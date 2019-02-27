Log in
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

02/27/2019
http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.02.2019 / 09:59
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Olaf
Last name(s): Schermeier

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
549300CP8NY40UP89Q40 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005785802

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
68.94 EUR 83693.16 EUR
68.92 EUR 79809.36 EUR
68.90 EUR 70829.20 EUR
68.88 EUR 10332.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
68.92 EUR 244663.72 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2019-02-26; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


27.02.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg
Germany
Internet: www.freseniusmedicalcare.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

49183  27.02.2019 


© EQS 2019
