Fremont Retains G2 Consultants to Provide Financial Public Relations Services

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 16, 2020) - Fremont Gold Ltd. (TSXV: FRE) (FSE: FR2) (OTC Pink: USTDF) ("Fremont" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a consulting agreement with G2 Consultants Corp. ("G2"), a financial public relations firm, to increase Fremont's profile within the financial community.

"I worked with G2 when I was a member of Canplats Resources Corporation's senior management team," said Blaine Monaghan, CEO of Fremont. "After the discovery of the Camino Rojo gold deposit, Canplats was acquired by Goldcorp Inc. in a deal worth more than CAD$300 million. G2 provided financial public relations services to Canplats from prediscovery until it was acquired by Goldcorp Inc. Based on my experience, I know that G2 can assist Fremont grow its audience as we ready the Griffon gold project for drilling. The drill program is fully funded and is expected to commence sometime this June. Griffon has not seen any drilling since the late '90s."

G2 is a financial public relations firm that assists public companies achieve their marketplace objectives. G2's services include strategic consulting, message development, investor targeting, investor outreach, investor feedback, investor conferences and road shows. G2 has been retained for a term of six months at a monthly fee of $5,000 per month. The consulting agreement with G2 is subject to acceptance for filing by the TSX Venture Exchange.

Griffon gold project

Griffon is a past-producing gold mine located at the southern end of the Cortez Trend, approximately 75 kilometres southwest of Ely, and is accessed via paved highway and forest service roads. Mineralization at Griffon is Carlin-type and is comparable to the mineralization found at the Emigrant/Rain mine and the Alligator Ridge mine (incorporated into Kinross Gold Corporation's Bald Mountain mine in the mid-1990s).

Griffon was first drilled in 1988 and a limited amount of shallow drilling (214 drill holes in total) focused on delineating the Discovery Ridge and Hammer Ridge deposits, leaving the remainder of the property essentially untested.

From 1997-1999, Alta Gold Co. ("Alta") produced approximately 90,000 ounces of gold at an average grade of 1.03 grams/tonne gold from Discovery Ridge and Hammer Ridge in an oxide heap-leach operation. Alta reported a number of unmined drill intercepts to the southwest of Hammer Ridge, including drill hole GR97-175 which returned 57.9 metres at 0.86 g/t gold, and proposed expanding Hammer Ridge before operations ceased.

Griffon hosts numerous gravity, soil and stratigraphic targets. The Pilot Shale horizon - the primary gold host at Fiore Gold Ltd.'s nearby Pan Mine - has not been adequately tested, and the Joana/Chainman transitional horizon, which hosts gold at Griffon, may be concealed underneath and within the Blackrock fault. Lastly, there is also potential in and around the pits, as demonstrated by drill hole GR97-175.

Underexplored and last drilled in the 1990s, Griffon offers multiple opportunities for the discovery of a Carlin-type gold deposit.

Qualified person

The content of this news release was reviewed by Dennis Moore, Fremont's President, a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Fremont

Fremont's mine-finding management team has assembled a portfolio of high-quality Nevada gold projects with the goal of making a new discovery. The Company's flagship project is the past-producing Griffon gold project, located at the southern end of the Cortez Trend. Fremont's other projects include Cobb Creek, North Carlin, Goldrun, and Hurricane.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Blaine Monaghan"

Blaine Monaghan

CEO

Fremont Gold Ltd.

For further information, contact:

Corporate Information

Fremont Gold Ltd.

Blaine Monaghan, CEO

Telephone: +1 604-676-5664

www.fremontgold.net

https://twitter.com/GoldFremont

https://www.linkedin.com/company/fremont-gold/

Investor Relations Inquiries

G2 Consultants

Telephone: +1 604-353-3557

Email: ir@fremontgold.net

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward looking statements

Certain statements and information contained in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable U.S. securities laws and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, which are referred to collectively as "forward-looking statements". The United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a "safe harbor" for certain forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements and information regarding possible events, conditions or results of operations that are based upon assumptions about future economic conditions and courses of action. All statements and information other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "seek", "expect", "anticipate", "budget", "plan", "estimate", "continue", "forecast", "intend", "believe", "predict", "potential", "target", "may", "could", "would", "might", "will", "hope", "will be", "expected" and similar words or phrases (including negative variations) suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Forward-looking statements in this and other press releases include but are not limited to the potential for the discovery of a Carlin-type deposits and the anticipated start date of the drill program at Griffon. Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of material factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements, or industry results, to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking information. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this press release. Actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Fremont undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements included in this press release if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as otherwise required by applicable law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/53454