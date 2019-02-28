http://www.w3.org/1999/xhtml">
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
28.02.2019 / 18:00
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Publication of total number of voting rights
1. Details of issuer
2. Type of capital measure
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg
Germany
3. New total number of voting rights:
|Type of capital measure
|Date of status / date of effect
|X
|Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
|28.02.2019
|Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)
|
