FreightCar America, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
07/31/2019 | 04:45pm EDT
CHICAGO, July 31, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreightCar America, Inc. (NASDAQ: RAIL) today reported results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.
Business Highlights
Second quarter revenue of $73.7 million on deliveries of 729 units
Second quarter net loss of $15.9 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, which includes $10.5 million of one-time items in the period
Total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted certificates of deposit of $71.5 million at June 30, 2019, an increase of $2.8 million as compared to the first quarter of 2019
Backlog as of June 30, 2019 totaled 1,121 railcars with an aggregate value of approximately $96 million
Subsequent to the end of the second quarter, the Company received additional orders for 1,050 railcars
On July 22nd the Company announced its intention to close its Roanoke, Virginia manufacturing facility. The announcement is part of the Company’s long-term strategy to streamline its fixed cost base and is expected to yield $5.0 million in annual savings.
Company adjusts 2019 delivery guidance to between 2,200 and 2,500 railcars and maintains material cost savings guidance of between $2,000 and $3,000 per railcar, on a run-rate basis, excluding commodity price movements, by the end of 2019
"I am pleased to report we recorded our first positive gross margin since the second quarter of 2018, despite the ongoing softness across our industry. This demonstrates the solid progress we have made against our ‘Back to Basics’ initiatives designed to produce the right products, with the right footprint, and on the right cost structure,” said Jim Meyer, President and Chief Executive Officer of FreightCar America. "Subsequent to the end of the second quarter, we announced our plans to close our Roanoke facility. When this action is complete, we expect to save approximately $5.0 million per year. Coupled with our new lease agreement at our Shoals facility, the closure of the Roanoke facility represents a transformational step in our ‘Back to Basics’ strategy to address our fixed costs and historically underutilized footprint. Similarly, we completed several actions that improved the flexibility of our balance sheet going forward.”
Meyer concluded, “Just after the quarter end, we received orders for 1,050 railcars. These orders demonstrate that our improving portfolio and operations will resonate with customers. We are making significant progress in focusing our product portfolio, tailoring our footprint, and we have proven our ability to maintain a clean balance sheet. We believe we have the right strategy in place and are confident that FreightCar will be in a substantially better position to compete as we enter 2020.”
Second Quarter Results
Consolidated revenues were $73.7 million in the second quarter of 2019 compared to $66.7 million in the same quarter of 2018. The Company delivered 729 railcars in the second quarter of 2019, which included 478 new railcars and 251 rebuilds. This compares to 1,185 railcars delivered in the second quarter of 2018, which included 368 new railcars, 514 rebuilt railcars, and 303 leased railcars.
Net loss in the second quarter of 2019 was $15.9 million, or $1.26 per diluted share, compared to net loss of $2.3 million, or $0.19 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2018. This quarter’s net loss included a $5.2 million charge from the loss on sale of 195 railcars previously held in the leasing fleet, $1.3 million in restructuring costs related to the Roanoke facility closure process, and a $4.0 million net settlement charge as the Company resolved a dispute relating to a prior-year product claim.
Cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted certificates of deposit were $71.5 million as of June 30, 2019, compared to $68.0 million at December 31, 2018. During the second quarter, the Company sold 195 railcars previously held in the leasing fleet for $11.4 million.
Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call & Webcast Information
About FreightCar America, Inc.
FreightCar America, Inc. manufactures a wide range of railroad freight cars, supplies railcar parts and leases freight cars through its FreightCar America Leasing Company subsidiaries. FreightCar America designs and builds high-quality railcars, including bulk commodity cars, covered hopper cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, mill gondola cars, coil steel cars, boxcars and coal cars. It is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois and has facilities in the following locations: Cherokee, Alabama; Grand Island, Nebraska; Johnstown, Pennsylvania; Roanoke, Virginia; and Shanghai, People’s Republic of China. More information about FreightCar America is available on its website at www.freightcaramerica.com.
FreightCar America, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
June 30, 2019
December 31, 2018
Assets
(in thousands)
Current assets
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents
$
69,859
$
45,070
Restricted certificates of deposit
1,668
4,952
Marketable securities
-
18,019
Accounts receivable, net
12,880
18,218
Inventories, net
61,788
64,562
Other current assets
7,318
5,012
Total current assets
153,513
155,833
Property, plant and equipment, net
40,396
45,317
Railcars available for lease, net
47,359
64,755
Right of use asset
71,714
-
Goodwill
21,521
21,521
Other long-term assets
3,135
2,311
Total assets
$
337,638
$
289,737
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Current liabilities
Accounts and contractual payables
$
30,141
$
34,749
Accrued payroll and other employee costs
2,549
1,639
Reserve for workers' compensation
3,659
3,344
Accrued warranty
7,793
9,309
Customer deposits
1,281
3,000
Deferred income state and local incentives, current
2,219
2,219
Deferred rent, current
-
6,466
Lease liability, current
16,991
-
Other current liabilities
4,757
1,324
Total current liabilities
69,390
62,050
Long-term debt
10,200
-
Accrued pension costs
5,663
5,841
Accrued postretirement benefits, less current portion
4,800
4,975
Deferred income state and local incentives, long-term
5,832
6,941
Deferred rent, long-term
-
15,519
Lease liability, long-term
73,076
-
Accrued taxes and other long-term liabilities
4,476
801
Total liabilities
173,437
96,127
Stockholders’ equity
Preferred stock
-
-
Common stock
127
127
Additional paid in capital
83,435
90,593
Treasury stock, at cost
(2,348
)
(9,721
)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(8,101
)
(8,188
)
Retained earnings
91,088
120,799
Total stockholders' equity
164,201
193,610
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
337,638
$
289,737
FreightCar America, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
(In thousands, except for share and per share data)
Revenues
$
73,661
$
66,743
$
144,369
$
149,716
Cost of sales
67,637
61,904
145,194
145,473
Gross profit (loss)
6,024
4,839
(825
)
4,243
Selling, general and administrative expenses
15,352
8,385
23,019
16,381
Loss on sale of railcars available for lease
5,196
-
5,196
-
Restructuring and impairment charges
1,319
-
1,319
-
Operating loss
(15,843
)
(3,546
)
(30,359
)
(12,138
)
Interest expense and deferred financing costs
(115
)
(27
)
(151
)
(59
)
Other income
83
588
402
969
Loss before income taxes
(15,875
)
(2,985
)
(30,108
)
(11,228
)
Income tax provision (benefit)
12
(649
)
(189
)
(2,488
)
Net loss
$
(15,887
)
$
(2,336
)
$
(29,919
)
$
(8,740
)
Net loss per common share – basic
$
(1.26
)
$
(0.19
)
$
(2.37
)
$
(0.70
)
Net loss per common share – diluted
$
(1.26
)
$
(0.19
)
$
(2.37
)
$
(0.70
)
Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic
12,352,271
12,317,546
12,344,684
12,311,810
Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted
12,352,271
12,317,546
12,344,684
12,311,810
Dividends declared per common share
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
FreightCar America, Inc. Segment Data (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2019
2018
2019
2018
(In thousands)
(In thousands)
Revenues:
Manufacturing
$
70,817
$
63,051
$
138,412
$
142,784
Corporate and Other
2,844
3,692
5,957
6,932
Consolidated Revenues
$
73,661
$
66,743
$
144,369
$
149,716
Operating (Loss) Income:
Manufacturing
$
(3,019
)
$
1,708
$
(12,656
)
$
(2,108
)
Corporate and Other
(12,824
)
(5,254
)
(17,703
)
(10,030
)
Consolidated Operating (Loss) Income
$
(15,843
)
$
(3,546
)
$
(30,359
)
$
(12,138
)
FreightCar America, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30,
2019
2018
(in thousands)
Cash flows from operating activities
Net loss
$
(29,919
)
$
(8,740
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash flows used in operating activities:
Net proceeds from Shoals transaction
-
2,655
Depreciation and amortization
6,471
5,448
Amortization expense - right-of-use leased assets
5,662
-
Recognition of deferred income from state and local incentives
(1,109
)
(1,110
)
Loss on sale of railcars available for lease
5,196
38
Deferred income taxes
-
(2,671
)
Stock-based compensation recognized
274
1,751
Other non-cash items, net
969
(211
)
Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions:
Accounts receivable
5,338
(18,084
)
Inventories
3,214
(11,593
)
Inventories on lease
-
(32,228
)
Other assets
(2,307
)
(1,697
)
Accounts and contractual payables
(4,890
)
14,619
Accrued payroll and employee benefits
910
895
Income taxes receivable/payable
(197
)
684
Accrued warranty
(1,516
)
1,176
Lease liability
(9,091
)
-
Other liabilities
6,108
1,402
Accrued pension costs and accrued postretirement benefits
(266
)
(736
)
Net cash flows used in operating activities
(15,153
)
(48,402
)
Cash flows from investing activities
Purchase of restricted certificates of deposit
(1,117
)
(4,400
)
Maturity of restricted certificates of deposit
4,400
4,668
Purchase of securities held to maturity
(1,986
)
(79,105
)
Proceeds from maturity of securities
20,025
66,008
Cost of railcars available for lease
-
(1,419
)
Purchase of property, plant and equipment
(2,034
)
(476
)
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and railcars available for lease
11,442
600
Net cash flows provided by (used in) investing activities
30,730
(14,124
)
Cash flows from financing activities
Proceeds from line of credit borrowings
10,200
-
Employee stock settlement
(59
)
(118
)
Deferred financing costs
(929
)
-
Net cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities
9,212
(118
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
24,789
(62,644
)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at beginning of period
45,070
87,788
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash equivalents at end of period