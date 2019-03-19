DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information



19.03.2019 / 16:35

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





- Share buy-back - 1st Interim Report

In the period from March 12, 2019 until and including March 15, 2019, a total of 550,000 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ('Fresenius Medical Care') announced on March 11, 2019 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively by a credit institution commissioned by Fresenius Medical Care via the XETRA trading platform on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in Weighted average share number of shares price in EUR 12.03.2019 140,000 68.4300 13.03.2019 140,000 69.4049 14.03.2019 135,000 69.8670 15.03.2019 135,000 69.7972

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from March 12, 2019 until and including March 15, 2019 therefore amounts to 550,000 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available on Fresenius Medical Care's website at www.freseniusmedicalcare.com under section Investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

represented by Fresenius Medical Care Management AG represented by its Management Board

Bad Homburg v.d.H., March 19, 2019