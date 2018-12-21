Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Freeport-McMoRan    FCX

FREEPORT-MCMORAN (FCX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Indonesia closes long-awaited $3.85 billion Freeport deal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/21/2018 | 12:58pm CET

JAKARTA (Reuters) - Indonesia's state-owned miner PT Inalum on Friday took control of the local unit of Freeport-McMoRan Inc, operator of the world's second-biggest copper mine Grasberg, with the closure of a $3.85 billion deal.

The landmark deal, which hands Inalum a 51.23 percent stake in PT Freeport Indonesia, ends years of tough and often fractious negotiations over ownership rights to Grasberg as Jakarta pushed for greater control over its mineral wealth.

"Today is a historical moment since Freeport began operating in Indonesia in 1973," a smiling President Joko Widodo told reporters at a press conference.

"Everything has been completed, and now all that's left is the work," he added.

For Widodo, seeking reelection next year, securing the majority stake in the mine for Indonesia is a political boon, and he had urged both sides to wrap up the deal quickly.

Indonesia and Freeport agreed in principle in August 2017 to set up Freeport's rights to Grasberg according to a new mining license but the process was held up by numerous issues, including resolution of environmental problems linked to the mine.

"Today we have completed the lengthy process to transfer Freeport's contract of work to a special mining permit," Coal and Minerals Director General Bambang Gatot Aryono told reporters at separate press conference.

Aryono said the new permit given to Freeport Indonesia is valid until 2031, and the company could apply for a 10-year extension five years before it expires.

Freeport McMoRan chief executive Richard Adkerson said the new permit would give the company clarity over its Indonesian operations up to 2041.

Under the terms of the new agreement, Freeport will build a copper smelter in Indonesia within five years, and will invest an estimated $14 billion in the mine.

Inalum chief executive Budi Gunadi Sadikin said Grasberg was "the most complex mine in the world" with plans to expand a network of tunnels to 1,000 kilometres from around 700 kilometres at present.

"I'm confident Indonesia's engineers can do this," Sadikin said. "But we need to study, and Freeport McMoRan is the best proven underground mining operator, so this is the best opportunity for us to study."

Newly appointed Freeport Indonesia chief executive Tony Wenas said operations at the giant Grasberg open pit will conclude this year, resulting in a temporary decline in output as it transitions to underground mining.

"In 2020, production will increase again," he said.

Wenas also noted recent separatist unrest in Nduga, which lies on the other side of a mountain range from Grasberg, but said the mine was safe.

"We hope in future it will be safer."

(Additional reporting by Bernadette Christina Munthe and Gayatri Suroyo; Writing by Fergus Jensen; Editing by Tom Hogue and Kirsten Donovan)

By Agustinus Beo Da Costa and Wilda Asmarini
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FREEPORT-MCMORAN 0.59% 10.24 Delayed Quote.-46.31%
RIO TINTO 1.28% 3794 Delayed Quote.-4.96%
RIO TINTO LIMITED 0.73% 75.66 End-of-day quote.-0.92%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FREEPORT-MCMORAN
12:58pIndonesia closes long-awaited $3.85 billion Freeport deal
RE
12/19FREEPORT MCMORAN : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Stock
BU
12/19Freeport to pay Indonesia $32 million for illegal forest use - state auditor
RE
12/18Indonesia's Inalum aims to close $3.9 billion Freeport deal this week - CEO
RE
11/30Mining industry leadership set for changing of the guard
RE
11/29Indonesian president calls for Freeport deal to be wrapped up quickly
RE
11/23Stocks to Watch: Freeport-McMoRan, Deere, Facebook
DJ
11/18Countries Push to Extract More Cash from Big -2-
DJ
11/18Countries Push to Extract More Cash from Big Mining Companies
DJ
11/09FREEPORT MCMORAN : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition a..
AQ
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 18 754 M
EBIT 2018 5 195 M
Net income 2018 2 429 M
Debt 2018 6 365 M
Yield 2018 1,85%
P/E ratio 2018 6,03
P/E ratio 2019 12,14
EV / Sales 2018 1,13x
EV / Sales 2019 1,38x
Capitalization 14 838 M
Chart FREEPORT-MCMORAN
Duration : Period :
Freeport-McMoRan Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FREEPORT-MCMORAN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 15,8 $
Spread / Average Target 54%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard C. Adkerson Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Harry Milton Conger President-Americas division
Gerald J. Ford Non-Executive Chairman
Kathleen L. Quirk Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Dustan E. McCoy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FREEPORT-MCMORAN-46.31%14 838
BHP GROUP LTD10.31%111 541
BHP GROUP PLC6.68%111 541
RIO TINTO-4.96%80 243
RIO TINTO LIMITED-0.92%80 243
ANGLO AMERICAN9.92%30 166
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.