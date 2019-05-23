Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Freeport-McMoRan    FCX

FREEPORT-MCMORAN

(FCX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Freeport-McMoRan Agrees to Sell Portion of Cobalt Business in Finland

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
05/23/2019 | 05:24pm EDT
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FREEPORT-MCMORAN -1.09% 9.95 Delayed Quote.0.39%
LME COPPER CASH -1.40% 5920 End-of-day quote.1.39%
LME ZINC CASH -0.37% 2713 End-of-day quote.10.19%
LUNDIN MINING CORPORATION -1.61% 6.1 Delayed Quote.9.93%
SILVER 0.89% 14.58 Delayed Quote.-6.48%
UMICORE -3.69% 26.63 Delayed Quote.-20.68%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FREEPORT-MCMORAN
05:31pFREEPORT-MCMORAN INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K..
AQ
05:24pFreeport-McMoRan Agrees to Sell Portion of Cobalt Business in Finland
DJ
04:11pFREEPORT MCMORAN : Announces Agreement to Sell Portion of Cobalt Business
BU
05/14U.S. Senate moves forward on plan to develop electric vehicle supply chain
RE
05/07FREEPORT MCMORAN : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
05/02FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a..
AQ
04/25FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation..
AQ
04/25Freeport-McMoRan 1Q Net Profit Plummets
DJ
04/25FREEPORT MCMORAN : Reports First-Quarter 2019 Results
BU
04/25FREEPORT-MCMORAN : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 15 026 M
EBIT 2019 2 022 M
Net income 2019 510 M
Debt 2019 7 146 M
Yield 2019 1,99%
P/E ratio 2019 25,71
P/E ratio 2020 10,06
EV / Sales 2019 1,45x
EV / Sales 2020 1,34x
Capitalization 14 593 M
Chart FREEPORT-MCMORAN
Duration : Period :
Freeport-McMoRan Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FREEPORT-MCMORAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 14,5 $
Spread / Average Target 44%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard C. Adkerson Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Harry Milton Conger President-Americas division
Gerald J. Ford Non-Executive Chairman
Kathleen L. Quirk Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Dustan E. McCoy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FREEPORT-MCMORAN0.39%14 593
BHP GROUP LTD11.22%125 139
BHP GROUP PLC8.19%125 139
RIO TINTO25.34%100 945
RIO TINTO LIMITED29.60%100 945
ANGLO AMERICAN9.58%34 189
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About