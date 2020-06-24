Log in
Fremont Gold : to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com June 30th

06/24/2020 | 08:36am EDT

VANCOUVER, BC, June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fremont Gold Ltd. ("Fremont" or the "Company") (FRE: TSXV; OTCQB: FRERF) is pleased to announce that Blaine Monaghan, Fremont's CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on June 30th. Mr. Monaghan will discuss the drill program at the past producing Griffon gold project, located at the southern end of the Cortez Trend, Nevada, and Fremont's strategy to create shareholder value in a rising gold price environment.

DATE: Tuesday, June 30th   
TIME: 4 PM ET
LINK: https://tinyurl.com/MiningVIC063020

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

  • Fremont permits 18 drill sites at the Griffon gold project; drilling to start in June (May 26, 2020);
  • Fremont doubles land position at the Griffon golf project (May 7, 2020);
  • B2Gold Corp. executive joins Fremont's board of directors (April 20, 2020);
  • Fremont raises $1.47 million to drill past producing Griffon gold project (February 14, 2020); and
  • Fremont acquires past producing Griffon gold project (December 18, 2019).

About Fremont
Fremont's mine-finding management team has assembled a portfolio of high-quality Nevada gold projects with the goal of making a new discovery. The Company's flagship project is the past-producing Griffon gold project, located at the southern end of the Cortez Trend. Fremont's other projects include Cobb Creek, North Carlin, Goldrun, and Hurricane.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®
Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group's suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access.  Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/fremont-gold-ltd-to-webcast-live-at-virtualinvestorconferencescom-june-30th-301082508.html

SOURCE VirtualInvestorConferences.com


© PRNewswire 2020
