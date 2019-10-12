Nigerian crude diffs crash as freight rates bite

* Phillips 66 tentatively chartered a supertanker to ship U.S. crude from the U.S. Gulf Coast to South Korea for a record $14 million this week, sources said Thursday.

* Traders and ship brokers said that rates were still rising beyond that level and that Bonny Light had been offered down to around dated Brent flat, down from close to a $2.50 premium to dated Brent last week.

* In the Platts window, Cepsa bought a cargo of Amenam at dated Brent minus $1.55 cents a barrel from Total loading Nov. 10-11.

* Bonny Light and Qua Iboe typically trade no more than $1-$1.10 a barrel above Amenam, further illustrating the market collapse, a trader said.

* Forcados crashed earlier this week after Trafigura sold a cargo $1 below an offer level on Monday.

* Cepsa also bought Bonny Light and Abo from Eni and Escravos from Equinor, traders said. Price details did not immediately emerge.

TENDERS

* India's IOC awarded its latest tender for west African crude loading Nov. 24 to Dec. 3 to Total, Chevron and Shell.

* India's HPCL issued a buy tender for crude loading in the first quarter of next year. Details will emerge next week.

RELATED NEWS

* Highly sought after types of oil best suited to making cleaner shipping fuel are suddenly finding they are a tougher sell for thirsty East Asian markets, traders say, in an unintended consequence of U.S. sanctions on a Chinese shipping fleet.

(Reporting By Julia Payne; Editing by Kirsten Donovan and Deepa Babington)