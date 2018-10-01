Log in
Fresenius : Delaware court upholds Fresenius’ termination of merger agreement with Akorn

10/01/2018 | 03:42pm CEST

In the lawsuit by Akorn, Inc. against Fresenius for the consummation of the April 2017 merger agreement the Court of Chancery in the U.S. state of Delaware today ruled in favor of Fresenius. The judgment is not yet final.

Fresenius terminated the merger agreement due to Akorn's failure to fulfill several closing conditions. An independent investigation initiated by Fresenius had revealed, among other things, material breaches of FDA data integrity requirements relating to Akorn's operations. Akorn responded by suing in the Court of Chancery in Delaware for the consummation of the agreement.

This release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Future results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to certain factors, e.g. changes in business, economic and competitive conditions, regulatory reforms, results of clinical trials, foreign exchange rate fluctuations, uncertainties in litigation or investigative proceedings, and the availability of financing. Fresenius does not undertake any responsibility to update the forward-looking statements in this release.

Disclaimer

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 13:41:03 UTC
