Cash Dividend/ Distribution :: Mandatory
06/06/2020 | 09:46pm EDT
Dividend/ Distribution Number
Applicable
Value
16
Dividend/ Distribution Type
Final
Financial Year End
31/12/2019
Declared Dividend/ Distribution Rate (Per Share/ Unit)
SGD 0.03
Event Dates
Record Date and Time
07/07/2020 17:00:00
Ex Date
06/07/2020
Dividend Details
Payment Type
Tax Exempted (1-tier)
Gross Rate (Per Share)
SGD 0.03
Net Rate (Per Share)
SGD 0.03
Pay Date
16/07/2020
Gross Rate Status
Actual Rate
Applicable for REITs/ Business Trusts/ Stapled Securities
Frencken Group Limited published this content on 07 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2020 01:45:09 UTC
Latest news on FRENCKEN GROUP LIMITED
Sales 2020
656 M
471 M
471 M
Net income 2020
40,8 M
29,3 M
29,3 M
Net cash 2020
97,9 M
70,3 M
70,3 M
P/E ratio 2020
8,58x
Yield 2020
3,58%
Capitalization
346 M
249 M
249 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020
0,38x
Nbr of Employees
3 078
Free-Float
64,6%
Mean consensus
BUY
Number of Analysts
4
Average target price
0,97 SGD
Last Close Price
0,82 SGD
Spread / Highest target
30,1%
Spread / Average Target
19,3%
Spread / Lowest Target
10,4%
