French Connection : COVID-19 Update (pdf)

For immediate release

24 March 2020

French Connection Group plc ("French Connection" or the "Company")

French Connection Group plc (the "Company") confirms that from Tuesday 24th March all sites including concessions were closed following the UK Government's announcement on Monday 23rd March.

However, the website at www.frenchconnection.comremains open and we are still shipping a small amount of product to our online Wholesale customers.

We very much welcome the Government's exceptional level of support for businesses in these extraordinary times and are reviewing the details of the various schemes as they become available, to understand and quantify the benefit to our business.

We are continuing our discussions with our key stakeholders and will make further announcements as appropriate.