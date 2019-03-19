Log in
Fresenius Medical Care    FME   DE0005785802

FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE

(FME)
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

03/19/2019 | 11:40am EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

19.03.2019 / 16:35
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Share buy-back - 1st Interim Report

In the period from March 12, 2019 until and including March 15, 2019, a total of 550,000 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ('Fresenius Medical Care') announced on March 11, 2019 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively by a credit institution commissioned by Fresenius Medical Care via the XETRA trading platform on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in Weighted average share
number of shares price
in EUR
12.03.2019 140,000 68.4300
13.03.2019 140,000 69.4049
14.03.2019 135,000 69.8670
15.03.2019 135,000 69.7972

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from March 12, 2019 until and including March 15, 2019 therefore amounts to 550,000 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available on Fresenius Medical Care's website at www.freseniusmedicalcare.com under section Investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
represented by Fresenius Medical Care Management AG represented by its Management Board

Bad Homburg v.d.H., March 19, 2019


19.03.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg
Germany
Internet: www.freseniusmedicalcare.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

789331  19.03.2019 

© EQS 2019
