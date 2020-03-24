Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  French Connection Group PLC    FCCN   GB0033764746

FRENCH CONNECTION GROUP PLC

(FCCN)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 03/23 12:35:24 pm
3.75 GBp   --.--%
08:18aFRENCH CONNECTION : COVID-19 Update (pdf)
PU
03/23FRENCH CONNECTION : Holding(s) in Company (pdf)
PU
03/10French Connection posts full year loss as UK high-street competition weighs
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

French Connection : COVID-19 Update (pdf)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/24/2020 | 08:18am EDT

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN, INTO OR FROM ANY JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF THE RELEVANT LAWS OF SUCH JURISDICTION.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION. ON PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE, THIS INFORMATION WILL BE CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

For immediate release

24 March 2020

French Connection Group plc ("French Connection" or the "Company")

French Connection Group plc (the "Company") confirms that from Tuesday 24th March all sites including concessions were closed following the UK Government's announcement on Monday 23rd March.

However, the website at www.frenchconnection.comremains open and we are still shipping a small amount of product to our online Wholesale customers.

We very much welcome the Government's exceptional level of support for businesses in these extraordinary times and are reviewing the details of the various schemes as they become available, to understand and quantify the benefit to our business.

We are continuing our discussions with our key stakeholders and will make further announcements as appropriate.

For further information, please contact:

Enquiries:

French Connection Group plc

Neil Williams Chief Operating Officer

Lee Williams Chief Financial Officer

Via

Paternoster Communications

+44 (0) 20 3012 0241

Tom Buchananan

Catriona Woolner-Winders

Disclaimer

French Connection Group plc published this content on 24 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 March 2020 12:17:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FRENCH CONNECTION GROUP PL
08:18aFRENCH CONNECTION : COVID-19 Update (pdf)
PU
03/23FRENCH CONNECTION : Holding(s) in Company (pdf)
PU
03/10French Connection posts full year loss as UK high-street competition weighs
RE
01/31UK Plc drops as coronavirus fears dominate Brexit day
RE
01/31FRENCH CONNECTION : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) (pdf)
PU
01/31INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL S A : French Connection drops plans to sell company a..
RE
01/29Ted Baker names customer officer, CEO and chairman search continues
RE
01/28FRENCH CONNECTION : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI) (pdf)
PU
2019FRENCH CONNECTION : Block Listing Six Monthly Return October 2019 (pdf)
PU
2019EUROPE : Oil, Fed nerves keep European shares grounded
RE
More news
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2020 -
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -
Debt 2020 -
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Capi. / Sales2020 -
Capi. / Sales2021 0,03x
Capitalization 3,62 M
Chart FRENCH CONNECTION GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
French Connection Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRENCH CONNECTION GROUP PL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price
Last Close Price 0,04  
Spread / Highest target -
Spread / Average Target -
Spread / Lowest Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen Anthony Solomon Marks Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Neil Pryce Williams Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Lee James Williams CFO, Secretary & Executive Director
Sarah Curran Independent Non-Executive Director
Robin A. K. W. Piggott Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRENCH CONNECTION GROUP PLC-89.75%4
INDUSTRIA DE DISEÑO TEXTIL, S.A.-33.23%70 245
KERING-30.63%54 507
FAST RETAILING CO., LTD.-3.06%37 278
ROSS STORES, INC.-45.11%22 933
HENNES & MAURITZ-42.89%17 484
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group