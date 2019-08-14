Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  SINGAPORE EXCHANGE  >  Frencken Group Limited

FRENCKEN GROUP LIMITED

(FREN)
  Report  
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director/ Chief Executive Officer :: Change Of Director's Interest

0
08/14/2019 | 06:07am EDT
Announcement Title Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Director/ Chief Executive Officer
Date & Time of Broadcast Aug 14, 2019 17:47
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Change of Director's Interest
Announcement Reference SG190814OTHR9DX3
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Dennis Au
Designation Executive Director
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please see attached
Additional Details
Person(s) giving notice Director/Chief Executive Officer who may also be a substantial shareholder/unitholder (Form 1)
Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer 13/08/2019

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 33,921 bytes)

Disclaimer

Frencken Group Limited published this content on 14 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 August 2019 10:06:02 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 660 M
EBIT 2019 49,2 M
Net income 2019 37,7 M
Finance 2019 22,8 M
Yield 2019 4,27%
P/E ratio 2019 7,30x
P/E ratio 2020 6,98x
EV / Sales2019 0,38x
EV / Sales2020 0,35x
Capitalization 275 M
Chart FRENCKEN GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Frencken Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRENCKEN GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 0,86  SGD
Last Close Price 0,65  SGD
Spread / Highest target 46,2%
Spread / Average Target 31,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 23,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mohamad Anwar Au President & Executive Director
Soon Chai Gooi Non-Executive Non-Independent Chairman
Liang Horng Wang Vice President-Operations
Yean Choon Chin Chief Financial Officer
Chor Leong Chia Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRENCKEN GROUP LIMITED54.76%199
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES34.47%37 274
ATLAS COPCO30.07%33 644
ATLAS COPCO AB (ADR)--.--%33 644
FANUC CORP10.89%32 279
INGERSOLL-RAND31.78%29 042
