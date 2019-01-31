Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Fresenius    FRE   DE0005785604

FRESENIUS (FRE)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/31/2019 | 10:40am EST

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

31.01.2019 / 16:34
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg v.d.H.
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 31.01.2019
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
556227204


31.01.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg v.d.H.
Germany
Internet: www.fresenius.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

771547  31.01.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=771547&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FRESENIUS
10:40aFRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the Germa..
EQ
09:05aFRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG..
EQ
01/25FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG..
EQ
01/24EUROPE : Downbeat Draghi curbs gains on European shares as tech shines
RE
01/21FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA : Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarter..
EQ
01/21FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA : Preliminary announcement of the publication of financi..
EQ
01/10FRESENIUS : successfully places 1.0 billion in notes
PU
01/04German Shares Close up 0.2 Pct Wednesday
AQ
2018FRESENIUS SE & CO. KGAA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by ..
EQ
2018FRESENIUS : wins award for compensatory time account calculator
PU
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 33 443 M
EBIT 2018 4 937 M
Net income 2018 1 964 M
Debt 2018 15 995 M
Yield 2018 1,72%
P/E ratio 2018 12,95
P/E ratio 2019 13,50
EV / Sales 2018 1,24x
EV / Sales 2019 1,15x
Capitalization 25 403 M
Chart FRESENIUS
Duration : Period :
Fresenius Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRESENIUS
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 56,1 €
Spread / Average Target 23%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Stephan Sturm President & Chief Executive Officer
Gerd Krick Chairman-Supervisory Board
Rachel Clare Empey Chief Financial Officer
Niko Stumpfögger Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Klaus-Peter Müller Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRESENIUS7.76%29 209
IHH HEALTHCARE BHD--.--%12 043
BANGKOK DUSIT MEDICAL SERVICES PCL--.--%11 992
AIER EYE HOSPITAL GROUP CO LTD--.--%9 663
RAMSAY HEALTH CARE LIMITED-1.52%8 346
PREMIER INC5.78%5 268
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.