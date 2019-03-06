Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
06.03.2019 / 17:23
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|First name:
|William
|Last name(s):
|Valle
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
|Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE0005785802
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|68.28155 EUR
|273126.20 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|68.28155 EUR
|273126.20 EUR
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
|Else-Kröner-Straße 1
|61352 Bad Homburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.freseniusmedicalcare.com
