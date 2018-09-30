DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA / Total Voting Rights Announcement

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution



30.09.2018 / 11:00

Publication of total number of voting rights



1. Details of issuer Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Else-Kröner-Straße 1

61352 Bad Homburg v.d.H.

Germany

2. Type of capital measure Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 30.09.2018 Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights: 556084243



