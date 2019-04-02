Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Frequency Electronics, Inc.    FEIM

FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS, INC.

(FEIM)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (FEI) Associates Awarded the Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/02/2019 | 03:16pm EDT

MITCHEL FIELD, N.Y., April 02, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ-FEIM) is pleased to announce that Richard Schwartz, currently an FEI board member and Hugo Fruehauf, a previous executive officer of and current consultant to the company were among the four awardees, along with Dr. Bradford Parkinson and Professor James Spilker, Jr., of the 2019 Queen Elizabeth Prize for Engineering (QEPrize) for their pioneering work on the creation of the Global Positioning Satellite (GPS) system. The QEPrize is a prestigious, global recognition for engineering achievement awarded every two years to an individual or group of engineers whose developments have had a significant positive impact on humanity.

Martin Bloch, FEI’s founder and Chief Scientist commented, “We congratulate Richard and Hugo for this well-deserved recognition. The GPS system has had an incalculable effect on our daily lives, and while we tend to take it for granted these days, the original development of the system has to be considered nothing short of an engineering miracle. We are proud of our affiliation with both gentlemen and the role they played on GPS. FEI is also proud of our long history of atomic clock technology advancements and the continuation of that legacy as we develop the next generation of atomic clocks for GPS and other space and terrestrial applications. Our congratulations, as well, go to Dr. Parkinson and Professor Spilker.”

Stanton Sloane, FEI’s CEO said, “FEI has long been associated with the development of key technologies that ultimately made the GPS system a possibility, including pioneering research into quartz oscillators and implementation of these on the Timation I and II satellites, the predecessors to GPS. In collaboration with the Navy Research Laboratory, FEI conducted key research into the physics of quartz crystals and developed critical manufacturing processes that enabled the production of high performance oscillators that play a key role in many of today’s precision timing systems. Built upon those pioneering efforts, FEI has delivered over 1000 timing systems for numerous satellite platforms since 1963. FEI clocks and oscillators have a long history of operations in space, including the timing system on the Voyager II spacecraft, launched in 1977 and still keeping precision time. Building upon that foundation, we now embark on the creation of the next generation of this technology.”

About Frequency Electronics

Frequency Electronics, Inc. is a world leader in the design, development and manufacture of high precision timing, frequency control and synchronization products for space and terrestrial applications.  Frequency’s products are used in satellite payloads and in other commercial, government and military systems including C4ISR and EW markets, missiles, UAVs, aircraft, GPS, secure radios, energy exploration and wireline and wireless communication networks.  Frequency has received over 100 awards of excellence for achievements in providing high performance electronic assemblies for over 150 space and DOD programs.  The Company invests significant resources in research and development to expand its capabilities and markets.  

Frequency’s Mission Statement: “Our mission is to provide precision time and low phase noise frequency generation systems from 1 Hz to 50 GHz, for space and other challenging environments.”

Subsidiaries and Affiliates: FEI-Zyfer provides GPS and secure timing ("SAASM") capabilities for critical military and commercial applications; FEI-Elcom Tech provides sub-systems for Electronic Warfare (“EW”) and added resources for state-of-the-art RF microwave products, FEI-Asia provides cost effective manufacturing capabilities.  Frequency's Morion affiliate supplies high-quality, cost effective oscillators and quartz components for commercial applications. Additional information is available on the Company’s website: www.frequencyelectronics.com

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

The Statements in this press release regarding the future constitute "forward-looking" statements pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements.  Factors that would cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, inability to integrate operations and personnel, actions by significant customers or competitors, general domestic and international economic conditions, consumer spending trends, reliance on key customers, continued acceptance of the Company's products in the marketplace, competitive factors, new products and technological changes, product prices and raw material costs, dependence upon third-party vendors, competitive developments, changes in manufacturing and transportation costs, the availability of capital, and other risks detailed in the Company's periodic report filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  By making these forward-looking statements, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release.

Contact information: Stanton Sloane, President, Chief Executive Officer: Steven Bernstein, Chief Financial Officer; Martin Bloch, Executive Chairman of the Board:

TELEPHONE:  (516) 794-4500                       WEBSITE:     www.frequencyelectronics.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS, INC
03:16pFrequency Electronics, Inc. (FEI) Associates Awarded the Queen Elizabeth Priz..
GL
03/18FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condit..
AQ
03/18FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Finan..
AQ
03/14FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS : Fiscal 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
03/14Frequency Electronics, Inc. Announces Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results
GL
03/14FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS : Awarded $5.9M Lockheed Martin Contract To Qualify Atomic..
AQ
03/13Frequency Electronics, Inc. Awarded $5.9M Lockheed Martin Contract To Qualify..
GL
03/11FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS ANNOUNCES 3RD : Thursday, March 14, 2019, at 4:30 PM ET
GL
01/25Frequency Electronics, Inc. Announces It Has Been Selected For a $4.5M Contra..
GL
01/08FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS : Announces the Appointment of John Caulfield as Vice Pres..
AQ
More news
Chart FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Frequency Electronics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Stanton D. Sloane President, CEO, Chief Operating Officer & Director
Martin B. Bloch Executive Chairman & Chief Scientist
Steven L. Bernstein CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Controller
Richard Schwartz Independent Director
Joel H. Girsky Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FREQUENCY ELECTRONICS, INC.11.69%103
HEXAGON21.03%18 120
ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES CORP.33.02%11 287
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED16.00%8 585
GUANGZHOU SHIYUAN ELECTRONIC TECH CO LTD--.--%7 750
SENSATA TECHNOLOGIES HOLDING PLC4.66%7 390
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About