FRESENIUS (FRE)
Fresenius : Helios opens emergency unit in eastern Germany

08/28/2018 | 02:37pm CEST

Fresenius Helios has opened a new emergency unit at Helios Hospital Leisnig, in the eastern German state of Saxony. It contains four modern examination rooms and a specially equipped reanimation room, which will enable the hospital to provide even better care for its emergency patients, who now number some 10,000 annually. Architecturally optimized for medical processes and procedures, the new emergency unit was built in only 12 months. It required an investment by Fresenius Helios of about €1 million.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 12:36:12 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 34 369 M
EBIT 2018 5 038 M
Net income 2018 1 908 M
Debt 2018 15 722 M
Yield 2018 1,19%
P/E ratio 2018 18,71
P/E ratio 2019 17,78
EV / Sales 2018 1,53x
EV / Sales 2019 1,41x
Capitalization 36 887 M
Chart FRESENIUS
Duration : Period :
Fresenius Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRESENIUS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 78,3 €
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephan Sturm President & Chief Executive Officer
Gerd Krick Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rachel Clare Empey Chief Financial Officer
Niko Stumpfögger Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus-Peter Müller Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRESENIUS3.40%43 041
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PCL--.--%12 826
IHH HEALTHCARE BHD--.--%11 340
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO LTD--.--%10 532
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED-18.65%8 573
PREMIER INC51.25%5 758
