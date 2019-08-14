Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director/ Chief Executive Officer :: Change Of Director's Interest
08/14/2019 | 06:07am EDT
Announcement Title
Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Director/ Chief Executive Officer
Date & Time of Broadcast
Aug 14, 2019 17:47
Status
New
Announcement Sub Title
Change of Director's Interest
Announcement Reference
SG190814OTHR9DX3
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name)
Dennis Au
Designation
Executive Director
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format)
Please see attached
Additional Details
Person(s) giving notice
Director/Chief Executive Officer who may also be a substantial shareholder/unitholder (Form 1)
Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer
13/08/2019
Attachments
Attachment 1 (Size: 33,921 bytes)
Disclaimer
Frencken Group Limited published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 10:06:02 UTC
