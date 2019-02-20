Log in
FRESENIUS

(FRE)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 02/20 02:31:10 am
47.45 EUR   +1.65%
01:56a Fresenius Backs 2019 Outlook, Hopeful About Future
DJ
01:34a FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : Announces Share-Buyback Program of Up to EUR1 Billion
DJ
02/04 FRESENIUS : A trend reversal is in sight
Fresenius Backs 2019 Outlook, Hopeful About Future

02/20/2019 | 01:56am EST

By Donato Paolo Mancini

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.XE) backed its 2019 guidance on Wednesday, after revising it last year, and said its sales and net profit for 2018 grew.

The German health-care company said 2018 net profit totaled 1.87 billion euros ($2.12 billion), up 7% in constant currencies from the year prior, while sales grew 6% to EUR33.5 billion.

The company backed its 2019 outlook, saying it expects net profit to stay flat and for sales to grow between 3% and 6% in constant currencies. It had given revised guidance for the medium term last year.

It will also increase its dividend for 2019, it said. Between 2020 and 2023, sales are projected to grow at a compounded annual growth rate of between 4% and 7%, while net income is projected to grow between 5% and 9%.

Fresenius noted its acquisition of NxStage Medical hasn't been yet completed. It said previously that the U.S. federal government shutdown had affected the acquisition. On Wednesday, it said this wouldn't affect group metrics.

The company also said its Helios division in Germany was hit by regulatory changes, while in Spain it showed continuous growth.

At Fresenius Medical Care--a provider of dialysis products and services--comparable sales for the year increased 4% in constant currencies to EUR16.55 billion. Adjusted net profit for the year increased to EUR1.19 billion, up 4%.

For 2019, the company targets net profit growth of between -2% and +2%, and for adjusted net sales, excluding an agreement in the U.S., growth of between 3% and 7%. For 2020, it expects the metrics to grow at a mid to high single-digit rate.

It said separately that it would undertake a share-buyback program valued at up to EUR1 billion.

Stephan Sturm, chief executive of Fresenius, said that 2018 wasn't an easy year, but that it was still successful. He said 2019 would be a year of investment in growth areas such as home dialysis, biosimilars, and new hospital services and therapies.

Write to Donato Paolo Mancini at donatopaolo.mancini@dowjones.com; @donatopmancini

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FRESENIUS -1.04% 46.68 Delayed Quote.10.15%
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE -1.40% 67.48 Delayed Quote.19.14%
NXSTAGE MEDICAL, INC. 1.19% 29.65 Delayed Quote.2.38%
Latest news on FRESENIUS
01:56a Fresenius Backs 2019 Outlook, Hopeful About Future
DJ
01:34a FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : Announces Share-Buyback Program of Up to EUR1 Billion
DJ
01/31 FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
01/31 FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG..
EQ
01/25 FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG..
EQ
01/24 EUROPE : Downbeat Draghi curbs gains on European shares as tech shines
RE
01/21 FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarter..
EQ
01/21 FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financi..
EQ
01/10 FRESENIUS : successfully places 1.0 billion in notes
PU
01/04 German Shares Close up 0.2 Pct Wednesday
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 33 493 M
EBIT 2018 4 934 M
Net income 2018 1 961 M
Debt 2018 15 904 M
Yield 2018 1,68%
P/E ratio 2018 13,24
P/E ratio 2019 13,83
EV / Sales 2018 1,25x
EV / Sales 2019 1,17x
Capitalization 25 965 M
Technical analysis trends FRESENIUS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 55,9 €
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephan Sturm President & Chief Executive Officer
Gerd Krick Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rachel Clare Empey Chief Financial Officer
Niko Stumpfögger Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus-Peter Müller Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRESENIUS10.15%29 440
IHH HEALTHCARE BHD--.--%12 043
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PCL--.--%11 889
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO LTD--.--%11 098
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED3.64%8 601
PREMIER INC0.80%4 872
