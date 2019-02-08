French Connection : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) (pdf)

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI)PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY
Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")
Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.
The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.
-
(a) Purchases and sales
|
Class of relevant security
|
Purchases/ sales
|
Total number of securities
|
Highest price per unit paid/received
|
Lowest price per unit paid/received
|
1p Ordinary Share
|
Purchase
|
1p Ordinary Share
|
Sale
|
1,190
|
41.36 GBX
|
41.36 GBX
-
(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions
|
Class of relevant security
|
Product description e.g. CFD
|
Nature of dealing e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position
|
Number of reference securities
|
Price per unit
|
-
(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)
-
(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying
Product description e.g. call option
Option money paid/ received per unit
|
Class of relevant security
|
Product description e.g. call option
|
Exercising/ exercised against
|
Number of securities
|
Exercise price per unit
|
|
Class of relevant security
|
Nature of dealing e.g. subscription, conversion
|
Details
|
Price per unit (if applicable)
|
|
(ii)
|
Exercise
|
(d)
|
Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)
|
3.
|
OTHER INFORMATION
|
(a)
|
Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"
None
(b)Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivativesDetails of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"
None
|
Date of disclosure:
|
08/02/2019
|
Contact name:
|
Conor Clarke
|
Telephone number:
|
0207 260 1600
Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.
The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's dealing disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.
The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.