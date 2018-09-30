Log in
FRESENIUS (FRE)
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

09/30/2018 | 11:05am CEST

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

30.09.2018 / 11:00
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg v.d.H.
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 30.09.2018
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
556084243


30.09.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Language: English
Company: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg v.d.H.
Germany
Internet: www.fresenius.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

728771  30.09.2018 

© EQS 2018
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 34 250 M
EBIT 2018 5 086 M
Net income 2018 1 951 M
Debt 2018 16 093 M
Yield 2018 1,24%
P/E ratio 2018 17,67
P/E ratio 2019 17,12
EV / Sales 2018 1,50x
EV / Sales 2019 1,38x
Capitalization 35 318 M
Chart FRESENIUS
Duration : Period :
Fresenius Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRESENIUS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 77,3 €
Spread / Average Target 22%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephan Sturm President & Chief Executive Officer
Gerd Krick Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rachel Clare Empey Chief Financial Officer
Niko Stumpfögger Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus-Peter Müller Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRESENIUS-2.81%40 969
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PCL--.--%12 364
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO LTD--.--%11 192
IHH HEALTHCARE BHD--.--%10 323
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED-21.66%8 014
PREMIER INC56.83%6 011
