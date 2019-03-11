Log in
Frequency Electronics Announces 3rd Quarter Financial Results Conference Call: Thursday, March 14, 2019, at 4:30 PM ET

03/11/2019 | 02:30pm EDT

MITCHEL FIELD, N.Y., March 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEIM), will hold a conference call to discuss results for the third quarter of its fiscal year 2019, ended January 31, 2019, on Thursday, March 14, 2019, at 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

This call is being webcast by Shareholder.com and can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of Frequency’s web site at www.freqelec.com. Investors and analysts may also access the call by dialing 1-844-369-8770.  International callers may dial 862-298-0840.  Ask for the Frequency Electronics conference call.

A telephone replay of the archived call will be available at 1-877-481-4010 (domestic), or 1-919-882-2331 (international), using Conference ID #45324 for one week following the call. Subsequent to that, the call can be accessed via a link available on the company’s website through June 14, 2019. 

About Frequency Electronics
Frequency Electronics, Inc. is a world leader in the design, development and manufacture of high precision timing, frequency control and synchronization products for space and terrestrial applications.  Frequency’s products are used in satellite payloads and in other commercial, government and military systems including C4ISR and EW markets, missiles, UAVs, aircraft, GPS, secure radios, energy exploration and wireline and wireless communication networks.  Frequency has received over 100 awards of excellence for achievements in providing high performance electronic assemblies for over 150 space and DOD programs.  The Company invests significant resources in research and development to expand its capabilities and markets.  

Frequency’s Mission Statement: Our mission is to provide precision time and low phase noise frequency generation systems from 1 Hz to 50 GHz for space and other challenging environments.

Subsidiaries and Affiliates: FEI-Zyfer provides GPS and secure timing ("SAASM") capabilities for critical military and commercial applications; FEI-Elcom Tech provides sub-systems for the Electronic Warfare (“EW”) and added resources for state-of-the-art RF microwave products; Frequency's Morion affiliate supplies high-quality, cost effective oscillators and quartz components for commercial applications.
Additional information is available on the Company’s website: www.frequencyelectronics.com

Contact information:  Stanton Sloane, President & Chief Executive Officer; Steven Bernstein, Chief Financial Officer; Martin Bloch, Executive Chairman of the Board
Telephone: (516) 794-4500 ext.5000 WEBSITE: www.freqelec.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
Managers
NameTitle
Stanton D. Sloane President, CEO, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Martin B. Bloch Executive Chairman & Chief Scientist
Steven L. Bernstein CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Controller
Richard Schwartz Independent Director
Joel H. Girsky Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS, INC.9.06%101
HEXAGON13.97%17 138
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP.26.80%10 876
SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC7.20%7 891
GUANGZHOU SHIYUAN ELECTRONIC TECH CO LTD--.--%7 120
AVIC SHENYANG AIRCRAFT CO LTD14.94%6 637
