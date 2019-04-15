DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information
15.04.2019 / 18:46
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
- Share buy-back - 5th Interim Report
In the period from April 08, 2019 until and including April 12, 2019, a
total of 497,677 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share
buy-back programme of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ('Fresenius
Medical Care') announced on March 11, 2019 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit.
a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated
Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The purchase was carried out exclusively by a credit institution
commissioned by Fresenius Medical Care via the XETRA trading platform on
the Frankfurt Stock Exchange:
|
|
|
|Day of repurchase
|Aggregated volume in
|Weighted average share
|
|number of shares
|price
|
|
|in EUR
|08.04.2019
|125,711
|73.5884
|09.04.2019
|102,434
|73.4944
|10.04.2019
|94,906
|73.3709
|11.04.2019
|60,203
|73.9390
|12.04.2019
|114,423
|74.2758
The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share
buy-back in the period from March 12, 2019 until and including April 12,
2019 therefore amounts to 2,560,045 shares.
Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of
Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available on Fresenius Medical
Care's website at www.freseniusmedicalcare.com under section Investors.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
represented by Fresenius Medical Care Management AG
represented by its Management Board
Bad Homburg v.d.H., April 12, 2019
15.04.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de