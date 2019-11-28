Freetech Road Recycling Technology : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT - CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

(incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(stock code: 6888)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

CONTINUING CONNECTED TRANSACTIONS

Reference is made to the announcement of Freetech Road Recycling Technology (Holdings) Limited dated 28 October 2019 in relation to the continuing connected transactions involving certain service agreements entered into between Tianjin Expressway Maintenance (an indirect non-wholly owned subsidiary of the Company) and the Contract Parties (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise stated, terms used in this announcement shall have the same meanings as defined in the Announcement.

In addition to the information disclosed in the Announcement, the Company wishes to provide its shareholders and public with additional information in relation to the Continuing Connected Transactions.

BASIS FOR DETERMINING THE CONSIDERATION

As mentioned in the Announcement, the consideration of the Continuing Connected Transactions (including both daily maintenance and renovation maintenance services) was determined with reference to (i) the pricing guidelines issued by the local government of Tianjin, the People's Republic of China (the "PRC"); (ii) the consideration of historical transactions; (iii) the market price of raw materials costs; (iv) similar services rendered by Tianjin Expressway Maintenance, and (v) the duration and location of the projects. Further details relating to the pricing guidelines and the amount of the historical transactions are set out below:

The Company referred to the supplemental requirement on budget preparation and estimate for highway construction projects (天津市執行交通部《公路基本建設工程概算、預算編制辦法》 的補充規定) issued by Tianjin local government and the budget for highway construction (公路工 程預算定額) issued by the Ministry of Transport of the PRC on 1 December 2018 (with effect from 1 May 2019) (the "Pricing Guidelines"). The Pricing Guidelines apply to all highway construction and maintenance projects in the PRC and provide price reference for highway construction and maintenance contracts, including the range of labour costs per day, the range of the cost per meter for

