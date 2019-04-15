Log in
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

04/15/2019 | 12:50pm EDT

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA / Announcement pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b), para. 3 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA: Release of a capital market information

15.04.2019 / 18:46
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Share buy-back - 5th Interim Report

In the period from April 08, 2019 until and including April 12, 2019, a total of 497,677 shares were repurchased within the framework of the share buy-back programme of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ('Fresenius Medical Care') announced on March 11, 2019 pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. a) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and Art. 2 para. 1 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The purchase was carried out exclusively by a credit institution commissioned by Fresenius Medical Care via the XETRA trading platform on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange:

Day of repurchase Aggregated volume in Weighted average share
number of shares price
in EUR
08.04.2019 125,711 73.5884
09.04.2019 102,434 73.4944
10.04.2019 94,906 73.3709
11.04.2019 60,203 73.9390
12.04.2019 114,423 74.2758

The total volume of shares repurchased within the framework of this share buy-back in the period from March 12, 2019 until and including April 12, 2019 therefore amounts to 2,560,045 shares.

Detailed information on the transactions pursuant to Art. 2 para. 3 of Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 is available on Fresenius Medical Care's website at www.freseniusmedicalcare.com under section Investors.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
represented by Fresenius Medical Care Management AG represented by its Management Board

Bad Homburg v.d.H., April 12, 2019


15.04.2019 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Else-Kröner-Straße 1
61352 Bad Homburg
Germany
Internet: www.freseniusmedicalcare.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

800315  15.04.2019 

