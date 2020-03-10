Frencken : Disclosure Of Interest/ Changes In Interest Of Director/ Chief Executive Officer - Change Of Director's Interest
Announcement Title
Disclosure of Interest/ Changes in Interest of Director/ Chief Executive Officer
Mar 10, 2020 17:40
New
Change of Director's Interest
SG200310OTHRAG1I
Dennis Au
Executive Director
Please see attached
Director/Chief Executive Officer who may also be a substantial shareholder/unitholder (Form 1)
Date of receipt of notice by Listed Issuer
09/03/2020
Attachment 1 (Size: 39,408 bytes)
Frencken Group Limited published this content on 10 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 March 2020 12:08:08 UTC
Sales 2020
699 M
EBIT 2020
-
Net income 2020
-
Finance 2020
89,1 M
Yield 2020
-
P/E ratio 2020
-
P/E ratio 2021
-
EV / Sales2020
0,33x
EV / Sales2021
0,44x
Capitalization
319 M
