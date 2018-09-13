Freeze Tag, Inc. : Freeze Tag Announces Munzee Rebranding

TUSTIN, CA / ACCESSWIRE / September 13, 2018 / Freeze Tag (OTC PINK: FRZT), a leading creator of location-based mobile social games, has revealed the new Munzee logo in connection with the launch of the beta version of the new app (which is being called version 4.0).

Throughout the design process of the logo it was important that the new version reflect the past, present and future of the game's core beliefs. Perhaps the most apparent change is that Munzee's new logo features a redesign of the GPS pin icon. Also known as the Greenie, this icon has been the focal point of the brand and a universal symbol for Munzee's international community of players.

The new version of the logo has replaced the traditional rounded GPS pin with a square design, which is modeled after Munzee's QR code game pieces. Physical munzees are QR code stickers hidden throughout the real world that players track down via GPS coordinates and capture for points. The new icon represents a merger of the QR code and GPS pin. As two individual icons these represent key functions of Munzee's gameplay; together these represent the game itself.

''Greenies are the backbone of the Munzee gameplay experience. These pins bridge the gap between our real world gaming arena and the technology that makes it happen,'' said Rob Vardeman, President of Freeze Tag. ''The Munzee logo holds a place in the hearts of many of our players. They wear it like a badge of honor on stickers, patches, and shirts across the world. This new version is simply an evolution of the concept that has brought them all together.''

The redesign of the Munzee pin icon also represents a practical gameplay function. In the newest version of the app all in-game munzee designs have been changed to reflect the difference between physical and virtual munzees. Moving forward, all physical munzees will be represented by square icons to signify that they are QR code stickers players can locate in the real world. All virtual munzees, which players can capture by entering a distinct GPS range, will retain the rounded pin shape and feature a prominent ''V'' marking.

A key focus of the new app update is to enhance the new user experience as Freeze Tag prepares to kick off a mass marketing campaign and increase the player base. By visually introducing players to the different types of munzees, Freeze Tag anticipates better retention and gameplay experiences. Initial testing of the new pin shapes has shown promising reactions from both new and current players alike.

The decision to redesign the logo, in part, was based around the merger of Munzee Inc. and Freeze Tag Games last October. The previous version doubled as a logo for both the game of Munzee and the company that developed it. With Freeze Tag as the new parent company, the Munzee brand has been able to refocus on gameplay.

''When a brand tries to identify as both a company and a game, it becomes difficult to balance the professionalism of the business with the creativity of the gameplay experience,'' said Craig Holland, CEO of Freeze Tag. ''After the merger we were very aware of the need to focus on the Munzee brand and define what that means. We hope that this new logo embodies the adventure, discovery and whimsical experience of playing Munzee.''

For more information follow the Munzee Blog at https://www.munzeeblog.com/.

Freeze Tag, Inc. is a leading creator of mobile location-based games for consumers and businesses. Our portfolio includes hits such as Munzee, a social platform with over 7 million locations worldwide and hundreds of thousands of players that blends gamification and geolocation into an experience that rewards players for going places in the physical world, Garfield Go, a Pokemon Go style augmented reality game based on the iconic cat Garfield, WallaBee, an addictive collecting game with over 2,000 beautifully drawn digital cards, as well as many social mobile games that provide endless hours of family-friendly fun. We also offer our technology and services to businesses that want to leverage mobile gaming in their marketing and branding programs. For example, our Eventzee solution allows businesses to create private scavenger hunts in physical places such as malls, tradeshows, company events or campuses to create immersive brand experiences. For more information about Freeze Tag, go to: http://www.freezetag.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve substantial uncertainties and risks. These forward-looking statements are based upon our current expectations, estimates and projections and reflect our beliefs and assumptions based upon information available to us at the date of this release. We caution readers that forward-looking statements are predictions based on our current expectations about future events. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Our actual results, performance or achievements could differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including but not limited to, our ability to market our games, and our ability to implement new changes and release them. We undertake no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statement for any reason.

