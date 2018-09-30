Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

09/30/2018 | 10:05am CEST

DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

30.09.2018 / 10:00
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 30.09.2018
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
308936407


30.09.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg
Germany
Internet: www.freseniusmedicalcare.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

728727  30.09.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=728727&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2018
