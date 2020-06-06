Log in
FRENCKEN GROUP LIMITED

(E28)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Singapore Stock Exchange - 06/05
0.815 SGD   +0.62%
Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting :: Voluntary

06/06/2020 | 09:46pm EDT
Announcement Title Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast Jun 7, 2020 9:07
Status New
Announcement Reference SG200607XMETELZT
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Dennis Au
Designation Executive Director
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Please refer to the following documents attached for more information: 1. Notice of Adjourned EGM 2. Proxy Form for Adjourned EGM
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time 29/06/2020 14:45:00
Response Deadline Date 27/06/2020 14:45:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s) Venue details
Meeting Venue The adjourned EGM will be held by electronic means. Therefore shareholders will not be able to attend the adjourned EGM in person.

Attachments

  1. Attachment 1 (Size: 278,068 bytes)
  2. Attachment 2 (Size: 314,554 bytes)

Disclaimer

Frencken Group Limited published this content on 07 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2020 01:45:09 UTC
Financials
Sales 2020 656 M 471 M 471 M
Net income 2020 40,8 M 29,3 M 29,3 M
Net cash 2020 97,9 M 70,3 M 70,3 M
P/E ratio 2020 8,58x
Yield 2020 3,58%
Capitalization 346 M 249 M 249 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,38x
Nbr of Employees 3 078
Free-Float 64,6%
Chart FRENCKEN GROUP LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Frencken Group Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRENCKEN GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 0,97 SGD
Last Close Price 0,82 SGD
Spread / Highest target 30,1%
Spread / Average Target 19,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mohamad Anwar Au President & Executive Director
Soon Chai Gooi Non-Executive Non-Independent Chairman
Liang Horng Wang Vice President-Operations
Yean Choon Chin Chief Financial Officer
Chor Leong Chia Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRENCKEN GROUP LIMITED-11.89%249
ATLAS COPCO AB3.40%49 585
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.14.57%42 367
FANUC CORPORATION-1.84%34 886
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION-5.04%25 060
SANDVIK AB-3.72%24 087
