10/16/2018 | 05:15pm EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA / Key word(s): Forecast
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Fresenius confirms and narrows Group guidance for FY 2018

16-Oct-2018 / 23:09 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Fresenius confirms and narrows Group guidance for FY 2018

Fresenius confirms and narrows its Group guidance1 for FY 2018. This is primarily driven by Q3/18 sales and earnings at Fresenius Medical Care and Fresenius Helios being below the Company's expectations, partially offset by an outperformance at Fresenius Kabi. Group sales are now expected to increase at the low end of the original 5% to 8%2 guidance range (in constant currency). Fresenius now expects net income3,4 growth at the low end of the original 6% to 9% guidance range (in constant currency). Excluding expenditures for the further development of the biosimilars business, net income3,5 growth is now projected at the low end of the original ~10% to 13% guidance range (in constant currency).

Fresenius will publish its detailed Q3/18 and Q1-Q3/18 financial results on October 30, 2018.

----------------------------------------
1 Excluding effects related to the Akorn and NxStage transactions, gains from divestitures of Care Coordination activities and FCPA provision
2 2017 base adjusted for IFRS 15 adoption (deduction of EUR486 million at Fresenius Medical Care) and divestitures of Care Coordination activities (deduction of EUR558 million at Fresenius Medical Care)
3 Net income attributable to shareholders of Fresenius SE?&?Co.?KGaA
4 2017 base: EUR1,804 million; 2018 before special items (i.e. expenses related to the Akorn and NxStage transactions, gains from divestitures of Care Coordination activities and FCPA provision; including contributions to the campaigns in the U.S. opposing state ballot initiatives at Fresenius Medical Care; including expenditures for further development of biosimilars business at Fresenius Kabi (EUR43 million after tax in FY/17 and ~EUR120 million after tax in FY/18))
5 2017 base: EUR1,847 million; 2018 before special items (i.e. expenses related to the Akorn and NxStage transactions, gains from divestitures of Care Coordination activities and FCPA provision; including contributions to the campaigns in the U.S. opposing state ballot initiatives at Fresenius Medical Care; excluding expenditures for further development of biosimilars business at Fresenius Kabi (EUR43 million after tax in FY/17 and ~EUR120 million after tax in FY/18))

----------------------------------------

For additional information on the performance indicators used please refer to our website at https://www.fresenius.com/alternative-performance-measures.

(Financial statements according to IFRS)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA,
represented by Fresenius Management SE,
The Management Board

Bad Homburg v.d.H., October 16, 2018

Contact:
Markus Georgi
Senior Vice President Investor Relations
T: +49 (0) 6172 608-2485
markus.georgi@fresenius.com

End of note

16-Oct-2018 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg v.d.H.
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)6172 608-2485
Fax: +49 (0)6172 608-2488
E-mail: ir-fre@fresenius.com
Internet: www.fresenius.com
ISIN: DE0005785604
WKN: 578560
Indices: DAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Hamburg, Hanover, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

734347  16-Oct-2018 CET/CEST

© EQS 2018
