FreightCar America, Inc. Announces Date For First Quarter 2020 Earnings Conference Call

05/06/2020 | 06:01am EDT

CHICAGO, May 06, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreightCar America, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAIL) will host a conference call and live webcast on Monday, May 11, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) to discuss the Company’s first quarter 2020 financial results. The Company’s earnings release for the first quarter 2020 will be issued before the market opens on Monday, May 11, 2020 and will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at www.freightcaramerica.com.

To participate in the conference call, please dial (877) 692-8957, Confirmation Number 8606324. Interested parties are asked to dial in approximately 10 to 15 minutes prior to the start time of the call. The live audio-only webcast can be accessed at:

Event URL: https://attevent.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1316290&tp_key=c25bd24d9c

Please note that the webcast is listen-only and webcast participants will not be able to participate in the question and answer portion of the conference call.

An audio replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 2:00 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) on May 11, 2020 until 12:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) on June 12, 2020.  To access the replay, please dial (866) 207-1041 or (402) 970-0847.  The replay pass code is 8676330.  An audio replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website within two days following the earnings call.

FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures a wide range of railroad freight cars, supplies railcar parts and leases freight cars through its FreightCar America Leasing Company subsidiaries.  FreightCar America designs and builds high-quality railcars, including bulk commodity cars, covered hopper cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, mill gondola cars, coil steel cars, boxcars and coal cars. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has facilities in the following locations: Cherokee, Alabama; Grand Island, Nebraska; Johnstown, Pennsylvania; and construction is underway on a facility in Castaños, Mexico. More information about FreightCar America is available on its website at www.freightcaramerica.com.

MEDIA CONTACT  Josh Littman or Chris Hodges
TELEPHONE  312-445-2870

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 79,1 M
EBIT 2020 -41,0 M
Net income 2020 -32,2 M
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -0,53x
P/E ratio 2021 -0,66x
Capi. / Sales2020 0,23x
Capi. / Sales2021 0,11x
Capitalization 17,9 M
