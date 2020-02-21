Frequency Therapeutics : to Present at the 40th Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: FREQ), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases, today announced that Chief Executive Officer David L. Lucchino will present a company overview at the Cowen 40th Annual Healthcare Conference.

Mr. Lucchino’s presentation will take place on Monday, March 2nd at 11:20 a.m. ET in the Dartmouth room on the 3rd floor of the Boston Marriott Copley Place hotel. The presentation will be followed by a question and answer session in the Exeter room at 12:00 p.m. ET. This is the fifth consecutive year that Frequency has presented at the Cowen Healthcare Conference and the first year doing so as a publicly traded company.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed on the investors section of Frequency’s website, investors.frequencytx.com. A replay of the presentation will be posted on the Frequency website following the event.

About Frequency Therapeutics

Frequency Therapeutics is a leader in the development of medicines designed to activate progenitor cells within the body to treat degenerative diseases. The Company’s progenitor cell activation (PCA) approach stimulates progenitor cells to create functional tissue with the aim of developing disease modifying therapies. The Company’s lead product candidate, FX-322, is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function. In a FX-322 Phase 1/2 study, statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvements in key measures of hearing function in patients with sensorineural hearing loss were observed. The Company also is evaluating additional diseases where its PCA approach could create functional tissue, including a discovery program in multiple sclerosis.

Headquartered in Woburn, Mass., Frequency has a license and collaboration agreement with Astellas Pharma Inc. for FX-322, for which it retains U.S. rights, as well as additional collaboration and licensing agreements with academic and nonprofit research organizations including The Scripps Research Institute, Massachusetts Eye and Ear, Partners Healthcare and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. For more information, visit www.frequencytx.com and follow Frequency on Twitter @Frequencytx.

