Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 02/07 11:35:04 am
41.2 GBp   -0.72%
French Connection : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) (pdf)

02/08/2019 | 05:30am EST

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")

  • 1. KEY INFORMATION

    (a) Name of exempt principal trader:

    Numis Securities Limited

    (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

    Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

    French Connection Group Plc

    (c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

    Financial Adviser and Broker to French Connection Group Plc

    (d) Date dealing undertaken:

    07/02/2019

    (e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to this offer?

    If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state

    "N/A"

    No

  • 2. DEALINGS BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

  • (a) Purchases and sales

    Class of relevant security

    Purchases/ sales

    Total number of securities

    Highest price per unit paid/received

    Lowest price per unit paid/received

    1p Ordinary Share

    Purchase

    1p Ordinary Share

    Sale

    1,190

    41.36 GBX

    41.36 GBX

  • (b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

    Class of relevant security

    Product description e.g. CFD

    Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

    Number of reference securities

    Price per unit

  • (c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

  • (i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Product description e.g. call option

Option money paid/ received per unit

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

(ii)

Exercise

(d)

Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

3.

OTHER INFORMATION

(a)

Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

None

(b)Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivativesDetails of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

  • (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

  • (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

None

Date of disclosure:

08/02/2019

Contact name:

Conor Clarke

Telephone number:

0207 260 1600

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

French Connection Group plc published this content on 08 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 February 2019 10:29:02 UTC
