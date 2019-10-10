Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Freeport-McMoRan Inc    FCX

FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC

(FCX)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Freeport-McMoRan Shares Rise

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 01:14pm EDT

By Allison Prang

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (FCX) climbed 5.4% Thursday as two firms lowered their price targets on the stock but one also raised its rating on the copper company to buy.

UBS lowered its price target to $12 from $13 a share. But it now has a buy rating on the company's stock, up from neutral. It said that upgrade comes after the stock has sold off 20% in the last month.

"After resetting our copper price and production expectations, we assess the market is overly focused on lower near-term copper prices versus FCX's growth trajectory," UBS said in its note. Of copper companies in the Americas, Freeport McMoRan is its top selection, UBS said.

JP Morgan lowered its price target on the stock by $2 to $12 a share, and held its neutral rating on the stock, according to Benzinga.

Write to Allison Prang at allison.prang@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC 5.26% 9 Delayed Quote.-17.07%
LME COPPER CASH 0.17% 5660 End-of-day quote.-3.07%
SILVER -1.55% 17.576 Delayed Quote.14.99%
UBS GROUP 2.10% 10.72 Delayed Quote.-13.98%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC
01:14pFreeport-McMoRan Shares Rise
DJ
09/25FREEPORT MCMORAN : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Stock
BU
09/16Stocks to Watch: Exxon Mobil, Chevron, Schlumberger, Delta Air Lines, General..
DJ
09/16Stocks to Watch: Apple, JPMorgan, Caterpillar, Freeport-McMoRan and More
DJ
08/15FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation of a..
AQ
08/15FREEPORT MCMORAN : Completes Sale of $1.2 Billion of Senior Notes and Announces ..
BU
08/15FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC : SEC Filing 8K
CO
08/09Fall in Copper Prices Threatens to Drive Metal Shortages
DJ
08/09Fall in Copper Prices Threatens to Drive Metal Shortages
DJ
08/09China's CMOC seeks opportunities to beef up battery metals business - CEO
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 14 515 M
EBIT 2019 1 100 M
Net income 2019 105 M
Debt 2019 7 981 M
Yield 2019 2,34%
P/E ratio 2019 121x
P/E ratio 2020 15,2x
EV / Sales2019 1,40x
EV / Sales2020 1,36x
Capitalization 12 405 M
Chart FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC
Duration : Period :
Freeport-McMoRan Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 12,71  $
Last Close Price 8,55  $
Spread / Highest target 87,1%
Spread / Average Target 48,7%
Spread / Lowest Target 17,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Richard C. Adkerson Vice Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Harry Milton Conger President & Chief Operating Officer-Americas
Gerald J. Ford Non-Executive Chairman
Kathleen L. Quirk Chief Financial Officer, Treasurer & Executive VP
Dustan E. McCoy Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC-17.07%12 405
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY MINING AND METALLURGICAL COMPANY NORILSK NICKEL31.77%39 118
SOUTHERN COPPER CORPORATION5.39%25 070
CHINA MOLYBDENUM CO., LTD.-12.07%10 245
SUMITOMO METAL MINING CO., LTD.15.59%8 501
BOLIDEN AB (PUBL)20.09%6 318
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group