FreightCar America, Inc. Announces Date for Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

07/18/2019 | 12:01pm EDT

CHICAGO, July 18, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreightCar America, Inc. (Nasdaq: RAIL) will host a conference call and live webcast on Thursday August 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) to discuss the Company’s second quarter 2019 financial results.  The Company’s earnings release for the second quarter 2019 will be issued after market close on Wednesday July 31, 2019 and will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at www.freightcaramerica.com.

To participate in the conference call, please dial (800) 230-1092, Confirmation Number 470143.  Interested parties are asked to dial in approximately 10 to 15 minutes prior to the start time of the call. The live audio-only webcast can be accessed at:

 Event URL: https://im.csgsystems.com/cgi-bin/confCast
  
 Conference ID#: 470143
  
 Please note that the webcast is listen-only and webcast participants will not be able to participate in the question and answer portion of the conference call. 

An audio replay of the conference call will be available beginning at 1:00 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) on August 1, 2019 until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) on September 1, 2019.  To access the replay, please dial (800) 475-6701.  The replay pass code is 470143.  An audio replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website within two days following the earnings call.

FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures a wide range of railroad freight cars, supplies railcar parts and leases freight cars through its FreightCar America Leasing Company subsidiaries.  FreightCar America designs and builds high-quality railcars, including bulk commodity cars, covered hopper cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, mill gondola cars, coil steel cars, boxcars and coal cars. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has facilities in the following locations: Cherokee, Alabama; Grand Island, Nebraska; Johnstown, Pennsylvania; and Roanoke, Virginia. More information about FreightCar America is available on its website at www.freightcaramerica.com.

MEDIA CONTACT  Christopher J. Eppel
TELEPHONE  (800) 458-2235

 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
