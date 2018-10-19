French Connection : Form 8 (OPD) (pdf)

FORM 8 (OPD)
PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER
Rules 8.1 and 8.2 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")
1.
KEY INFORMATION
(a) Full name of discloser:
French Connection Group plc
(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
N/A
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:
Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree
French Connection Group plc
(d) Is the discloser the offeror or the offeree?
OFFEREE
(e) Date position held:
18 October 2018
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?
NO
2.
POSITIONS OF THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.
(a)Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates
Class of relevant security:
|
Ordinary shares of 1p each
Interests
Short positions
Number
%
Number
%
(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
(3) Stock-settled derivatives
(including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
TOTAL:
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
(b)Rights to subscribe for new securities
Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:
N/A
Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:
N/A
3.
POSITIONS OF PERSONS ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE
Details of any interests, short positions and rights to subscribe (including directors' and other employee options) of any person acting in concert with the party to the offer making the disclosure:
a)Holdings of ordinary shares of 1p each in French Connection Group plc by directors and their close relatives and related trusts
Name
No. of ordinary shares held
Percentage of issued share capital
Stephen Marks1
40,094,1901
41.6%1
1of which 1,506,500 shares are held in family trusts and 775,000 shares are held by family members
b) Share options with performance conditions over ordinary shares of 1p each in French Connection Group plc held by directors and their close relatives and related trusts
Name
Potential number of French Connection shares held
Exercise price
Earliest vesting date
Expiry date
Lee Williams2
537,7362
35.33p
4 July 2019
4 July 2026
2The options awarded to Lee Williams have targeted performance conditions attached (50% of the share options will be exercisable if the minimum performance criteria is met) and a three year service condition. The face value of these options based on the share price at the date of the grant was £190,000.
c)Share options vested but not exercised over ordinary shares of 1p each in French Connection Group plc held by directors and their close relatives and related trusts
Name
Potential number of French Connection shares held
Exercise priceVesting dateExpiry date
29 October 2018
Neil Williams
284,500
56.20p
29 October 2011
29 October 2018
4.
OTHER INFORMATION
(a)
(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements
Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer making the disclosure or any person acting in concert with it:
None
(b)Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives
Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer making the disclosure, or any person acting in concert with it, and any other person relating to:
None
(c)Attachments
Are any Supplemental Forms attached?
Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions)
NO
Supplemental Form 8 (SBL)
NO
Date of disclosure:
19 October 2018
Contact name:
Lee Williams
Telephone number:
+44 207 036 7063
The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.