Freeport-McMoRan's Profit Falls as Revenue Declines

By Allison Prang



Freeport-McMoRan Inc.'s (FCX) profit fell in the fourth quarter as revenue fell and interest expenses rose.

The company reported earnings of $140 million, down from $1.04 billion the comparable quarter a year ago. Earnings were nine cents a share, down from 71 cents a share. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting earnings of 22 cents a share.

Adjusted earnings were 11 cents a share, down from 51 cents a share. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting adjusted earnings of 18 cents a share.

Revenue fell 27% to $3.68 billion. Analysts polled by Refinitiv were expecting revenue of $3.78 billion.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com