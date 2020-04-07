Log in
FRENCKEN GROUP LIMITED

(E28)
Frencken : Notice Of Extraordinary General Meeting

04/07/2020 | 06:03am EDT
Announcement Title Extraordinary/ Special General Meeting
Date & Time of Broadcast Apr 7, 2020 17:44
Status New
Announcement Reference SG200407XMET0NT7
Submitted By (Co./ Ind. Name) Dennis Au
Designation Executive Director
Financial Year End 31/12/2019
Event Narrative
Narrative Type Narrative Text
Additional Text Please see attached.
Additional Text The latest Ministry of Health ( 'MOH' ) advisory is that gathering should not be more than 10 persons to minimise social interactions. In the light of this advisory notice, we wish to advise shareholders that no refreshment will be served. Only bottle drink will be made available before the AGM.
Event Dates
Meeting Date and Time 23/04/2020 15:30:00
Response Deadline Date 21/04/2020 15:30:00
Event Venue(s)
Venue(s) Venue details
Meeting Venue Mandarin Orchard Hotel, Level 5, Main Tower, Grange Ballroom, 333 Orchard Rd, Singapore 238867.

Attachments

  1. Notice Of EGM (Size: 132,598 bytes)
  2. Circular (Size: 1,066,699 bytes)

Disclaimer

Frencken Group Limited published this content on 07 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2020 10:02:17 UTC
Financials (SGD)
Sales 2019 662 M
EBIT 2019 49,6 M
Net income 2019 39,1 M
Finance 2019 19,2 M
Yield 2019 4,87%
P/E ratio 2019 6,17x
P/E ratio 2020 5,75x
EV / Sales2019 0,34x
EV / Sales2020 0,22x
Capitalization 244 M
Managers
NameTitle
Mohamad Anwar Au President & Executive Director
Soon Chai Gooi Non-Executive Non-Independent Chairman
Liang Horng Wang Vice President-Operations
Yean Choon Chin Chief Financial Officer
Chor Leong Chia Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRENCKEN GROUP LIMITED-3.36%172
ATLAS COPCO AB-16.86%39 299
ROPER TECHNOLOGIES, INC.-11.75%33 086
FANUC CORPORATION-0.36%26 136
FORTIVE CORPORATION-25.06%18 567
SANDVIK AB-27.84%17 835
