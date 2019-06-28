Freni Brembo : BoD coopted Daniele Schillaci and called the General Shareholders' Meeting on 29 July

PRESS RELEASE

Stezzano, 28 June 2019

Brembo's Board of Directors co-opted Daniele Schillaci, appointed him Chief Executive Officer and called the General Shareholders' Meeting on 29 July

Following the resignation of Andrea Abbati Marescotti1 from his position as Chief Executive Officer

and the ensuing waiver of all related powers - the Board of Directors of Brembo S.p.A. held today, in compliance with the provisions set forth by Article 15-ter of the By-laws and by Art. 2386 of the Civil Code, co-opted Daniele Schillaci and appointed him Chief Executive Officer, vesting him with all related powers, as of 1 July 2019 .

It should be noted that Daniele Schillaci2 meets the requirements established by applicable laws and regulations in force, the By-laws and the Corporate Governance Code of Brembo S.p.A. for the office of Director.

The Board of Directors therefore has called the General Shareholders' Meeting on 29 July 2019 at 9.00 am (single calling) at the Company's offices at Viale Europa 4, Stezzano (Bergamo) to resolve on the following

Appointment of a member of the Board of Directors pursuant to Article 2386 of the Italian Civil

Code to remain in office until the end of the current Board's term (i.e. the date of the AGM approving the Annual Report at 31 December 2019). Proposal for the modification of the overall remuneration to be awarded to the Board of Directors.

The notice of Calling, the illustrative reports on the items placed on the agenda of the Shareholders' Meeting (including Daniele Schillaci's resume), the resolution proposals, as well as any and all related documents, are made available to the public at the Company's registered offices, on the Company website (www.brembo.com, Investors, For Shareholders, Shareholders' Meeting), and on the authorized storage service (www.1info.it).

***

Daniele Schillaci was born in Sicily, Italy in 1964. After graduating in Industrial Technologies Engineering at Milan's Politecnico in 1993, has gained a 25-years experience in the automotive sector covering increasingly complex roles at an international level. After his initial experience at Renault and then as Alfa Romeo Brand Manager at Fiat Auto, Schillaci joined Toyota covering positions of increasing responsibility in Spain and France until he was appointed Senior Vice President, Sales & Marketing Toyota Europe. As of July 2015, he has worked in Japan in the role of "Executive Vice President and Executive Committee Member" of Nissan Motor Corporation, with the position of "Head of Global Sales & Marketing and Electric Vehicles" for all the Constructor's brands - Nissan, Datsun, Infiniti - focusing specifically on car production and market positioning. He was also appointed President of Japan and Asia Region with responsibility for production, engineering, development, sales & marketing, finance and has led Nissan's "Zero Emission Vehicles" project.

As of today Andrea Abbati Marescotti owns 36.300 Brembo shares. As of today Daniele Schillaci doesn't own any Brembo shares.

1/2