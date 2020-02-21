Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Frequency Therapeutics, Inc.    FREQ

FREQUENCY THERAPEUTICS, INC.

(FREQ)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Frequency Therapeutics : to Present at the 40th Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 08:31am EST

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FREQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases, today announced that Chief Executive Officer David L. Lucchino will present a company overview at the Cowen 40th Annual Healthcare Conference.

Mr. Lucchino’s presentation will take place on Monday, March 2nd at 11:20 a.m. ET in the Dartmouth room on the 3rd floor of the Boston Marriott Copley Place hotel. The presentation will be followed by a question and answer session in the Exeter room at 12:00 p.m. ET. This is the fifth consecutive year that Frequency has presented at the Cowen Healthcare Conference and the first year doing so as a publicly traded company.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the investors section of Frequency’s website, investors.frequencytx.com. A replay of the presentation will be posted on the Frequency website following the event.

About Frequency Therapeutics
Frequency Therapeutics is a leader in the development of medicines designed to activate progenitor cells within the body to treat degenerative diseases. The Company’s progenitor cell activation (PCA) approach stimulates progenitor cells to create functional tissue with the aim of developing disease modifying therapies. The Company’s lead product candidate, FX-322, is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function. In a FX-322 Phase 1/2 study, statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in key measures of hearing function in patients with sensorineural hearing loss were observed. The Company also is evaluating additional diseases where its PCA approach could create functional tissue, including a discovery program in multiple sclerosis.

Headquartered in Woburn, Mass., Frequency has a license and collaboration agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc. for FX-322, for which it retains U.S. rights, as well as additional collaboration and licensing agreements with academic and nonprofit research organizations including The Scripps Research Institute, Massachusetts Eye and Ear, Partners Healthcare and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. For more information, visit www.frequencytx.com and follow Frequency on Twitter @Frequencytx.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on FREQUENCY THERAPEUTICS, IN
08:31aFREQUENCY THERAPEUTICS : to Present at the 40th Annual Cowen Healthcare Conferen..
BU
02/10FREQUENCY THERAPEUTICS : Expands Leadership Team with Newly Appointed Chief Peop..
AQ
02/07FREQUENCY THERAPEUTICS : Expands Leadership Team with Newly Appointed Chief Peop..
BU
01/13FREQUENCY THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form ..
AQ
01/07FREQUENCY THERAPEUTICS : to Present Business and Pipeline Overview at the 38th A..
BU
2019FREQUENCY THERAPEUTICS : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condi..
AQ
2019FREQUENCY THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Fi..
AQ
2019FREQUENCY THERAPEUTICS : Provides Business Updates and Reports Third Quarter 201..
BU
2019FREQUENCY THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form ..
AQ
2019FREQUENCY THERAPEUTICS, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement (form ..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 32,6 M
EBIT 2019 -14,7 M
Net income 2019 -16,1 M
Finance 2019 221 M
Yield 2019 -
P/E ratio 2019 -23,8x
P/E ratio 2020 -33,6x
EV / Sales2019 15,2x
EV / Sales2020 17,4x
Capitalization 718 M
Chart FREQUENCY THERAPEUTICS, INC.
Duration : Period :
Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FREQUENCY THERAPEUTICS, IN
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 28,00  $
Last Close Price 23,32  $
Spread / Highest target 28,6%
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 11,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
David L. Lucchino President, CEO, Secretary & Director
Marc A. Cohen Executive Chairman
Richard Mitrano Vice President-Finance & Operations
Christopher R. Loose Chief Scientific Officer
Dana Charles Hilt Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FREQUENCY THERAPEUTICS, INC.33.03%718
LONZA GROUP19.03%31 732
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.6.23%31 649
SEATTLE GENETICS, INC.3.56%20 383
CELLTRION, INC.--.--%19 812
INCYTE CORPORATION-5.61%17 943
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group