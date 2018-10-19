Log in
FRENCH CONNECTION GROUP (FCCN)
10/19 05:35:15 pm
58 GBp   +9.95%
06:38p FRENCH CONNECTI : Form 8 (OPD) (pdf)
PU
06:33p INDITEX INDUSTR : French Connection in talks with several parties ov..
RE
10/10 FRENCH CONNECTI : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) (pdf)
PU
French Connection : Form 8 (OPD) (pdf)

10/19/2018 | 06:38pm CEST

FORM 8 (OPD)

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE BY A PARTY TO AN OFFER

Rules 8.1 and 8.2 of the Takeover Code (the "Code")

1.

KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser:

French Connection Group plc

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):

The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is

insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and

beneficiaries must be named.

N/A

(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

French Connection Group plc

(d) Is the discloser the offeror or the offeree?

OFFEREE

(e) Date position held:

The latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

18 October 2018

(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state "N/A"

NO

2.

POSITIONS OF THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a)Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates

Class of relevant security:

Ordinary shares of 1p each

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

(3) Stock-settled derivatives

(including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

TOTAL:

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

(b)Rights to subscribe for new securities

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

N/A

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

N/A

3.

POSITIONS OF PERSONS ACTING IN CONCERT WITH THE PARTY TO THE OFFER MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Details of any interests, short positions and rights to subscribe (including directors' and other employee options) of any person acting in concert with the party to the offer making the disclosure:

a)Holdings of ordinary shares of 1p each in French Connection Group plc by directors and their close relatives and related trusts

Name

No. of ordinary shares held

Percentage of issued share capital

Stephen Marks1

40,094,1901

41.6%1

1of which 1,506,500 shares are held in family trusts and 775,000 shares are held by family members

b) Share options with performance conditions over ordinary shares of 1p each in French Connection Group plc held by directors and their close relatives and related trusts

Name

Potential number of French Connection shares held

Exercise price

Earliest vesting date

Expiry date

Lee Williams2

537,7362

35.33p

4 July 2019

4 July 2026

2The options awarded to Lee Williams have targeted performance conditions attached (50% of the share options will be exercisable if the minimum performance criteria is met) and a three year service condition. The face value of these options based on the share price at the date of the grant was £190,000.

c)Share options vested but not exercised over ordinary shares of 1p each in French Connection Group plc held by directors and their close relatives and related trusts

Name

Potential number of French Connection shares held

Exercise priceVesting dateExpiry date

376,700

29 October 2011

29 October 2018

Neil Williams

284,500

56.20p

29 October 2011

29 October 2018

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

Details of any securities borrowing and lending positions or financial collateral arrangements should be disclosed on a Supplemental Form 8 (SBL).

4.

OTHER INFORMATION

(a)

Indemnity and other dealing arrangementsDetails of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the party to the offer making the disclosure or any person acting in concert with it:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

None

(b)Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivativesDetails of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the party to the offer making the disclosure, or any person acting in concert with it, and any other person relating to:

  • (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

  • (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state "none"

None

(c)AttachmentsAre any Supplemental Forms attached?

Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions)

NO

Supplemental Form 8 (SBL)

NO

Date of disclosure:

19 October 2018

Contact name:

Lee Williams

Telephone number:

+44 207 036 7063

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

French Connection Group plc published this content on 19 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 October 2018 16:37:01 UTC
