% and to pay all sales reps in mobilcom-debitel shops and Gravis stores with their recent average variable commission even if the shop/store is closed

short-time compensation to 100% and to pay all sales reps in mobilcom-debitel shops and Gravis stores with their recent average variable commission even if the shop/store is closed > 1,000 employees in short-time work from mid March till May

short-time work from mid March till May Reduced availability and service level of customer care

Stop of any variable external expenses such as consulting

Renegotiation of lease contracts for shops, stores and office space MEASURES - OPERATIONAL No 100% shutdown of retail, constantly around 200 shops open for repair, click-and-collect

click-and-collect Reduction of opening hours during curfew (11:00-16:00)

(11:00-16:00) > 90% of all shops and stores up and running again since last week

Limitation of sales rep presence in the shops depending on size

First open week retail performance on pre-COVID level

pre-COVID level Increase of logistics capacity and shift of marketing expenses to online

No price downs or any other promotional matters

Support package for franchise partners and related dealers including payment term extension

Counter-cyclical restart of TV and OOH advertising end of April 04.05.2020 5 RUN RATE ON TRACK DESPITE COVID-19 EXPERIENCES AND LEARNINGS High motivation and loyalty of staff

Positive reaction of end consumers on any measures

Footfall dropped to 50% but is now back on pre-crises level

pre-crises level Online sales of mobile contracts with hardware stable, but increase in SIM only

MediaMarkt Saturn grew its absolute online numbers, third party small retail stable through their own measures

#contract renewals up, churn intake down in March and April

Gravis online sales record revenues for March and April at low margin

freenet.tv price increase for vouchers slightly delayed

waipu.tv usage up, new customer intake with some tailwind

Delay in bigger projects such as Digital Audio Broadcasting (DAB+) RESULT - Q1 AND APRIL Impact on net adds less 25%

So far, no change to consumer bad debt

ARPU stable

Group revenue and margin close to planned level

Typical constraints from other telcos e.g. roaming, over usage not valid for freenet due to business model 04.05.2020 6 STABLE TRENDING ON ALL MAJOR KPIS 648.8 R E V E N U E S 104.2 E B I T D A 49.9 mEUR mEUR mEUR 8,430,000 S U B S C R I B E R B A S E 4,118 E M P L O Y E E S F R E E C A S H F L O W 04.05.2020 7 GROUP SUBSCRIBER BASE GROWING IN BOTH SEGMENTS MOBILE AND TV SUBSCRIBER BASE +44.2 in ´000s +22.1 +1.0 -4.2 8,430 8,367 DIPA TTENV VT.U FTENU N K 1 P O S T F R E E F R E E WA I P 31.12.19 31.03.20 6,925,000 P O S T PA I D C U S TO M E R S 35,300 F R E E N E T F U N K (active, not pausing) 1,016,900 F R E E N E T T V C U S TO M E R S (revenue generating) 452,500 WA I P U .T V S U B S C R I B E R S 1freenet FUNK: ARPU comparable to postpaid contracts, but not yet counted within postpaid base 04.05.2020 8 AFTER POSITIVE NET ADDS IN Q1 POSITIVE TRAJECTORY FOR FULL YEAR PROJECTED SHIFT FROM GROSS ADDS TO RENEWAL POSTPAID CUSTOMERS ▪3rdconsecutive quarter with growing postpaid net adds in ´000s ▪COVID-19 impact from March 15 ▪Key changes in 2ndhalf March and in April: 6,862 6,866 6,903 6,925 ▪MediaMarkt Saturn with lower volume in retail but strong 6,834 online sales and re-opening from week 17 ▪Free retail partners and small distributions w/o volume losses due to direct sales, online and click-and-collect ▪1/3 of all mobilcom-debitel shops never really closed, employees worked on the phone and social media and kept total transaction volume (gross adds and renewal on planned level) ▪Overall number of rotational churners going down, renewals going up ▪Churn intake lower than budgeted starting in March versus previous year - will impact net adds over the full year with some delay Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 04.05.2020 9 FREENET.TV WITH >1 MILLION CUSTOMERS FREENET TV SUBSCRIBERS (RGU) in ´000s Stable ▪Stable number of paying users - 1.017m RGUs at the end of Q1 20 ▪About 14,000 satellite customers leaving over the next 9 months 1,020 1,037 1,037 1,021 1,017 ▪Price increase from May 1st2020 from 5.75 EUR to 6.99 EUR/month implemented for direct debit subscriber. Retail distribution of new 85 EUR vouchers (old 69 EUR) delayed due to COVID-19 ▪Price notification to direct debit customer will lead to 3-5% churn - break even would allow 8.5% ▪From summer TV campaigns will always carry one other freenet product Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 04.05.2020 10 WAIPU.TV ACCELERATION NET ADDS CONTINUOUS IMPROVEMENT IN Q1 WAIPU.TV SUBSCRIBERS ▪Personal EPG feature gives easy access to favourite channels ▪Proprietary waiputhek© feature now contains more than 10,000 on demand assets ▪Launch of additional TV channels including Auto Motor & Sport (content exclusive to waipu.tv), female oriented Lifestyle channel Beauty TV and a further broadening of in '000s 174 133 453 408 366 332 286 252 202 waipu.tv's childrens' entertainment portfolio ▪ Platform service level >99,9% during entire Q1 ▪ Daily usage up by 30% during shut down Q1 18 Q2 18 Q3 18 Q4 18 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 Subscribers in line with expectations (+166,100 or +58.0% yoy); +44,200subscribers gained in Q1 20 04.05.2020 11 COUNTERMEASURES TO MAINTAIN FINANCIAL STABILITY & FLEXIBILITY MONITORING ACTIVITIES TO SECURE LIQUIDITY Daily coordination between CFO, Treasury, and Receivables Management on each individual payout and expected deposits

Weekly coordination between subsidiaries regarding individual financial transactions

No change of consumer bad debt MAXIMIZING AVAILABLE CASH Cooperative dialogue with landlords about potential suspension of payments

Continuous dialog with suppliers and MNOs regarding payment terms

Use of flexible credit lines in the volume of 40 mEUR - "Revolver" - further increase of 260 mEUR possible

Utilization of short-term work compensation for employees impacted by shop closures NOT YET FOLLOWED 1) Discussion with banks about provided KfW loans and

2) Discussion with tax authorities about suspension of tax payments

2) Discussion with tax authorities about suspension of tax payments Federal funding would include permanent reduction of financial flexibility (for example dividend payments over years). Therefore any preparation of potential usage have been stopped yet 04.05.2020 12 STRENGTHENING CAPITAL BASE IN RESPONSE TO COVID-19 IMPACT FINANCIAL MARKET REACTIONS Massive spike of operational uncertainties due to global COVID-19 impact - Equity markets react with significant volatility

COVID-19 impact - Equity markets react with significant volatility Debt markets: Banks facing increased credit default risks, while demand for capital increases as well

Market for promissory notes shows sharp decline in the supply of capital (fewer transactions, fewer subscribing investors, realised transactions with significantly higher margins and shorter maturities) Further development not predictable - BUT: selection criteria might be tightened, and postponed/ additional transactions might lead to a crowding-out in favour of investment grade issuers FREENET'S ASSESSMENT OF THE ABILITY TO REFINANCE freenet's operational position is solid and balance sheet perceived basically robust

BUT: Refinancing approx. 700 mEUR short-term challenging under current situation and current financing structure

Refinancing approx. 700 mEUR short-term challenging under current situation and current financing structure Sustaining financial stability and flexibility of the Group necessary and inevitable

Consequently, retained earnings will remain available for shareholders by being reinvested into a stronger balance sheet structure Management Board and Supervisory Board have decided to propose to the AGM on 27 May 2020 the one-time suspension of the 2019 dividend. For the future, implemented dividend policy to pay-out at least 80% of free cash flow remains unchanged. 04.05.2020 13 SOLID GROUP PERFORMANCE REVENUE in mEUR 802.5 689.9 699.1 741.0 96.4 648.8 84.7 67.5 74.8 622.4 624.3 656.3 706.1 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 FIRST QUARTER Revenue w/o Motion TM up 26.5 mEUR to 648.8 mEUR driven by Mobile segment.

Gross profit reported down to 213.2 mEUR (-5.2% yoy) weighing the impact of international calls (-5.0 mEUR) and de-consolidated Motion TM (-2.4 mEUR). Remainder mainly explained by extra-ordinary hardware bonus received in Q1 19.

(-5.2% yoy) weighing the impact of international calls (-5.0 mEUR) and de-consolidated Motion TM (-2.4 mEUR). Remainder mainly explained by extra-ordinary hardware bonus received in Q1 19. Adjusted by regulatory effects, EBITDA slightly up. Reported EBITDA with 104.2 mEUR (2019: 107.9 mEUR) as expected. GROSS PROFIT EBITDA in mEUR in mEUR 227.3 219.4 219.4 230.1 213.2 107.9 107.5 110.3 101.0 104.2 2.4 4.2 2.1 2.2 -5.0 0.2 -5.0 0.5 0.1 -5.0 -2.0 -5.0 -5.0 1.8 -2.0 -5.0 224.9 219.3 222.1 230.9 218.2 107.4 109.5 115.1 104.2 109.2 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 Gross Profitw/o Motion and reg. effects EBITDAw/o Motion and reg. effects International calls/ roaming Motion TM 04.05.2020 14 MOBILE SEGMENT PERFORMED STABLE REVENUE in mEUR 730.2 672.7 624.7 631.3 96.4 84.7 582.6 67.5 74.8 557.1 556.5 588.0 633.8 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 NO COVID-19 IMPACT VISIBLE Revenue w/o Motion TM up by 25.5 mEUR to 582.6 mEUR vs. 557.1 mEUR last year due to stronger hardware sales by GRAVIS stores.

Gross profit adjusted by Motion TM and regulatory effects lower due to extra-ordinary high hardware bonus received in Q1 19.

extra-ordinary high hardware bonus received in Q1 19. EBITDA without Motion TM and adjusted by regulatory effects stable as negative gross profit deviation fully compensated by lower SG&A.

Additional comment: The regulation of mobile portability fees effective since 20 April 2020 could have a negative single-digit million EBITDA impact during 2020. GROSS PROFIT EBITDA in mEUR in mEUR 179.6 168.9 169.3 174.0 165.3 96.5 90.4 94.9 85.4 91.6 0.2 2.4 2.1 2.2 4.2 -5.0 0.5 0.1 1.8 -5.0 -5.0 -5.0 0.1 -2.0 -5.0 -0.2 -1.8 -2.0 -5.0 -2.2 -0.1 -2.0 -1.8 -1.8 -0.1 -0.0 177.0 168.8 172.1 174.8 170.5 97.8 94.3 101.5 90.5 98.7 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 Gross Profitw/o Motion and reg. effects International calls/ roaming Motion TM Inter-segment allocation EBITDAw/o Motion, reg. effects and inter-segment allocation 04.05.2020 15 POSTPAID CUSTOMER BASE GROWING- HIGH-MARGIN DLS REVENUES INCREASING POSTPAID CUSTOMERS in '000s: 6,862 6,834 6,866 6,903 6,925 DEVELOPMENT WITHIN GUIDANCE Positive postpaid customer development in Q1 20. No negative effects from COVID-19 up to the end of March.

COVID-19 up to the end of March. ARPU remained stable in first three month of 2020 compared to year-end.

year-end. Revenues from Digital Lifestyle Products could be increased by 2.3% yoy to 43.0 mEUR in Q1 20. Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 ARPU POSTPAID DIGITAL LIFESTYLE (DLS) REVENUES in EUR in mEUR 18.8 18.8 18.8 18.5 18.4 56.6 44.6 46.5 43.0 42.1 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 04.05.2020 16 TV & MEDIA SLIGHTLY UP VS Q1 19 REVENUE EXPECTATIONS MET IN ALL AREAS in mEUR ▪All in revenue stable, based on higher service revenues while marketing and event 61.0 62.9 63.8 66.1 60.7 revenues are falling due to COVID-19. ▪Therefore gross profit slightly up at EXARING, not compensating slight losses at Media Broadcast. ▪EBITDA up as slight gross profit loss overcompensated by lower marketing spend. Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 GROSS PROFIT EBITDA in mEUR 45.8 40.7 40.6 39.1 -1.3 38.1 -1.4 -1.4 -1.4 -1.5 in mEUR 14.3 18.9 19.4 20.9 15.5 -1.8 -1.5 -1.5 -1.7 -1.7 40.5 42.2 41.9 47.1 39.6 22.5 17.2 16.1 20.7 20.9 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 Q1 20 Gross Profitw/o Motion and reg. effects EBITDAw/o reg. effects and inter-segment allocation Inter-segment allocation 04.05.2020 17 GROWING IPTV BUSINESS GETS VISIBLE GROSS PROFIT Q1 19 VS Q1 20 [in mEUR] ▪Gross profit w/o inter-segment allocation 1.4 Σ-1.8 mEUR decreased by 0.9 mEUR to 39.6 mEUR mainly 0.8 induced by: -0.4 -1.4 39.6 -1.5 (1)Media Broadcast: Lower media barter 40.5 39.1 marketing deals as well as lower revenues 38.1 from event business b/c of COVID-19 Gross profit Inter-segment Gross profit Q1 2019 MB B2C MB B2B EXARING Gross profit Q1 2019 Inter-segment Gross profit (2)EXARING: Higher B2C revenues due to Q1 2019 allocation w/o inter-segment & inter-segment allocation Q1 2020 higher number of paying users. allocation allocation EBITDA Q1 19 VS Q1 20 ▪EBITDA w/o inter-segment allocation increased [in mEUR] by 1.1 mEUR to 17.2 mEUR due to: Σ-1.5 mEUR 2.6 (1)Media Broadcast: Lower gross profit partly 1.7 0.1 compensated by lower marketing spend (esp. media barter) -1.6 -1.7 16.1 17.2 15.5 (2)EXARING: Higher B2C revenues 14.3 accompanied by lower marketing spend. EBITDA Inter-segment EBITDA Q1 2019 MB B2C MB B2B EXARING EBITDA Q1 2020 Inter-segment EBITDA Q1 2019 allocation w/o inter-segment w/o inter-segment allocation Q1 2020 allocation allocation 04.05.2020 18 FREE CASH FLOW ON UPPER END OF GUIDED RANGE FREE CASH FLOW (FCF) EXPECTED VS ACTUAL in mEUR QUARTERLY BREAKDOWN in mEUR 426.8 104.2 -10.9 0.0 -6.5 -7.8 249.0 75-85 70-80 -16.8 -0.2 -12.6 49.9 40-50 40-50 49.9 Q1 20 Q2 20e Q3 20e Q4 20e 04.05.2020 19 OTHER MAIN FINANCIAL KPIS: EQUITY RATIO, NET DEBT & LEVERAGE T O T A L A S S E T S & N E T D E B T & E Q U I T Y R A T I O L E V E R A G E * in mEUR/ as indicated in mEUR/ as indicated A D J . N E T D E B T & L E V E R A G E * in mEUR/ as indicated 27.7% 4,986.3 26.6% 4,764.6 4.2x4.7x 2,053.61,987.4 2.4x2.7x 1,155.41,153.3 31.03.1931.03.20 Lower total assets as direct consequence of lower fair value of CECONOMY stake 31.03.1931.03.20 Leverage increased as LTM EBITDA as of March 2019 included book profits from analogue radio divestment (dropping out throughout 2019) 31.03.1931.03.20 Deducting market values of equity investments reduces leverage below mid-term target *The last twelve months (i.e. April 2019 to March 2020 or April 2018 to March 2019 for the previous year) are used for the period-related parameter EBITDA. 04.05.2020 20 OPEN FOR YOUR QUESTIONS. Untertitel (optional) F O R F O L L O W - U P Q U E S T I O N S R E A C H O U T T O : freenet AG Investor Relations investor-relations@freenet.ag www.freenet-group.de Tel.: +49 (0) 40 513 06 778 REGULATORY EFFECTS STILL IMPACT MOBIL SEGMENT IN 2020 I N T E R N AT I O NA L C A L L S / R O A M I N G ( M O B I L E ) EU international calls/ roaming regulation

International call regulation effective since 15 May 2019

Follow-up EBITDA effect in Q1/Q2 20 amounts to approx. -8 mEUR, thereafter completely phased-in: Q 1 2 0 Q 2 2 0 e Q 3 2 0 e Q 4 2 0 e -5.0 -3.0 +/-0.0 +/-0.0 04.05.2020 22 MOBILE - DETAILED REVENUE SPLIT REVENUES W/O MOTION TM in mEUR 588.0 633.8 557.1 556.5 28 37 26 30 129 192 110 108 33 34 35 32 387 385 387 381 Q1 19 Q2 19 Q3 19 Q4 19 2,335.5 120 540 134 1,541 FY 19 582.6 31 138 31 382 Q1 20 Service Revenue Postpaid Service Revenue NoFrills/ Prepaid Hardware Other 04.05.2020 23 FINANCING AND MATURITY STRUCTURE UNCHANGED 31.12. 31.03. 2019 2020 Maturity mEUR % 2020 258.5 15 2021 428.0 25 2022 163.5 10 2023 210.0 12 2024 582.0 34 beyond 47.0 3 Total 1,689.0 100 Maturity mEUR % 2020 258.5 15 2021 428.0 25 2022 163.5 10 2023 210.0 12 2024 582.0 34 beyond 47.0 3 Total 1,689.0 100 Note: Figures do not include revolving credit facilities. 04.05.2020 24 STABLE BUSINESS OUTLOOK IN ALL CUSTOMER SEGMENTS MARKET OUTLOOK Despite various factors, a slight economical growth expected in Germany based on a steady domestic demand.

Within the mobile communications market a moderate growth is forecasted.

Total revenues in the German television market are expected to remain stable, while IPTV penetration is expected to grow FREENET SUBSCRIBERS Postpaid customer base is expected to increase moderately

freenet TV RGUs are estimated to remain stable compared to 2019

waipu.tv subscriber are guided with a solid growth FINANCIAL KPIS Postpaid ARPU expected stable

Financial improvement of EXARING AG (waipu.tv) through customer growth; reaching break-even Q4 20 SUBSCRIBER (w/o freenet FUNK) G U I D A N C E F Y 2 0 2 0 solid growth waipu.tv subs ARPU (€) stable freenet TV RGU Postpaid stable moderate increase customer R E S U L T 2 0 1 9 in '000s/ as indicated: 8.332 waipu.tv subs 408 ARPU (€) 1.021 freenet TV RGU Postpaid 18.7 6.903 customer 04.05.2020 25 GROUP GUIDANCE BASED ON STABLE OPERATIONAL EXPECTATIONS STABLE BUSINESS OUTLOOK in mEUR REVENUES G U I D A N C E F Y 2 0 2 0 stable R E S U L T 2 0 1 9 2,609.1* (reported: 2,932.5) EBITDA G U I D A N C E F Y 2 0 2 0 415 - 435 R E S U L T 2 0 1 9 426.8 FREE CASH FLOW G U I D A N C E F Y 2 0 2 0 235 - 255 R E S U L T 2 0 1 9 249.0 Without revenues contributed by

MOTION TM. 04.05.2020 26 FREE CASH FLOW BRIDGE AND QUARTERLY BREAKDOWN IN FY 2020 FREE CASH FLOW (FCF) FY 2020 in mEUR -25 + 40 -50 -40 415-435 -60 -45 235-255 QUARTERLY BREAKDOWN in mEUR 75-8570-80 40-50 40-50 Q1 20 Q2 20 Q3 20 Q4 20 04.05.2020 27 Attachments Original document

