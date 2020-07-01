Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Frequency Electronics, Inc.    FEIM

FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS, INC.

(FEIM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Frequency Electronics, Inc. Announces Significant Contract Win

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/01/2020 | 04:02pm EDT

MITCHEL FIELD, N.Y., July 01, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frequency Electronics, Inc. (“FEI” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ-FEIM) today announced the award of a contract for frequency generation subsystems from a major aerospace and defense prime contractor for end use on a critical US Government defense satellite program. The contract value is approximately $28.6 million, including all options and includes the design and manufacture of the primary frequency references for the satellites. The period of performance is approximately three years, again, inclusive of options.

Commenting on the win, FEI CEO Stan Sloane said, “We are very proud to have been selected for this key program and, once again, be providing a major subsystem for military satellites. Our selection was based not only on our proven ability to deliver high performing and high reliability electronics for space application, but on a long history of meeting commitments to our customers. The award reflects this customer’s absolute confidence in FEI. This is a very significant win for us and one which clearly establishes FEI as the premier source for time and frequency references for space applications.”

About Frequency Electronics
Frequency Electronics, Inc. is a world leader in the design, development and manufacture of high precision timing, frequency generation and RF control products for space and terrestrial applications.  Frequency’s products are used in satellite payloads and in other commercial, government and military systems including C4ISR and electronic warfare, missiles, UAVs, aircraft, GPS, secure communications, energy exploration and wireline and wireless networks.  Frequency has received over 100 awards of excellence for achievements in providing high performance electronic assemblies for over 150 space and DOD programs.  The Company invests significant resources in research and development to expand its capabilities and markets. 

Frequency’s Mission Statement: “Our mission is to provide precision time and low phase noise frequency generation systems from 1 Hz to 50 GHz, for space and other challenging environments.”

Subsidiaries and Affiliates: FEI-Zyfer provides GPS and secure timing ("SAASM") capabilities for critical military and commercial applications; FEI-Elcom Tech provides Electronic Warfare (“EW”) sub-systems and state-of-the-art RF microwave products. Additional information is available on the Company’s website: www.frequencyelectronics.com

Contact information:  Stanton Sloane, President & Chief Executive Officer; Steven
Bernstein, Chief Financial Officer;

TELEPHONE:     (516) 794-4500 ext.5000       WEBSITE:  www.freqelec.com


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS, INC
04:02pFrequency Electronics, Inc. Announces Significant Contract Win
GL
06/25FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS INC : Amendments to Articles of Inc. or Bylaws; Change in ..
AQ
06/17FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS : Announces Contract for Advanced Technology Frequency Syn..
AQ
05/07FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS INC : Amendment or Waiver to Code of Ethics, Other Events ..
AQ
05/07Frequency Electronics to Repay PPP Loan
GL
04/28BAE Systems Honors Frequency Electronics With a Silver Tier Supplier Award
GL
04/20Frequency Electronics, Inc., subsidiary FEI-Elcom Tech, Inc., (Elcom), enhanc..
GL
04/16FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creation..
AQ
03/16FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
03/12FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 49,5 M - -
Net income 2019 -2,53 M - -
Net cash 2019 11,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -42,5x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 83,3 M 83,3 M -
EV / Sales 2018 1,60x
EV / Sales 2019 1,88x
Nbr of Employees 280
Free-Float 74,2%
Chart FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Frequency Electronics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Stanton D. Sloane President, CEO, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Russell M. Sarachek Chairman
Steven L. Bernstein CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Controller
Thomas McClelland Chief Scientist & Senior Vice President
Martin B. Bloch Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS, INC.-10.38%83
KEYENCE CORPORATION15.20%101 305
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE8.07%61 243
NIDEC CORPORATION-5.36%39 099
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.-18.66%37 061
EATON CORPORATION PLC-7.64%34 992
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group