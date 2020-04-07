Frencken : Notice Of Extraordinary General Meeting
04/07/2020 | 06:03am EDT
Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting
Apr 7, 2020 17:44
New
SG200407XMET0NT7
Dennis Au
Executive Director
31/12/2019
Please see attached.
The latest Ministry of Health ( 'MOH' ) advisory is that gathering should not be more than 10 persons to minimise social interactions. In the light of this advisory notice, we wish to advise shareholders that no refreshment will be served. Only bottle drink will be made available before the AGM.
