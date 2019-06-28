Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Freni Brembo SpA    BRE   IT0005252728

FRENI BREMBO SPA

(BRE)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Freni Brembo : BoD coopted Daniele Schillaci and called the General Shareholders' Meeting on 29 July

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/28/2019 | 11:36am EDT

PRESS RELEASE

Stezzano, 28 June 2019

Brembo's Board of Directors co-opted Daniele Schillaci, appointed him Chief Executive Officer and called the General Shareholders' Meeting on 29 July

Following the resignation of Andrea Abbati Marescotti1 from his position as Chief Executive Officer

  • and the ensuing waiver of all related powers - the Board of Directors of Brembo S.p.A. held today, in compliance with the provisions set forth by Article 15-ter of the By-laws and by Art. 2386 of the Civil Code, co-opted Daniele Schillaci and appointed him Chief Executive Officer, vesting him with all related powers, as of 1 July 2019 .

It should be noted that Daniele Schillaci2 meets the requirements established by applicable laws and regulations in force, the By-laws and the Corporate Governance Code of Brembo S.p.A. for the office of Director.

The Board of Directors therefore has called the General Shareholders' Meeting on 29 July 2019 at 9.00 am (single calling) at the Company's offices at Viale Europa 4, Stezzano (Bergamo) to resolve on the following

  1. Appointment of a member of the Board of Directors pursuant to Article 2386 of the Italian Civil
    Code to remain in office until the end of the current Board's term (i.e. the date of the AGM approving the Annual Report at 31 December 2019).
  2. Proposal for the modification of the overall remuneration to be awarded to the Board of Directors.

The notice of Calling, the illustrative reports on the items placed on the agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting (including Daniele Schillaci's resume), the resolution proposals, as well as any and all related documents, are made available to the public at the Company's registered offices, on the Company website (www.brembo.com, Investors, For Shareholders, Shareholders' Meeting), and on the authorized storage service (www.1info.it).

***

Daniele Schillaci was born in Sicily, Italy in 1964. After graduating in Industrial Technologies Engineering at Milan's Politecnico in 1993, has gained a 25-years experience in the automotive sector covering increasingly complex roles at an international level. After his initial experience at Renault and then as Alfa Romeo Brand Manager at Fiat Auto, Schillaci joined Toyota covering positions of increasing responsibility in Spain and France until he was appointed Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing Toyota Europe. As of July 2015, he has worked in Japan in the role of "Executive Vice President and Executive Committee Member" of Nissan Motor Corporation, with the position of "Head of Global Sales & Marketing and Electric Vehicles" for all the Constructor's brands - Nissan, Datsun, Infiniti - focusing specifically on car production and market positioning. He was also appointed President of Japan and Asia Region with responsibility for production, engineering, development, sales & marketing, finance and has led Nissan's "Zero Emission Vehicles" project.

  1. As of today Andrea Abbati Marescotti owns 36.300 Brembo shares.
  2. As of today Daniele Schillaci doesn't own any Brembo shares.

1/2

For information:

Matteo Tiraboschi

Simone Piattelli Palmarini

Vice Presidente Esecutivo

Chief Communication Officer

Tel. +39 035 605 2090

Tel. +39 035 605 2277

e-mail: press@brembo.it

Laura Panseri

Head of Investor Relations

Tel. +39 035 605 2145

e-mail: laura_panseri@brembo.it

www.brembo.com

www.brembo.com

2/2

Disclaimer

Brembo S.p.A. published this content on 28 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2019 15:35:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FRENI BREMBO SPA
11:36aFRENI BREMBO : BoD coopted Daniele Schillaci and called the General Shareholders..
PU
06/27FRENI BREMBO : Brembo eyeing acquisition target of 'significant size' - top exec..
RE
06/02FRENI BREMBO : Cadillac unveils CT4-V, CT5-V models
AQ
05/22NEW MEGANE R.S. TROPHY-R : FASTEST EVER FRONT-WHEEL-DRIVE PRODUCTION CAR AT THE ..
AQ
05/20FRENI BREMBO SPA : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
05/08FRENI BREMBO : Daniele Schillaci named Brembo CEO
AQ
05/07FRENI BREMBO : Former Nissan sales and marketing exec Schillaci named Brembo CEO
AQ
05/06BACK IN ACTION : Dodge//SRT Defends Truck/SUV Class Win in 2019 Tire Rack One La..
AQ
05/03FRENI BREMBO : Daniele Schillaci appointed Chief Executive Officer of Brembo as ..
PU
04/30FRENI BREMBO : 2019 BMW Motorrad F750 GS and R1250 RT launched in Malaysia price..
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 2 698 M
EBIT 2019 346 M
Net income 2019 258 M
Debt 2019 105 M
Yield 2019 2,30%
P/E ratio 2019 12,75
P/E ratio 2020 11,96
EV / Sales 2019 1,27x
EV / Sales 2020 1,18x
Capitalization 3 334 M
Chart FRENI BREMBO SPA
Duration : Period :
Freni Brembo SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRENI BREMBO SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 11,2 €
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Andrea Abbati Marescotti Chief Executive Officer, Executive Director & GM
Alberto Bombassei Chairman
Giorgio Ascanelli Chief Technical Officer
Cristina Bombassei Executive Director
Matteo Tiraboschi Executive Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRENI BREMBO SPA12.25%3 691
HANON SYSTEMS--.--%5 400
NEXTEER AUTOMOTIVE GROUP LTD-12.75%3 142
NHK SPRING CO., LTD.-10.16%1 849
NINGBO XUSHENG AUTO TECHNOLOGY CO LTD-20.32%1 412
ZHEJIANG WANLIYANG CO LTD--.--%1 341
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About