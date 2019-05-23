Log in
Freeport-McMoRan
FCX
FREEPORT-MCMORAN
(FCX)
Add to my list
Manage my lists
Report
05/23 04:01:20 pm
05/23 04:01:20 pm
9.95
USD
-1.09%
05:24p
Freeport-McMoRan Agrees to Sell Portion of Cobalt Business in Finland
DJ
04:11p
FREEPORT MCMORAN
: Announces Agreement to Sell Portion of Cobalt Business
BU
05/14
U.S. Senate moves forward on plan to develop electric vehicle supply chain
RE
Freeport-McMoRan Agrees to Sell Portion of Cobalt Business in Finland
0
05/23/2019 | 05:24pm EDT
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
FREEPORT-MCMORAN
-1.09%
9.95
0.39%
LME COPPER CASH
-1.40%
5920
1.39%
LME ZINC CASH
-0.37%
2713
10.19%
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION
-1.61%
6.1
9.93%
SILVER
0.89%
14.58
-6.48%
UMICORE
-3.69%
26.63
-20.68%
0
Latest news on FREEPORT-MCMORAN
05:31p
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC
: Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
05:24p
Freeport-McMoRan Agrees to Sell Portion of Cobalt Business in Finland
DJ
04:11p
FREEPORT MCMORAN
: Announces Agreement to Sell Portion of Cobalt Business
BU
05/14
U.S. Senate moves forward on plan to develop electric vehicle supply chain
RE
05/07
FREEPORT MCMORAN
: Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
05/02
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC
: Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a..
AQ
04/25
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC
: Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation..
AQ
04/25
Freeport-McMoRan 1Q Net Profit Plummets
DJ
04/25
FREEPORT MCMORAN
: Reports First-Quarter 2019 Results
BU
04/25
FREEPORT-MCMORAN
: 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019
15 026 M
EBIT 2019
2 022 M
Net income 2019
510 M
Debt 2019
7 146 M
Yield 2019
1,99%
P/E ratio 2019
25,71
P/E ratio 2020
10,06
EV / Sales 2019
1,45x
EV / Sales 2020
1,34x
Capitalization
14 593 M
More Financials
Chart FREEPORT-MCMORAN
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FREEPORT-MCMORAN
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Neutral
Neutral
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
23
Average target price
14,5 $
Spread / Average Target
44%
Consensus details
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
Richard C. Adkerson
Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Harry Milton Conger
President-Americas division
Gerald J. Ford
Non-Executive Chairman
Kathleen L. Quirk
Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Dustan E. McCoy
Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
FREEPORT-MCMORAN
0.39%
14 593
BHP GROUP LTD
11.22%
125 139
BHP GROUP PLC
8.19%
125 139
RIO TINTO
25.34%
100 945
RIO TINTO LIMITED
29.60%
100 945
ANGLO AMERICAN
9.58%
34 189
More Results
