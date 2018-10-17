Fresenius Narrows 2018 Targets, Says 3Q Net Income Rose

By Alberto Delclaux



Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRE.XE) narrowed its guidance for 2018, as net income before special items rose 8% in the third quarter.

In a statement with preliminary results released late Tuesday, the company said third-quarter net income before special items stood at about 445 million euros ($515.3 million) compared with EUR413 million the year prior, while sales rose by 3% to about EUR8.2 billion.

Fresenius adjusted its guidance for 2018, due to updated expectations at Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (FME.XE), Fresenius Kabi and Fresenius Helios.

The company said it now expects net income to grow at the low end of its original 6% to 9% range, while sales growth should stand at the low end of its 5% to 8% range.

