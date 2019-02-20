Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Fresenius Medical Care    FME   DE0005785802

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE

(FME)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 02/20 05:38:56 am
70.88 EUR   +5.04%
05:23aEUROPE : Trade talks keep European shares afloat as Sainsbury's, Swedbank sink
RE
04:55aFRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : CFO to Retire
DJ
04:51aFMC expects NxStage deal to close in next couple of days
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

FMC expects NxStage deal to close in next couple of days

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2019 | 04:51am EST
Rice Powell, CEO of Fresenius Medical Care, addresses the media during the company's annual news conference at their head quarters in Bad Homburg

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany's Fresenius Medical Care (FMC) said on Wednesday it has won the green light from U.S. regulators to acquire U.S. home dialysis equipment maker NxStage and expects the deal to close in the next few days.

FMC agreed to buy NxStage in August 2017 for $2 billion but the deal has been held up due to competition concerns and most recently the U.S. government shutdown.

"Very early this morning, we were notified the Federal Trade Commission has approved our NxStage deal," Chief Executive Rice Powell told reporters. "We would anticipate closing the NxStage deal over the next couple of days."

FMC's Chief Financial Officer Michael Brosnan also announced he planned to retire once a successor has been identified. FMC said it expects to name a new CFO by the end of the year.

(Reporting by Caroline Copley; editing by Thomas Seythal)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
FRESENIUS 2.51% 48.1 Delayed Quote.10.15%
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE 4.68% 70.38 Delayed Quote.19.14%
NXSTAGE MEDICAL, INC. 1.19% 29.65 Delayed Quote.2.38%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE
05:23aEUROPE : Trade talks keep European shares afloat as Sainsbury's, Swedbank sink
RE
04:55aFRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : CFO to Retire
DJ
04:51aFMC expects NxStage deal to close in next couple of days
RE
04:35aFRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : announces retirement of Chief Financial Officer Michael..
EQ
02:30aFRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA : Fresenius Medical Care achieves revised 2..
EQ
01:56aFresenius Backs 2019 Outlook, Hopeful About Future
DJ
01:34aFRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : Announces Share-Buyback Program of Up to EUR1 Billion
DJ
01:17aFRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE : Resolves Share Repurchase Program With An Aggregate Vol..
DJ
01:05aFRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE AG & CO. KGAA : Fresenius Medical Care resolves share rep..
EQ
02/19U.S. approves Fresenius purchase of NxStage
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 16 317 M
EBIT 2018 2 640 M
Net income 2018 1 750 M
Debt 2018 5 201 M
Yield 2018 1,71%
P/E ratio 2018 12,03
P/E ratio 2019 15,63
EV / Sales 2018 1,59x
EV / Sales 2019 1,51x
Capitalization 20 776 M
Chart FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE
Duration : Period :
Fresenius Medical Care Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 76,6 €
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Rice Powell Chief Executive Officer
Dieter Schenk Chairman-Supervisory Board
Michael Brosnan Chief Financial Officer
Olaf Schermeier CEO-Global Research & Development
William P. Johnston Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE19.14%23 557
CVS HEALTH CORPORATION6.65%89 916
HCA HOLDINGS (HOSPITAL CORPORATION AMERICA)15.92%49 649
LABORATORY CORPORATION OF AMERICA HOLDINGS18.84%15 152
UNIVERSAL HEALTH SERVICES16.27%12 540
QUEST DIAGNOSTICS5.74%11 948
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.