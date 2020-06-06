Annual General Meeting :: Voluntary
06/06/2020 | 09:11pm EDT
Annual General Meeting
Jun 7, 2020 9:05
New
SG200607MEETOQCK
Dennis Au
Executive Director
31/12/2019
Please refer to the following documents attached for more information: 1. Notice of Adjourned AGM 2. Proxy Form for Adjourned AGM
29/06/2020 14:30:00
27/06/2020 14:30:00
Meeting Venue
The adjourned AGM will be held by electronic means. Therefore shareholders will not be able to attend the adjourned AGM in person.
Frencken Group Limited published this content on 07 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2020 01:10:08 UTC
