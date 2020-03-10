Log in
FRENCKEN GROUP LIMITED

(E28)
Frencken : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director/ Chief Executive Officer - Change Of Director's Interest

03/10/2020 | 08:09am EDT
Announcement Title Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Director/ Chief Executive Officer
Date & Time of Broadcast Mar 10, 2020 17:40
Status New
Announcement Sub Title Change of Director's Interest
Announcement Reference SG200310OTHRAG1I
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Dennis Au
Designation Executive Director
Description (Please provide a detailed description of the event in the box below - Refer to the Online help for the format) Please see attached
Additional Details
Person(s) giving notice Director/Chief Executive Officer who may also be a substantial shareholder/unitholder (Form 1)
Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer 09/03/2020

Disclaimer

Frencken Group Limited published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 12:08:08 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2020 699 M
EBIT 2020 -
Net income 2020 -
Finance 2020 89,1 M
Yield 2020 -
P/E ratio 2020 -
P/E ratio 2021 -
EV / Sales2020 0,33x
EV / Sales2021 0,44x
Capitalization 319 M
Technical analysis trends FRENCKEN GROUP LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
 
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts
Average target price 1,05  SGD
Last Close Price 0,75  SGD
Spread / Highest target 41,3%
Spread / Average Target 39,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 34,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Mohamad Anwar Au President & Executive Director
Soon Chai Gooi Non-Executive Non-Independent Chairman
Liang Horng Wang Vice President-Operations
Yean Choon Chin Chief Financial Officer
Chor Leong Chia Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRENCKEN GROUP LIMITED-7.98%230
ATLAS COPCO AB-17.48%38 226
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-10.98%33 458
FANUC CORPORATION-2.91%30 286
INGERSOLL-RAND-20.79%25 099
FORTIVE CORPORATION-18.69%20 895
