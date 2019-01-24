Log in
FREEPORT-MCMORAN (FCX)

FREEPORT-MCMORAN (FCX)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 01/24 09:08:39 am
11.31 USD   -8.12%
08:55aFreeport-McMoRan's Profit Falls as Revenue Declines -- Update
DJ
08:42aFREEPORT-MCMORAN : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:39aFreeport-McMoRan's Profit Falls as Revenue Declines
DJ
Freeport-McMoRan's Profit Falls as Revenue Declines

01/24/2019 | 08:39am EST

By Allison Prang

Freeport-McMoRan Inc.'s (FCX) profit fell in the fourth quarter as revenue fell and interest expenses rose.

The company reported earnings of $140 million, down from $1.04 billion the comparable quarter a year ago. Earnings were nine cents a share, down from 71 cents a share. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting earnings of 22 cents a share.

Adjusted earnings were 11 cents a share, down from 51 cents a share. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting adjusted earnings of 18 cents a share.

Revenue fell 27% to $3.68 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting revenue of $3.78 billion.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
FREEPORT-MCMORAN -0.57% 12.31 Delayed Quote.20.08%
LME COPPER CASH -0.10% 5920.5 End-of-day quote.1.40%
SILVER -0.52% 15.27 Delayed Quote.-0.91%
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 18 684 M
EBIT 2018 5 081 M
Net income 2018 2 367 M
Debt 2018 6 416 M
Yield 2018 1,37%
P/E ratio 2018 7,50
P/E ratio 2019 16,12
EV / Sales 2018 1,30x
EV / Sales 2019 1,61x
Capitalization 17 838 M
Technical analysis trends FREEPORT-MCMORAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 15,0 $
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard C. Adkerson Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Harry Milton Conger President-Americas division
Gerald J. Ford Non-Executive Chairman
Kathleen L. Quirk Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Dustan E. McCoy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FREEPORT-MCMORAN20.08%17 838
BHP GROUP LTD-4.67%111 232
BHP GROUP PLC-5.36%111 232
RIO TINTO0.84%83 111
RIO TINTO LIMITED1.44%83 111
ANGLO AMERICAN3.03%32 781
