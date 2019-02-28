Log in
FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE

(FME)
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

02/28/2019
DGAP Total Voting Rights Announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

28.02.2019 / 18:00
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
X Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG) 28.02.2019
  Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG)

3. New total number of voting rights:
307883917


Language: English
Company: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg
Germany
Internet: www.freseniusmedicalcare.com

 
